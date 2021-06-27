Amsterdam tells stag parties to stay away

Amsterdam is attempting to rid itself of stag dos and “nuisance tourists” in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the city’s officials.

The city wants the quiet, prompted by the travel ban caused by coronavirus, to stay.

Often seen as a hedonistic international destination, given its relaxed social laws on issues such as prostitution and smoking cannabis, the city has invested in an image shake-up.

"We do not want to go back to what we saw before the pandemic, where massive crowds in the Red Light District and the city’s entertainment areas caused a nuisance to residents," a statement by the city’s government reads.

Measures they have brought include enforcement officer patrols, maintaining time limits on alcohol sales and fining disruptive conduct.

The campaign defines the archetypal “nuisance tourists” as British men between the ages of 18 and 34, as they are “responsible for the majority of problems caused by offensive behaviour.”

However, the targeted messaging will extend to all nationalities.

The campaign seeks to communicate expected standards of behaviour for their stay in the Dutch city. The anti-social conduct it is seeking to crack down on include; littering, public urination, excessive noise and drunk and disorderly behaviour. The campaign states: “everybody is welcome in Amsterdam if you behave correctly”.

“This way we can let them know in advance that while we always welcome visitors who behave decently and follow the rules, offensive behaviour is not tolerated and will result in fines,” the statement from the Enjoy and Respect campaign reads.

Rob Hefland, a local politician, gave a warning to people wanting to come to Amsterdam.

He said to DutchNews, “If it is your intention to see the most beautiful city in the world this summer, come to Amsterdam. If your intention is to booze and misbehave, dressed like a penis, look elsewhere!”

While tourists bring an economic boost to the city, locals are keen for their excesses to be tempered.

“Amsterdam needs tourists, without them our wonderful museums and restaurants wouldn’t survive,” one resident, Nicola Theobald, told CNN. “But it was a bonus during the pandemic when they couldn’t come. No more large groups thronging the canal area, at worst throwing up from drink and drugs. We got our city back and liked it that way.”

Ms Theobold has lived in central Amsterdam for 30 years, however stressed she didn’t want the city to become stuffy or too inaccessible.

“We don’t want to be the city known as an ideal stag party venue, but we also don’t just want to be an ‘elite’ venue.” she said of the need for balance.