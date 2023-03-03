Belarus jails Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist Ales Bialiatski

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A court in Belarus sentenced Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski to 10 years in prison on Friday, a verdict that is set to draw severe criticism from human rights organisations, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.

Mr Bialiatski, a pro-democracy activist and founder of the Viasna human rights group, which provided legal and financial help to protesters during a 2020 wave of unrest in Belarus, was convicted of financing protests and tax evasion along with three others.

The 60-year-old and his colleagues - Valentin Stefanovich and Vladimir Labkovich - were arrested in 2020 on charges connected to Viasna’s provision of money to political prisoners and helping pay their legal fees.

However, in September 2022, more charges were filed for “smuggling” and “financing of group actions grossly violating public order”.

The 2022 Nobel Prize Winner said he is being persecuted for political reasons, with many human rights groups arguing that the trial against him was politically motivated.

“The position of the prosecutor’s office in the case of our friends and colleagues is the epitome of lawlessness by the Belarusian authorities,” Pavel Sapelka, acting member of the Viasna board, said in a release by Freedom House ahead of the sentencing.

“Draconian prison terms and fines, even by the abysmal standards of the profoundly compromised Belarusian judiciary, is an ordeal for the defendants and their families.”

“These shameful repressive practices against human rights defenders require decisive actions by key international actors” he added.

The official Twitter account for Nobel Prize tweeted about Mr Bialiatski’s sentencing quoting a line from his lecture.

“It just so happens that people who value freedom the most are often deprived of it.”

Belarus’s exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said the sentencing was “simply appalling”.

“We must do everything to fight against this shameful injustice and free them,” she said.

Mr Bialiatski is one of several opposition figures who have been targeted by Belarusian authorities in recent months. Rights groups have estimated that around 1,500 people are currently being held as political prisoners in Belarus, with many having been arrested during the government’s crackdown on the protests.

Belarus saw widespread protests in 2020 against the government after the disputed re-election of president Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in office since 1994. The election was denounced as fraudulent by the opposition and the West, and Mr Lukashenko’s regime responded with a violent crackdown against protesters.

The 2020 protests continued for several months and constituted the biggest wave of demonstrations in Belarus. Over 35,000 individuals were apprehended during this period, and thousands were subjected to police brutality.

More details to follow.