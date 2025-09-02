Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
What happened to Alan Kurdi and what did the two-year-old’s death mean for the refugee crisis?

The image of the boy’s lifeless body lying on a Turkish beach shocked the world when it was published in September 2015

Daniel Keane
Tuesday 02 September 2025 14:08 BST
Fresh calls have been made to treat refugees with compassion as the world marked ten years since the death of Alan Kurdi, a two-year-old Syrian refugee who drowned during his family’s journey for a new life in Europe.

The shocking image of the boy’s lifeless body lying face down on a Turkish beach drew global attention to the Syrian refugee crisis and the treacherous journey faced by migrants attempting to reach Europe.

Alan’s brother, Galip, and mother Rihan, were also among the five people who drowned on September 2, 2015 when a smuggling boat taking them from Bodrum to the Greek island of Kos sank in the Mediterranean.

Millions of Syrians were forced to flee the country after the eruption of civil war in 2011, when discontent with the regime ruled by Bashar al-Assad triggered large protests that drew a violent crackdown.

A Syrian migrant helps children get off of an inflatable boat after it arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos
A Syrian migrant helps children get off of an inflatable boat after it arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos (AFP via Getty Images)

Most Syrians went to Turkey and other neighbouring nations, but many fled to Europe during the migration crisis. According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), more than 3,700 migrants died while trying to cross the Mediterranean in 2015.

Refugee charities saw a surge in donations following the publication of the photo of Kurdi, which was taken by Turkish freelance photographer Nilufer Demir. The Independent displayed the photo on its front page.

But ten years on from his death, campaigners and refugee charities called on governments and politicians to show more compassion towards refugees amid a wave of anti-migrant sentiment across Europe. Several parties, including Nigel Farage’s Reform party, have recently called for the mass deportation of asylum seekers and the language used to discuss refugees has become increasingly inflammatory.

Gordon Isler, President of the non-profit civil rescue organisation Sea Eye, said it was “shameful” that European governments had failed to create safe passage for refugees a decade on from Alan’s death.

“European governments have not only failed to establish a state-run sea rescue program, but are also actively obstructing the work of humanitarian organisations,” he told La Republicca.

Gauri Sreenivasan, co-executive director of the Canadian Council for Refugees, said the image of Alan Kurdi “stopped the hearts of the world”.

“Somehow, out of the tragedy of his death, and that image, hearts reactivated all over the world,” she told the Globe and Mail.

