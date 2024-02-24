Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s body finally handed over to his mother

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has finally been handed over to his mother, his spokeswoman has said.

Lyudmila Navalnaya, 69, has been given the body of her son, Mr Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Saturday, more than a week after he died in an Arctic prison on 16 February.

A number of Western leaders have accused Vladimir Putin and Russian authorities of killing Mr Navalny, the Russian president’s most prominent critic, although these accusations have been strongly denied by the Kremlin.

It comes after Ms Yarmysh said Russian officials were seeking to “blackmail” Ms Navalnaya, telling her they would “do something” to her son’s body if she did not agree to bury him in a secret ceremony without mourners.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Ms Yarmysh said on Saturday: “Alexey’s body was handed over to his mother. Many thanks to all those who demanded this with us.

“Lyudmila Ivanovna is still in Salekhard. The funeral is still pending. We do not know if the authorities will interfere to carry it out as the family wants and as Alexey deserves. We will inform you as soon as there is news.”

Mr Navalny’s wife, Yulia, has said she believes her husband was poisoned and that Russian authorities are keeping hold of the body to let traces of the nerve agent novichok leave Mr Navalny’s system. “My husband was unbreakable. And that’s precisely why Putin killed him,” she said earlier this week.

Mr Navalny was moved to the remote “Polar Wolf” Arctic prison late last year and faced multiple sentences on charges the international community and Mr Navalny’s supporters believe were trumped up to try and silence him. His death came a month before a presidential election where Mr Putin is expected to easily claim re-election, a vote that Mr Navalny repeatedly railed against, even in prison.

