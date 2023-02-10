Authorities urge for safety in the Alps as avalanche risk remains high

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Authorities across the Alps are continuing to urge caution as the risk of avalanches remains very high across Europe.

Heavy snow fall has continued over recent days making the conditions primed for avalanches across the mountain range in France, Austria, Italy and Switzerland.

Just within the last week Austrian police have revealed that eight people were killed in avalanches, despite pleas for caution on ski slopes.

There were five people killed in the west of the country on Sunday, after three deaths were reported on Saturday.

The eight deaths came as resorts are filled during the February school holidays in Vienna, with the avalanche alert level at four on a scale of five after several days of intense snowfall and wind.

Conditions across the Alps have been very variable so far this season (Craig Paterson, Justbefilms )

Avalanches claim an average of 100 lives in Europe every year, according to the European Avalanche Warning Service (EAWS).

A total of 130 people were killed in avalanches over the 2020/2021 season, up from the 53 who died in 2019/200. The deaths mainly happened in France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria and Norway.

And sadly this season is no difference with the EAWS reporting a total of 48 deaths so far.

Earlier in the season it was the lack of snow that was causing further avalanche risk as high temperatures caused existing snow to melt. It meant plenty of those venturing to the mountain resorts in December and early January found treacherous conditions.

As the danger continues today (February 10) sees the second annual International Ski Patrol Day being marked to celebrate and recognise the extraordinary ski patrollers who keep resorts open, safe, and fun for people of all ages and skill levels.

Ski patroller in Verbier giving safety tips to skiers (Craig Paterson, Justbefilms)

One of those tasked with keeping people safe on the slopes is Victoria Jamieson. She is the only Brit in the Verbier Piste Patrol and only one of five women out of the 32-strong patrol.

Victoria has worked as part of the patrol team in Verbier for 14 and she has described some of the challenges faced when trying to keep people safe on the mountain.

“You have the days when the comes and I have had my fair share of avalanches to deal with. And times when people are buried.

“Some end up ok with casualties rescued alive and other times the outcome is not so good.

The seasoned patroller admitted that when deaths occur on the mountain it doesn’t get easier.

She added: “One never knows what one will find when the call comes after an avalanche. Always the unknown. It is horrible dealing with a fatality It doesn’t ever get any easier.”

All mountain lovers are invited to come together on this day to show their appreciation for patrollers – from sharing a friendly high-five on the slopes to Thank You messages and donations, there are endless ways to acknowledge local patrollers and the tireless work they do to help people stay and feel alive on the mountain.

Gloabl ski brand Helly Hansen, who supplies the kit for the Verbier Ski Patrol team, is donating 5% of revenue from its online and select retail store, sales during February 9-11, 2023, to various organisations that fund ski patrol support and safety groups internationally.

“We’re honoured to be the brand trusted by professionals, and we’re grateful for all that they do to keep people safe while enjoying the outdoors,” said Oliver Flaser, Category Managing Director for Professional Services at Helly Hansen.

Ski patroller out with a ‘blood wagon’ sleigh used to rescue those injured on the mountain (Craig Paterson, Justbefilms )

He added: “In addition to the countless hours spent prepping and training each season to maintain their professional knowledge and expertise, our ski patrol partners also provide valuable feedback to help us continuously improve and evolve our kit.

“We’re proud to support International Ski Patrol Day again this year and, after seeing the outpouring of appreciation from skiers and snowboarders all over the world last year, we’re excited to keep the celebration and gratitude going alongside our local resort partners and their communities.”