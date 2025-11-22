Deadly floods in Albania after days of torrential rain hit region
The rainfall caused the Vjosa and Seman rivers to burst their banks
At least one person has died after days of torrential rain brought heavy flooding across Albania, police said Saturday.
Conditions remain difficult in rural regions, including the southern village of Dushar, where 30 families are reportedly stranded because flooding has made access roads impassable.
Police said the body of a 76-year-old woman was found after water levels receded in the flooded southeastern municipality of Devoll. Her son had reported her missing and a search conducted by soldiers on Friday failed to find her. Authorities believe she may have been swept away by strong currents.
The rainfall caused the Vjosa and Seman rivers to burst their banks and flood large tracts of agricultural land. The Vjosa river runs through southern Albania while the Seman flows through the low-lying Myzeqeja plain.
The Civil Protection Agency said that in the northwestern Lezha region some 220 hectares (544 acres) of land remain submerged. Video posted online showed flooded homes and agricultural land, with farmers saying that their crops have sustained extensive damage.
Defense Minister Pirro Vengu on Saturday inspected flooded areas in the country's southern Sarande District to assess the damage.
There are concerns conditions could worsen as more rain is forecast in the coming days, with Civil Emergency Teams remaining on standby.
