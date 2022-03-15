Russian prosecutors demand 13 more years in prison for opposition leader Alexei Navalny
Russian prosecutors have sought to extend opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s prison sentence by a further 13 years, state media reported on Tuesday.
The arch Kremlin critic is currently serving a two-and-a-half year term east of Moscow on what he says are trumped-up charges designed to diminish his influence.
In a Russian court on Tuesday, prosecutors said they want the 45-year-old to face another 13 years behind bars for alleged fraud and contempt of court, according to the TASS news agency.
Mr Navalny was first detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on 17 January last year after flying in from Germany, where he had received treatment for a nerve agent poisoning believed to have been ordered by the Russian authorities.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies