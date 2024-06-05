For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as Amanda Knox returns to court in Florence, Italy, on Wednesday 5 June, as she tries to overturn a conviction for slander, the last outstanding case against her following the notorious killing of a British student in 2007.

“I hope to clear my name once and for all of the false charges against me,” the American said this week on X.

Italy’s top court in 2015 annulled Knox’s conviction for the murder of her British flatmate Meredith Kercher in the city of Perugia, capping nearly a decade of courtroom drama during which she had twice been found guilty.

The brutal stabbing of 21-year-old Kercher and multiple trials provided fodder for tabloids on both sides of the Atlantic and inspired books and films.

Knox - who spent four years in jail in Italy and was tried and eventually cleared along with her Italian former boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito - is facing a retrial over a slander conviction.

Knox was given a three-year sentence for wrongly accusing Congolese bar owner Patrick Lumumba of killing Kercher.

The sentence had no practical impact as it was covered by the time Knox spent in jail.

Lumumba was held for two weeks in 2007 before he was freed. Knox said she named him while under duress when she was being questioned by police.

The European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2019 that there had been procedural errors during Knox’s questioning and Italy’s highest court last year ordered a retrial in the slander case.