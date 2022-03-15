Russian prosecutors have sought to extend opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s prison sentence by a further 13 years, state media reported on Tuesday.

The arch Kremlin critic is currently serving a two-and-a-half year term east of Moscow on what he says are trumped-up charges designed to diminish his influence.

In a Russian court on Tuesday, prosecutors said they want the 45-year-old to face another 13 years behind bars for alleged fraud and contempt of court, according to the TASS news agency.

Mr Navalny was first detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on 17 January last year after flying in from Germany, where he had received treatment for a nerve agent poisoning believed to have been ordered by the Russian authorities.