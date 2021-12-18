“Anti-5G” pendants and accessories have been found to be radioactive.

The Dutch Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radio Protection (ANVS) has issued a warning that products claiming to “protect” people from 5G are emitting “ionizing radiation”.

The ANVS urged people to stop wearing the products and to store them away safely until instructions on how to return them are issued.

There is no scientific evidence that 5G mobile networks are harmful to health.

The World Health Organization says 5G mobile networks are safe, and there are no fundamental differences between 5G and existing 3G and 4G signals.

The ANVS identified nine so-called “anti-5G” products, including a sleep mask, a “Quantum Pendant”, and a children’s bracelet.

Dutch law prohibits the sale of these products, and any attempt to do so violates the Nuclear Energy Act.

“Don’t wear it any more, put it away safely and wait for the return instructions,” the ANVS said in a statement.

“The sellers in the Netherlands known to the ANVS have been told that the sale is prohibited and must be stopped immediately, and that they must inform their customers about this.”

Conspiracy theories have created a market for the sale of “anti-5g” devices, despite no evidence that 5G poses a public health risk. These conspiracy theories have been particularly prominent during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UK’s Trading Standards sought to halt sales of a £339 “5GBioShield” in May 2020, which they identified as no more than a basic USB drive.

The ANVS has published a full list of radioactive “anti-5g” products here.