AP News Digest 3 am

METOO-FOUR YEARS IN — The #MeToo reckoning hits its four-year mark this week, and Charlotte Bennett credits the movement for creating the conditions that emboldened her to come forward with her story of sexual harassment by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo “I’d like to think that now, we are believed,” she says. A new poll shows that Bennett is not alone in feeling a shift in attitudes. Just over half of Americans — 54% — say they personally are more likely to speak out if they’re a victim of sexual misconduct, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. And 58% say they would speak out if they witnessed it. By Jocelyn Noveck and Maryclaire Dale. SENT: 1,310 words, photos, video. With METOO-FOUR-YEARS-IN-GLANCE.

ABORTION-TEEN ACCESS — The latest restrictions in Texas that essentially ban abortion past the six-week pregnancy mark have made it nearly impossible for teenagers to get an abortion without parental consent. Women can go to a judge to ask for permission, but the process can take weeks, often pushing them past the six-week mark. By Astrid Galvan and Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 1,090 words, photos. With ABORTION-TEXAS — Court again lets Texas continue banning most abortions.

VIRUS OUTBREAK — Millions from Latin America to the Middle East are waiting for promised doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine due to manufacturing problems and other issues. Moscow aggressively marketed Sputnik after wealthy nations kept supplies of Western-developed vaccines for themselves. But one estimate says Russia has exported only 4.8% of the roughly 1 billion doses that were promised. By Regina Garcia Cano, Daria Litvinova and Juan Pablo Arraez. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

JORDAN-DOWNWARD-SLIDE — Jordan has long presented itself as a reliable U.S. ally in a turbulent Middle East, as a monarchy embracing liberal Western values. But the country seems to be in a downward slide that increasingly contradicts this image. The kingdom has become more repressive, with a U.S. advocacy group downgrading it from “partly free” to “not free” this year. Activists say anger is bubbling just under the surface, and that only the fear of going to jail or igniting self-destructive chaos is keeping a lid on mass protests. By Karin Laub. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

INDIA-VIRUS-TESTS — Soon after the pandemic began, India’s government tasked the country’s most advanced bioscience innovation hub with quickly finding a way to locally produce virus test kits and their components. Over a year later, most Indians can access PCR tests at a fraction of the cost. By Rishabh R. Jain. SENT: 860 words, photos. With VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIA — India reopens for foreign tourists as virus infections ebb.

TAIWAN FIRE — Taiwanese officials set up an independent commission to investigate the conditions at a run-down building in the port city of Kaohsiung where a fire killed 46, while authorities scoured the blackened ruins for the cause of the blaze. By Huizhong Wu. SENT: 690 words, photos, video.

BILL CLINTON HOSPITALIZED — Former President Bill Clinton is being treated in a Southern California hospital for a non-COVID-related infection. A spokesman says Clinton “is on the mend” and “in good spirits.” By Lou Kesten. SENT: 330 words, photo, video.

MUSIC-CHER — Cher sues heirs of Sonny Bono over song and record revenue. SENT: 280 words, photo.

BRITAIN-WILLIAM-SPACE — Prince William: Before travelling to space, save the planet. SENT: 530 words, photo.

DOMINION WORKER-DEFAMATION SUIT — Ex-Dominion worker’s attorneys fight for defamation suit. SENT: 530 words, photo.

SOCIAL-MEDIA-FAKE-REVIEWS-FINES — Feds warn companies: Fake online reviews could lead to fines. SENT: 330 words, photo.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIA — Australia’s most populous state New South Wales says it would end hotel quarantine for vaccinated international travelers next month as the government accelerates the wind back of pandemic restrictions. SENT: 490 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

JILL BIDEN — First lady Jill Biden is set to campaign for Democrats in Virginia’s and New Jersey’s governor’s races, trying to boost the party’s political fortunes in her most overt way since arriving at the White House nine months ago. SENT: 790 words, photo. UPCOMING: 900 words after 3:30 p.m. N.J. event.

CAPITOL BREACH-SUBPOENAS — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection sets a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against former White House aide Steve Bannon after he defied the panel’s subpoena. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-COMMISSION REVIEW — A commission tasked with studying potential changes to the Supreme Court releases a draft report that is cautious in discussing proposals for expanding the court but speaks approvingly of term limits for justices. SENT: 850 words, photo.

BIDEN-DEBT — President Joe Biden signed into law a bill raising the nation’s debt limit until early December, delaying the prospect of an unprecedented federal default that would cause economic disaster. SENT: 410 words, photo.

SOUTHERN BAPTISTS-SEX ABUSE — A top Southern Baptist Convention administrator is resigning after weeks of internal division over how best to handle an investigation into the denomination’s response to sexual abuse reports. SENT: 300 words, photos.

ROBERT-DURST-MURDER-TRIAL — New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced to life in prison without a chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more than two decades ago. SENT: 1,030 words, photos, video.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-MIT — The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is grappling with the legacy of one of its most pivotal presidents as Native American students push the prestigious institution to reconcile with its role in the decimation of American tribes and do more for its Indigenous students. SENT: 880 words, photos.

SCHOOL-SHOOTING-FLORIDA — A last-minute court hearing is set in Florida for Nikolas Cruz, the man police said has confessed to the 2018 massacre of 17 people at a suburban high school. SENT: 500 words, photo. UPCOMING: Hearing scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

CALIFORNIA-UNDERSEA-OIL-PIPELINES — California’s uneasy relationship with the oil industry is being tested again by the latest spill to foul beaches and kill birds and fish off Orange County. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES — A key Southern California highway closed for days because of a wildfire was reopened, but authorities warned that flames still posed a threat to remote properties in a coastal mountain range. SENT: 560 words, photos.

ELECTION 2021-NYC MAYOR NEW YORK — Curtis Sliwa, the Republican nominee for New York City mayor, has spent decades as a stunt-loving personality. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

LEBANON — Schools, banks and government offices across Lebanon shut down after hours of gun battles between heavily armed militias killed six people and terrorized the residents of Beirut. SENT: 520 words, photos.

NIGERIA VIOLENCE-PHONE BLACKOUTS — A block on communications has many villagers in Nigeria’s northwest and central states feeling trapped as they are unable to call for help when they are attacked in communities with an inadequate security presence. UPCOMING: 770 words by 4 a.m., photos.

ASEAN MYANMAR — Southeast Asia’s top diplomats will discuss in an emergency meeting whether to allow Myanmar’s military leader to attend an annual summit after a crisis envoy was barred from meeting ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. SENT: 660 words, photos.

HUNGARY ROMA FORTUNE TELLER — Zoltan Sztojka, by his own account Hungary’s last Gypsy fortune-teller, is working to preserve his culture's traditions that are slowly vanishing in the Central European country. SENT: 880 words, photos.

RETAIL SALES — The Commerce Department reports on Americans’ retail spending in September. By Retail Writer Anne D’Innocenzio. UPCOMING: 850 words by 8:30 a.m., photo.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian shares were higher after technology companies powered the biggest gain on Wall Street since March. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 440 words, photos.

NLDS-DODGERS-GIANTS — Cody Bellinger hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning and prized midseason acquisition Max Scherzer came out of the bullpen for his first career save, sending the Los Angeles Dodgers past the San Francisco Giants 2-1 in a thrilling winner-take-all Game 5 and into the NL Championship Series. By Baseball Writer Janie McCauley. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

