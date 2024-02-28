For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Alexei Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnya speaks at the European Parliament on Wednesday, 28 February, following her husband’s death.

The 47-year-old prominent critic of Vladimir Putin died while imprisoned at an Arctic penal colony on 16 February.

Ms Navalnaya, has accused the Russian leader of killing the opposition politician, criticising authorities for keeping her husband’s body for more than a week before it was collected by his mother Lyudmila Navalnaya.

“No true Christian could ever do what Putin is now doing with the body of Alexei... What will you do with his corpse? How low will you sink to mock the man you murdered?” Yulia said.

A Kremlin spokesperson has described allegations that Mr Putin was involved in Mr Navalny‘s death as “absolutely unfounded, insolent accusations about the head of the Russian state”.

Yulia’s appearance today comes after Russian news media said a lawyer who represented Mr Navalny was arrested on Tuesday in Moscow.

Vasily Dubkov was detained due to “violating public order”, according to a report by independent outlet Novaya Gazeta.

Mr Dubkov had accompanied Mr Navalny’s mother to collect her son’s body.

His arrest had not been confirmed by Russian authorities at the time of writing.