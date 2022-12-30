For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate will be detained in prison for 30 days while police investigated human trafficking and rape allegations.

The former kickboxer was held alongside his brother Tristan and two other suspects while his house was raided in the capital, Bucharest.

Prosecutors said they had found six women who had been sexually exploited by the suspects.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest (DIICOT) after being detained for 24 hours (REUTERS)

Tate, who has been banned from many social media platforms for misogynistic comments and hate speech, and his brother will remain in prison for another 30 days, a court ruled on Friday. The siblings have been under investigation since April alongside two Romanian nationals.

Footage shows Tate, who moved to Romania five years ago, and his sibling being led away from a luxury villa.

Andrew Tate posting on Twitter in response to Greta Thunberg’s tweet prior to his arrest in Romania (Andrew Tate/Twitter)

Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) earlier issued a statement, but did not name the Tate brothers, stating that two British citizens and two Romanian citizens were suspected of being part of a criminal group focused on human trafficking.

More follows...