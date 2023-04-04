Watch live: Antony Blinken attends tenth EU-US Energy Council meeting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Antony Blinken attends the tenth EU-US Energy Council meeting in Brussels on Tuesday, 4 April.

The US Secretary of State is in Belgium from Monday to Wednesday to attend the council as well as the Nato Foreign Ministerial.

Mr Blinken is expected to discuss ensuring energy security "while accelerating the clean energy transition" during the US-EU meeting, a US Department of State statement said.

Discussions will be held on energy with a focus on the outlook for next winter, including the situation in Ukraine and Moldova, and will touch on accelerating decarbonisation through clean-energy technologies and energy savings, the European Council said.

Mr Blinken will also hold bilateral meetings with European Union high representative and vice president Josep Borrell, Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, and Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba while he is in Europe.

