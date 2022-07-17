AP News Digest 6 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Here, in the path of Russia’s invasion, the city of Pokrovsk and other emptying communities in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region live every day at war. There’s the obvious conflict, with tanks and ambulances snaking along the region’s patched two-lane roads and smoke rising beyond sunflower fields.

And then there are the personal battles, the internal front lines. By Cara Anna. SENT: 950 words, photos.

ABORTION LAWS-REPERCUSSIONS — The Supreme Court’s decision to let states outlaw most abortions is having profound repercussions in reproductive medicine as well as in other areas of women’s health care. Some patients are choosing sterilization rather than risking an unwanted pregnancy. Others who develop dangerous pregnancy complications are getting delayed care as doctors struggle to assess if their lives are truly in danger. Some patients with lupus or arthritis who don’t plan to get pregnant are losing access to a helpful drug that can cause miscarriages. The American Medical Association’s president says it’s a “frightening and fraught time.″ By Lindsay Tanner. SENT: 1,255 words, photos. Eds: This story has moved as the Sunday Spotlight.

FRANCE-HOLOCAUST — Family by family, house by house, French police rounded up 13,000 people on two terrifying days in July 1942, dispatching them to Nazi death camps simply because they were Jewish. Eighty years later, France is honoring the victims, and trying to keep their memory alive. SENT; 750 words, photos.

GREECE-PLANE-CRASH — Experts were poised to investigate the site of a plane crash in northern Greece to determine whether any dangerous chemicals or explosive cargo remains. The An-12 cargo plane smashed into fields between two villages late Saturday. Local residents reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours after the crash. SENT: 390 words.

TRENDING

CAR-OBIT-EAST — Bobby East, a three-time U.S. Auto Racing Club national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week at a Southern California gas station. He was 37. SENT: 300 words.

POLICE-SHOOTING — An off-duty police officer shot and killed a man armed with a semiautomatic handgun in the area of a Southwest Washington entertainment district, the Metropolitan Police Department said. SENT: 140 words.

ALL-STAR-CELEBS-CRANSTON-STRUCK — Bryan Cranston was hoping to get a hit in the All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Dodger Stadium. Instead, the “Breaking Bad” actor got hit. Cranston was struck in the right shoulder by a line drive off the bat of Grammy Award winner Anthony Ramos as they took batting practice in side-by-side makeshift cages outside the ballpark. SENT;

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-DEVELOPMENTS — Ukrainian authorities across the country reported new Russian missile strikes and shelling Saturday that killed at least 16 more civilians, deaths that came after Russia’s top military announced it was stepping up its onslaught against its neighbor. SENT: 745 words, photos.

NATIONAL

QUADRUPLE-HOMICIDE-CHARGES-DROPPED — Prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a man accused of killing four people inside an Indianapolis home in 2015, citing the deaths of two witnesses and the discovery that DNA evidence had been compromised. SENT: 270 words.

GATOR ATTACK — Authorities say a Florida woman was found dead after falling in a pond and being grabbed by two alligators. SENT: 110 words.

INTERNATIONAL

ZIMBABWE-STUDENT-AWARDS — A history-making team of Zimbabwean high school students that became world and European moot court competition champions has been widely praised in a country where the education system is beset by poor funding, lack of materials and teachers’ strikes. SENT; 500 words, photos.

CHILE-COWBOY-BLESSING — With the snow-covered Andes shining in the background, several dozen cowboys in woolen ponchos and families on wooden horse carts lined up to receive a priest’s blessing in the huge esplanade in front of the National Sanctuary of Maipú. SENT: 380 words, photos.

CUBA-FUEL-CRISIS — Some drivers have been lining up for days — occasionally even more than a week — to fill up with diesel in Cuba. Officials there apparently have been sending scarce fuel to power generation plants rather than gas stations. SENT: 760 words, photos.

UNITED-NATIONS-HAITI — The U.N. human rights office on Saturday expressed concern about rising violence around Haiti’s capital, saying 99 people have been reported killed in recent fighting between rival gangs in the Cite Soleil district alone. SENT: 470 words, photos.

SPORTS

GLF-BRITISH-OPEN — Rory McIlroy is one round away from ending eight years without a major. But he shares the stage at St. Andrews with Viktor Hovland. They played inspired golf at the British Open and each shot 66 to share the lead on the Old Course. They also avoided the mistakes that cost so many other contenders. McIlroy and Hovland are four shots clear of Cameron Smith and Cameron Young. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

TEN-HALL OF FAME INDUCTION — Lleyton Hewitt paused for a moment and the word easily came to mind when he was asked how he wanted to be remembered. “Competitor,” the 41-year-old Hewitt said in an interview with The Associated Press earlier in the day before his induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. SENT: 490 words.

