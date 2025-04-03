Car explodes at Dam Square in Amsterdam just days after mass stabbing
The incident happened in the historic city square to the city and just metres from the scene of a mass stabbing last week
A car has caught fire in the middle of Amsterdam’s historic city square – just metres away from where a British tourist tackled a suspected knifeman last week.
The vehicle burst into flames in Dam Square on Thursday. Dutch police suspect the driver, a 50-year-old Dutch citizen, was responsible for causing the blaze, potentially deliberately.
Nobody was hurt in the incident except the driver, who was arrested, according to police.
Footage on social media showed the fire was caused by an explosion, which happened after the small red car drove up to a crowd of people sitting and stood next to the busy square’s National Monument cenotaph.
A man with burning clothes then emerged from the car as flames billowed from its windows. Police could be seen extinguishing the flames on the man before taking him into custody.
The square was cordoned off while explosives experts investigated the vehicle.
Last week, a man injured five people near Dam Square in a stabbing rampage. Police have identified the suspect in that incident as a 30-year-old Ukrainian national from the eastern Donetsk region, who prosecutors said had terrorist intent.
An English tourist is to receive a medal for tackling the suspected knifeman.
This is a breaking story – more to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments