AP News Digest 5:30 a.m.

Here are the AP's latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content.

TOP STORIES

AFGHANISTAN — An Afghan official tells The Associated Press that Taliban negotiators are heading to the presidential palace to prepare for a “transfer” of power. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of fear of reprisals, says that the goal was a peaceful handing over of the government to the Taliban. By Ahmad Seir, Rahim Faiez, Tameem Akhgar and Jon Gambrell. SENT: 1,100 words, photos. With AFGHANISTAN-THE-LATEST.

Find more Afghanistan coverage here.

HAITI-QUAKE — A powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck southwestern Haiti killing at least 304 people and injuring at least 1,800 others as buildings tumbled into rubble. Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was rushing aid to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed with incoming patients. By Evens Sanon and Tammy Webber. SENT: 1,210 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK — After a brutal wave of infections driven by the delta variant, many Ugandans seeking a first dose of coronavirus vaccine are competing with hundreds of thousands who have waited months for a second dose. But the country now has only 285,000 shots donated by Norway. The delta surge has touched off a vaccination rush across Africa that the slow trickle of donated doses can’t keep up with, compounding the continent’s vaccine disadvantage compared with the rest of the world. By Rodney Muhumuza. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

LEBANON-FUEL EXPLOSION — A warehouse where fuel was illegally stored exploded in northern Lebanon, killing 20 people and burning dozens more in the latest tragedy to hit the Mediterranean country in the throes of a devastating economic and political crisis. By Bassem Mroue and Zeina Karam. SENT: 750 words, photos.

WESTERN WILDFIRES — The danger of new fires erupting across the West because of unstable weather conditions added to the burden already faced by overstretched crews battling blazes across the region. By Eugene Garcia and Daisy Nguyensen. SENT: 720 words, photos.

CLIMATE-INDIVIDUAL-ACTIONS — Days after the alarming warning of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that there was a “code red for humanity,” with global warming threatening to choke the planet, individuals are seeking to play their part. Some citizens have known this day would come for decades and many have taken tiny individual steps to do their part. They include an urban shepherd, keeping cemeteries clean and tidy with his flock of sheep in Belgium. By Raf Casertent: 770 words, photos.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

HONG-KONG — Hong Kong democracy group behind massive protests disbands. SENT: 440 words, photo.

PAKISTAN-MILITANT-ATTACK — 12 killed in overnight grenade attack in southern Pakistan. SENT: 350 words, photos.

INDIA-INDEPENDENCE-DAY — India’s Modi to unveil $1.35 trillion infrastructure plan. SENT: 360 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SCHOOL-MASKS — President Joe Biden called school district superintendents in Florida and Arizona to praise them for doing “the right thing” after their respective boards implemented mask requirements in defiance of their Republican governors amid growing COVID-19 infections. SENT: 820 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ANTI-VACCINE-RALLY — A man was stabbed and a reporter was attacked Saturday at a protest against vaccine mandates on the south lawn of Los Angeles’ City Hall after a fight broke out between the protesters and counterprotesters, the Los Angeles Police Department and local media says. SENT: 290 words, photos.

NATIONAL

TROPICAL-WEATHER-ATLANTIC — Forecasters expected the remnants of Fred to return to tropical storm status in the Gulf of Mexico as parts of the Caribbean were gearing up for impacts from Tropical Storm Grace. SENT: 390 words, photos.

SOUTHWEST FLOODING — A storm system that stalled for days over West Texas led to what a National Weather Service meteorologist on Saturday called an “unprecedented” amount of rain in the predominantly dry El Paso area, leaving a woman dead. Up to 6 inches of rain have been reported in the region. SENT: 300 words, photo.

NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE — Temperatures are expected to reach up to 94 degrees Fahrenheit (34 Celsius) in Portland, Oregon, as an excessive heat warning is set to expire in the evening. Emergency room visits for heat-related illness rose sharply this week. SENT: 270 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

JAPAN-WWII-ANNIVERSARY — Japan marked the 76th anniversary of its World War II surrender with a somber ceremony in which Prime Minister Yosihide Suga pledged for the tragedy of war to never be repeated but avoided apologizing for his country’s past aggression. SENT: 530 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-POLITICS — With his last-ditch plan to seek opposition backing for his government rejected, embattled Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin appeared set to resign after failing to cobble up majority support. SENT: 740 words, photos.

CANADA-ELECTION — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to the governor general’s residence Sunday and is expected to dissolve Parliament and trigger an early election as he seeks to capitalize on Canada being one of the most fully vaccinated countries in the world. SENT: 270 words, photo.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

SPORTS

BBA--ORIOLES-RED SOX — Chris Sale makes his first major league appearance in two years when the struggling Red Sox play a Baltimore Orioles team that has lost nine in a row. The seven-time All-Star left-hander had Tommy John surgery and missed last year’s pandemic-shortened season. Boston hopes Sale can be a late-season spark. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game underway.

FBN--BROWNS-JAGUARS — No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence makes his preseason debut when coach Urban Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars play the Browns. Cleveland will not be playing quarterback Baker Mayfield. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 7 p.m.

HOW TO REACH US

