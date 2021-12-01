AP News Digest 3:15 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————-

TOP STORIES

—————————-

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-MISSISSIPPI — Abortion rights are on the line at the Supreme Court in historic arguments over the landmark ruling nearly 50 years ago that declared a nationwide right to end a pregnancy. The justices will weigh whether to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks and overrule the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. By Mark Sherman. SENT: 790 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after 10 a.m. arguments. With SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-CONSERVATIVES — It’s the moment anti-abortion conservatives have been waiting for; SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-LAWYERS — Justices will hear from just three lawyers. Also see SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-MISSISSIPPI CLINIC below.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOURISM — As countries shut their doors to foreign tourists or reimpose restrictions because of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, tourism that was just finding it’s footing again could face another major pandemic slowdown amid the uncertainty about the new strain. Everyone from tour guides in Israel, pastry vendors in Japan, ski resort operators in Austria and safari businesses in South Africa are fearing the impact of renewed closures on their bottom lines. By David Koenig and Yuri Kageyama. UPCOMING: 1,350 words, photos by 4 a.m.

CAPITOL BREACH-CONTEMPT — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection votes on whether to pursue contempt charges against former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, after he appeared for a deposition earlier this month but declined to answer questions. By Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 710 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words after 7 p.m. meeting.

AFGHANISTAN-EDUCATING GIRLS — Almost everywhere in Afghanistan, high school girls are sitting at home, forbidden to go to class by the country’s Taliban rulers. But there’s one major exception: For weeks, girls across the western province of Herat have been back in their high schools — the fruit of a unique concerted effort by teachers and parents to persuade the local Taliban administrators to allow the schools to reopen. By Lee Keath. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-MICHIGAN — A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three students, including a 16-year-old boy who died in a deputy’s patrol car on the way to a hospital, authorities say. Eight other people were wounded, some critically. By Ryan Kryska and Mike Householder. SENT: 1,060 words, photos, videos.

MEDIA-CNN-CUOMO — Tight family bonds are usually admirable, but in Chris Cuomo's case, loyalty to his brother has put his job as a journalist at CNN at risk. CNN suspended its prime-time anchor indefinitely while it further investigates his role in trying to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo fight against sexual harassment charges. By Media Writer David Bauder. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos, by 6:30 a.m.

—————————-

TRENDING NEWS

—————————-

PROP-FIREARM-SHOOTING — Investigators track ammunition in fatal film set shooting of “Rust." SENT: 550 words, photo.

EL CHAPO’S WIFE — Wife of drug kingpin “El Chapo" gets three years on U.S. charges. SENT: 420 words, photo.

THERANOS-FOUNDER-FRAUD-TRIAL — Elizabeth Holmes gets emotional under fire by prosecutors. SENT: 980 words, photos.

ITALY-ARISTOCRAT-AUCTION — For sale: Rome villa restored by Texas princess auctioned. SENT: 640 words, photos.

AIRLINE-WORKER-GUN-THEFTS — Ex-Southwest employee sentenced for stealing guns from bags. SENT: 120 words.

—————————-

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

—————————-

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SINGAPORE — Singapore’s strategy of combating the coronavirus pandemic is cautiously being viewed as a success story. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-JAPAN — Japan begins offering coronavirus vaccine booster shots to health care workers amid growing concerns over a new variant of the virus that has already been detected in the country. SENT: 390 words, photos.

—————————-

WASHINGTON

—————————-

CONGRESS-FACEBOOK-WHISTLEBLOWER — Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen returns to Congress to weigh in on U.S. lawmakers’ proposals to curb social media giants by limiting their free-speech protections against legal liability. By Business Writer Marcy Gordon. SENT: 650 words, photo.

—————————-

NATIONAL

—————————-

ELECTION-2021-ATLANTA-MAYOR — City Council member Andre Dickens won a runoff election to become Atlanta’s next mayor, riding a surge of support that powered him past the council’s current president, Felicia Moore, after finishing second to her in November. SENT: 820 words, photos.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT-TRIAL — The prosecutors’ case against Jussie Smollett has focused on how Chicago police say they determined that what they initially believed was a horrific hate crime was actually a fake assault staged by the ex-“Empire” actor with help from two brothers. SENT: 830 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Testimony begins at 10:15 a.m.

DAUNTE WRIGHT-OFFICER-TRIAL — Prosecutors and defense attorneys for the suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright’s death are to resume jury selection after seating four the first day. SENT: 960 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Jury selection resumes at 10 a.m.

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-MISSISSIPPI CLINIC — As the U.S. Supreme Court hears a Mississippi case that could topple abortion rights nationwide, the state’s only abortion clinic is busier than ever. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-OIL-PIPELINE — A proposal to replace an oil pipeline that was shut down in 2015 after causing California’s worst coastal spill in 25 years is inching though a government review, even as the state moves toward banning gas-powered vehicles and oil drilling. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

—————————-

INTERNATIONAL

—————————-

HONDURAS-ELECTIONS — Honduras’ ruling party concedes defeat in presidential elections held two days earlier, giving victory to leftist opposition candidate Xiomara Castro and easing fears of another contested vote and violent protests. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

COLOMBIA-REBEL-GROUP-EXPLAINER — The Biden administration revoked the terrorist designation of Colombia’s former FARC guerrilla army, five years after the rebel group signed a peace deal with the government. However it imposed the same designation on two splinter groups that are still fighting. SENT: 610 words, photo.

FIJI-TOURISM — Fiji welcomed back its first tourists in more than 600 days after pushing ahead with reopening plans despite the threat posed by the newly detected omicron variant of the coronavirus. SENT: 360 words, photos.

———————————-

HEALTH/SCIENCE

———————————-

UNITED NATIONS-AIDS AND COVID-19 — Dr. Anthony Fauci the top U.S. infectious disease expert, says the COVID-19 pandemic has diverted scientific and financial resources from the fight against AIDS, seriously impeding global efforts to achieve the U.N. goal of ending AIDS by 2030. SENT: 700 words, photo.

—————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————-

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly higher amid nervous trading due to worries over the newest coronavirus variant. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 670 words, photos.

BUY NOW PAY LATER-DELUGE — Fueled by several hot Silicon Valley startups as well as a push by the big credit card companies, “buy now, pay later” is now available for purchasing a $1,500 Peloton exercise bicycle as well as a $60 floral bouquet. By Business Writer Ken Sweet. SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

ECONOMY-MANUFACTURING — The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reports on activity by U.S. manufacturers in November. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 10 a.m., then expanded, photo.

—————

SPORTS

—————

JAPAN-NAOYA-INOUE — They don’t call Japanese champion boxer Naoya Inoue “The Monster” for nothing. SENT: 860 words, photos.

———————————————-

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

————————————————-

ART-BASEL-LOUIS-VUITTON — Louis Vuitton’s first ever U.S. fashion show turned into a somber yet whimsical tribute to groundbreaking designer Virgil Abloh days after his death. SENT: 800 words, photos.

—————————-

HOW TO REACH US

—————————-

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.