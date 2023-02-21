Toxic influencer Andrew Tate to spend another 30 days behind bars

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate has been ordered to spend another 30 days in prison by a Romanian court.

A court in the capital of Bucharest lengthened the arrest warrants of Mr Tate, his brother Tristan Tate, as well as two other suspects.

Mr Tate, a former kickboxing world champion who once referred to married women as “property” that their husbands own, has been imprisoned in Romania since late December alongside his brother and two other suspects.

They have been detained on alleged rape and human trafficking offences – after Mr Tate lost his appeal to end his detention earlier in the month. They deny all charges.

Local media Gandul reported the two women being detained will now be held under house arrest.

Tate is banned from Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for infringing rules on “dangerous individuals” as well as breaking hate speech policies.

While Tate was barred from Twitter in 2017, he had his Twitter account restored in November alongside that of former US president Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West in the wake of Elon Musk gaining control of the social media site. Tate has 4.9 million Twitter followers.

It comes says after The Independent recently reported on an exclusive poll which found more young men in the UK have seen material from Tate than have heard of Rishi Sunak.

Research found that eight in 10 boys aged between 16 and 17 had either read, listened to or watched content from the misogynistic “success coach”.

Around six in 10 boys had heard of the PM and roughly four in 10 knew who London mayor Sadiq Khan was, just slightly more than around a third of boys who had heard of the Labour leader Keir Starmer.

The survey, carried out by leading anti-fascism charity Hope not hate, and shared exclusively with The Independent, found boys aged between 16 and 17 were 21 per cent more likely to have consumed Mr Tate’s material than had heard of Mr Sunak.