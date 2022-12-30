Andrew Tate detained for 30 more days in Romanian jail in human trafficking and rape inquiry
The former kickboxer and his brother have been under investigation since April
Controversial influencer Andrew Tate will be detained in prison for 30 days while police investigated human trafficking and rape allegations.
The former kickboxer was held alongside his brother Tristan and two other suspects while his house was raided in the capital, Bucharest.
Prosecutors said they had found six women who had been sexually exploited by the suspects.
Tate, who has been banned from many social media platforms for misogynistic comments and hate speech, and his brother will remain in prison for another 30 days, a court ruled on Friday. The siblings have been under investigation since April alongside two Romanian nationals.
Footage shows Tate, who moved to Romania five years ago, and his sibling being led away from a luxury villa.
Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) earlier issued a statement, but did not name the Tate brothers, stating that two British citizens and two Romanian citizens were suspected of being part of a criminal group focused on human trafficking.
More follows...
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies