Live Updates: Salma Paralluelo in Spain's starting lineup, Putellas on bench at Women's World Cup

Spain will start teenage super-sub Salma Paralluelo for the Women’s World Cup championship game against England, while star Alexia Putellas returned to the bench

Jenna Fryer
Sunday 20 August 2023 08:50

Live Updates: Salma Paralluelo in Spain's starting lineup, Putellas on bench at Women's World Cup

The Latest from the Women’s World Cup final between England and Spain:

___

Teenage super-sub Salma Paralluelo is in Spain's starting lineup for the Women’s World Cup championship game Sunday against England, while star Alexia Putellas returns to the bench.

Paralluelo scored the game-winning goal against the Netherlands in extra time of the quarterfinals, and the 19-year-old scored Spain's go-ahead goal in the semifinal victory over Sweden. The Barcelona forward provided a much-needed boost off the bench every time Spain coach Jorge Vilda called on her.

Putellas has been recovering from a torn ACL suffered last year and has been used in various roles throughout the tournament. She started in the semifinal against Sweden.

Spain announced its starting lineup on social media.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup

