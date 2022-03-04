Airbnb suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus, CEO says

Airbnb, which offered free short-term housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainians who were displaced by war, has said it is ending all business operations in Russia and Belarus.

Brian Chesky, the co-founder of Airbnb, made the announcement in a tweet without stating the reason for suspending business in the two countries.

“Airbnb is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus,” Mr Chesky said on Friday.

The announcement came as Russia’s offensive on Ukraine entered the ninth day and Moscow’s onslaught continued to intensify in Ukrainian cities.

A slew of sanctions on Russia’s financial sector, individuals, trade and travel have been imposed by the US, UK, European Union and Australia in opposition to the war.

In retaliation to the war by global leaders, countries have frozen assets of Russia’s central bank for the first time, leading to restrictions on its ability to access £470bn of its financial reserves. Some Russian banks have also been removed from the Swift messaging system, a platform that enables the smooth transfer of money across borders.

Though Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko said his armed forces will not take part in Russia’s military operation, the close Russian ally has been condemned for allowing its territory to carry out a multi-pronged invasion of Ukraine by deploying Moscow’s arsenal close to the Ukrainian border.

Belarus was called “the other aggressor in this war” by European union president Ursula Von Der Leyen as Russia launched its offensive.

Russian troops crossed into Ukraine through the Belarusian border in the north. The country also passed a constitution referendum to revoke its non-nuclear status as the war raged. It is feared that it will pave the way for the Russian army to place nuclear arsenal on its territory.

Airbnb’s decision comes as the company offered to house up to 100,000 refugees fleeing from Ukraine for free. Mr Chesky urged people in Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania to open their homes to refugees of war.

The free stays will be funded by donations through Airbnb.org Refugee Fund and from the help of hosts on the platform, volunteering to help.

