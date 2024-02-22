Watch live as MEPs hear testimonies from Russian opposition after Navalny’s death

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the EU Parliament hears testimonies from Russian opposition members after the death of Alexei Navalny on Thursday 22 February.

It was announced yesterday that the heads of the Arctic penal colony where Navalny was “detained and killed” will be banned from the UK and see their assets frozen under new measures announced by David Cameron.

Britain is the first country to impose sanctions in response to the politician’s death, which has been widely blamed on the Kremlin, the Foreign Office said.

Vadim Konstantinovich Kalinin, who allegedly oversaw the brutal prison camp where Navalny was kept in solitary confinement for up to two weeks at a time, is among those targeted, according to a statement from the department.

Five others have also been sanctioned for “activity that violates the right not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment and the right to life”, the government said.