Trump’s Alaskan summit with Putin is high stakes – why is it not just a sideshow?

Donald Trump is set to meet with Vladimir Putin in Alaska in what the US president has said may be little more than a “look see” but in truth may prove to be a meeting that defines Europe, and global security, for decades.

From Trump’s perspective, the summit may be part of his drive for a Nobel Peace Prize by ending Putin’s war against Ukraine using the “art of the deal”. Putin, however, is likely to prevail and his agenda is the art of the steal – specifically a massive grab of his neighbour’s land.

Missing from the meeting is the country most affected – Ukraine itself. Led by Volodymyr Zelensky, it has held out against the Kremlin for 11 years.

Trump, Putin, and many others (including parts of the media) seem to think that Ukraine’s future can be decided by the two nuclear powers and then presented to Kyiv as a done deal.

Europe, the region most affected by what happens in Ukraine, has worked hard to underline that that is neither true nor sensible – while simultaneously keeping the mercurial US president “on side” when every indication is that he’s firmly in Russia’s camp.

Here’s how things now stand.

Background

In 1994, Ukraine gave up its nuclear arsenal in return for written guarantees from Russia, the US and the UK to respect Ukrainian sovereignty.

In 2014, Russia ignored those guarantees and invaded the Crimean Peninsula, claiming the land for itself and the right to protect Russian-speaking people in eastern Ukraine.

Russia annexed Crimea illegally, sponsoring “rebels” and sending troops into eastern Ukraine to capture large areas of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts (provinces).

The US, Europe and the UK did nothing to help or protect Ukraine, even banning lethal arms exports to the embattled nation.

In 2022, Putin went one step further and launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He was stunned that it stalled and then failed. Limited weapons supplies from the US and UK helped partisans and Ukrainian forces hold the Russians back and then turn them around.

Ferocious fighting has turned the front lines into a “meat grinder” conflict of attrition, but in the summer of 2022, Ukraine did manage to recapture large areas of territory.

Russia now holds almost all of Luhansk oblast, much of Donetsk, a significant area of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, and all of Crimea.

Ukraine has a toehold inside Russian territory in Kursk, and has been conducting punishing attacks deep into Russian territory.

Russia has stepped up drone and missile attacks across Ukraine, often launching 500 in a single night.

Russia’s navy has been driven out of the Black Sea by Ukraine, which doesn’t have a navy to speak of, using special forces and drone attacks.

open image in gallery The red and purple areas highlighted show areas occupied by Russia in eastern Ukraine, with areas liberated by Ukraine in green ( DeepStateMap )

Russia’s intent

Putin has repeatedly said that there is no nation called “Ukraine” and that its territory is naturally part of Russia. His imperial ambitions are underpinned by Russia’s conquest of much of modern eastern Ukraine by Catherine the Great in the 18th century. But above all, he is driven by a colonel’s Soviet mentality that led to Moscow’s attempts to annihilate the Ukrainian language, history and culture, and killed between three and seven million of its people in 20th-century famines.

As a condition of a ceasefire of any kind, Russia has demanded that Ukraine withdraw its forces from territories Moscow claims as its own, including the entirety of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

In a memorandum circulated at the Istanbul talks, Russia insisted that a 30-day ceasefire would only take effect once Ukraine had fully pulled back from these four regions, which Russia illegally annexed in 2022.

Russia also demands that Ukraine formally recognise all of Crimea and the four annexed oblasts as Russian territory in any future peace treaty. This “international legal recognition” would enshrine Russia’s gains, obliging Kyiv to abandon any claim on those lands and to lift sanctions against Russia as part of a comprehensive settlement.

Moscow also insists that Ukraine amend its constitution to enshrine permanent neutrality. This means giving up on its constitutionally mandated effort to join Nato.

Ukraine must also be left vulnerable, with the banning of third-party foreign military bases from its territory, a ban on Western arms deliveries, and the prohibition of “neo-Nazi ideology,” which Russia uses to justify a forced “denazification” of Ukrainian society.

Longer term, Putin has demanded that the Russian language should have equal status with Ukrainian as an official language.

In return, Ukraine will get no guarantee that Russia’s ambitions will stop at the five regions it has already taken as part of a ceasefire.

open image in gallery Trump has undercut Zelensky’s war effort in multiple ways since returning to power ( Ukrainian Presidential Press Service )

Trump administration

The US had been backing Ukraine but was quick to turn on Zelensky, drop military aid, cut civilian support, weaken intelligence sharing, and swung firmly behind Putin in supporting Russian demands before talks were close to starting.

Trump’s latest pitch is that Ukraine should accept territorial losses. Some kind of a “swap” has been mooted, but this is Ukrainian territory for Ukrainian territory. This is ahead of a ceasefire, let alone a long-term peace.

It could mean Ukraine would cede the remaining parts of Donetsk that it still controls in exchange for Russia freezing its lines in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Trump has also said that there would be no US element to any future force to guarantee a longer-term peace deal in Ukraine.

The US president has weakened Ukraine by cutting military aid. The US had given about $114bn to Ukraine. That figure is now zero.

Trump now insists that Ukraine and its allies purchase weapons from the US. He has also forced a minerals deal on Ukraine that swaps profits from resources for arms.

open image in gallery As world leaders talk, the devastating war continues ( AP )

Ukraine’s principles

Constitutionally, Ukraine’s President Zelensky can make no territorial concessions as part of a ceasefire. He would need a nationwide referendum to do so.

Constitutionally, since 2019, he also cannot abandon Ukraine’s attempts to join Nato. He’d need a referendum to change this.

Kyiv demands a full and unconditional ceasefire as the only basis for genuine negotiations and rejects any proposal that would require it to abandon its ambitions.

It sees Russian demands that Ukraine become neutral as “an attack on its sovereignty”.

Ukraine also insists on binding security guarantees from its Western partners, covering political, financial, military and diplomatic support.

open image in gallery The UK and the EU have pledged billions to support Ukraine’s fight ( AP )

Europe

Slow to respond to Russia’s invasion, Europe is now by far the biggest donor in terms of weapons, money, and other aid to Ukraine. In total, some €250bn has been pledged by the EU and UK.

The European mantra of “no talks about Ukraine without Ukraine” has been ignored by Trump and Putin. The US is saying only that Zelensky and then European leaders would get a call from Trump after he’s finished talking to the Russian president.

Europe insists that only Ukraine make decisions on territorial changes, its long-term neutrality and all other sovereign issues.

By threatening the viability of Nato itself, Trump has forced Europe into huge increases in military spending towards a target of 5 per cent of GDP.

Poland, the Baltic states, Finland and others in Scandinavia are preparing their populations to withstand potential Russian incursions.

The most obvious bridgeheads for future Russian actions to “restore” the Soviet empire by reclaiming lost influence in Eastern Europe are through the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, in the Baltics, and in Transnistria, a breakaway part of Moldova backed by Russia.

Ursula von de Leyen, the EU president summed it up: “Putin wants to force Ukraine into accepting the unacceptable, so the task we face is to help Ukraine stand strong, defy Putin's intimidations, and engage in peace talks based on its own conditions”.