AP News Digest 7:30 a.m.

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

________________

TOP STORIES

________________

VATICAN-OBIT-BENEDICT XVI — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, has died. He was 95. Benedict’s dramatic, Feb. 11, 2013 announcement that he no longer had the strength to run the 1.3 billion strong Catholic Church paved the way for the conclave that elected Pope Francis his successor. By Nicole Winfield. SENT: 1,800 words, photos, video. Abridged upcoming. With VATICAN-OBIT-BENEDICT XVI-THE LATEST, VATICAN-OBIT-BENEDICT XVI-DEVELOPMENTS.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — For millions of Ukrainians, many of them under Russian bombardment and grappling with power and water shortages, New Year’s celebrations will be muted as Russia’s 10-month war rumbles on with no end in sight. But for some families, it is a chance to reunite, however briefly, after months apart. By Renata Brito. SENT: 610 words, photos.

NEW YEAR — With countdowns and fireworks, revelers in major city centers across the Asia-Pacific region are ushering in the first new year without COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic began in 2020. While COVID-19 continues to cause death and dismay, particularly in China, countries had largely lifted quarantine requirements, restrictions for visitors and relentless testing that had limited travel and places people can go to. SENT: 820 words, photos. Will be updated throughout the day with feeds worldwide.

FOUR DEAD-UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO — The arrest of a suspect in last month’s fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students has brought relief to the small college community of Moscow, Idaho. On Friday, authorities in eastern Pennsylvania arrested in Bryan Christopher Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University. By Rebecca Boone, Marc Levy and Michael Balsamo. SENT: 970 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-BLACK VOTERS — Black voters have been a steady foundation for Democratic candidates for decades, but that support appeared to show a few cracks in this year’s elections. Republican candidates were backed by 14% of Black voters, compared with 8% in the last midterm elections four years ago, according to AP VoteCast, an extensive national survey of the electorate. A variety of factors might play into that, including voter turnout and candidate outreach. By Ayanna Alexander and Gary Fields. SENT: 1,210 words, photos.

OBIT-BARBARA WALTERS — Barbara Walters, the first woman to become a TV news superstar, has died. She was 93. Her death was announced by ABC on air Friday night. During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs. By Frazier Moore. SENT: 1,500 words, photos. With OBIT-BARBARA WALTERS-REAX — Reaction poured in from the worlds of journalism, politics, sports and entertainment following the death of TV news pioneer and “The View” creator Barbara Walters. SENT: 730 words, photos.

______________________________________

MORE ON DEATH OF BENEDICT XVI

______________________________________

VATICAN-OBIT-BENEDICT XVI-A LIFE — He was the reluctant pope, a shy bookworm who preferred solitary walks in the Alps and Mozart piano concertos to the public glare and majesty of Vatican pageantry. When Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger became Pope Benedict XVI and was thrust into the footsteps of his beloved and charismatic predecessor, he said he felt a guillotine had come down on him. UPCOMING: About 2300 words, photos by 9 a.m.

VATICAN-OBIT-BENEDICT XVI-CHRONOLOGY — Key dates in the life of Joseph Ratzinger, the future Pope Benedict XVI. SENT: 850 words, photos.

VATICAN-OBIT-BENEDICT XVI-HIGHLIGHTS — Highlights of Benedict's career before, during and after he was pope. By Nicole Winfield. SENT: 800 words, photos.

VATICAN-OBIT-BENEDICT XVI-TWO POPES — If ever there was a moment that embodied the surreal novelty created by the first papal resignation in 600 years, it came on the morning of March 23, 2013: Newly elected Pope Francis had traveled to the papal summer retreat south of Rome and was greeted on the helipad by the previous pope, Benedict XVI, who had moved there three weeks earlier. But for some, that moment on the helipad of Castel Gandolfo encapsulated everything that was wrong with Benedict’s surprise resignation and the risks. SENT: About 1,300 words, photos.

________________

TRENDING

________________

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT — The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one as no one won Friday night’s estimated $685 million jackpot. SENT: 200 words, photos.

SOC--AL NASSR-RONALDO — Cristiano Ronaldo completed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in a landmark deal for Middle Eastern soccer. SENT: 430 words, photos.

———————————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

———————————————————-

ABORTION-ARIZONA — An Arizona court ruled abortion doctors can’t be prosecuted under a pre-statehood law that criminalizes nearly all abortions yet was barred from being enforced for decades. SENT: 740 words, photos.

BIDEN — After two days out of sight while vacationing in the U.S. Virgin Islands, President Joe Biden has ventured out for a round of golf and dinner with his wife and grandchildren. SENT; 230 words, photos.

———————————

NATIONAL

————————————

CALIFORNIA STORMS — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be series of storms poised to usher in the new year, likely bringing downpours and flooding. SENT: 690 words, photos.

BILL COSBY — A woman who alleges Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1986 has sued the comedian-actor, NBCUniversal and other companies in New York, where five other women filed a similar lawsuit earlier this month. SENT: 540 words.

——————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

——————————————

CHINA-XI JINPING — Chinese leader Xi Jinping says his country is on the “right side of history” in a New Year’s address that comes as questions swirl over his government’s handling of COVID-19 and economic and political challenges. SENT: 400 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea has fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, the latest in a barrage of weapons tests this year that comes days after it increased tensions by flying drones into South Korea. SENT: 780 words, photos.

GREECE-TURKEY-ANALYSIS — Even by the standards of Turkey’s and Greece’s frequently strained relations, it was a remarkable escalation. Turkey’s president directly threatened his country’s western neighbor: Unless the Greeks “stay calm,” he said, Turkey’s new ballistic missiles would hit Athens. The striking rhetoric has led many to question the reasons behind it, and whether it could be a harbinger of even more alarming developments. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

SOUTH ASIA-FOOD-GOING LOCAL — Hotels and restaurants across South Asia have had to adapt and reimagine dining out since the pandemic ripped through the region, forcing many out of business. Those that have survived are tapping local sources and going online. SENT: 740 words, photos.

BRITAIN-SUNAK — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says the U.K. has had a tough 12 months and its problems will not “go away” in 2023. But he believed that the coronation of King Charles III in May will help bring the country together. SENT: 250 words, photo.

MIGRATION-LIBYA — Coast guard forces in eastern Libya say they have intercepted a vessel carrying at least 700 migrants off the coast of the North African country. SENT: 320 words, photo.

—————————————

BUSINESS/TECH

—————————————

CHINA-MANUFACTURING — Chinese manufacturing contracted for a third consecutive month in December, in the biggest drop since early 2020, as the country battles a nationwide COVID-19 surge after suddenly easing anti-epidemic measures. SENT: 260 words, photo.

—————————

SPORTS

——————————

FBC--CFP-PEACH BOWL PREVIEW — They are titans of the college gridiron, a pair of perennial powerhouses that, amazingly enough, have faced each other only once in their long, storied histories. Three decades ago, in an era before playoffs or RPOs or NILs, Georgia beat Ohio State in a bowl game that didn’t mean much beyond bragging rights. They’ll be playing for a whole lot more in the Peach Bowl semifinal game Saturday. SENT: 800 words, photos.

FBC--CFP-FIESTA BOWL PREVIEW — TCU coach Sonny Dykes talked about the great opportunity the upstart and No. 3 Horned Frogs had earned to face No. 2 Michigan, the winningest program in college football history, in the Fiesta Bowl. TCU, the little private school that bounced from conference to conference for two decades, meets the bluest of bloods in the College Football Playoff semifinals Saturday. SENT: 750 words, photos.

______________________

HOW TO REACH US

______________________

At the Nerve Center, Richard A. Somma can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.