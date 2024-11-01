A dissident film director from Belarus is released after 1 year of detention in Serbia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A noted Belarusian film director and dissident who was held in Serbia for a year while Belarus sought his extradition has been released and gone to Germany.

Andrei Hniot told The Associated Press that Serbian authorities released him from house arrest on Thursday, exactly a year after he was detained. Under Serbian law, pre-extradition detention cannot exceed one year, said his lawyer Filip Sofijanic.

Belarus issued an international warrant for Hniot on charges of tax evasion, which he claims are false.

Hniot is a noted critic of Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. He participated in the huge protests that gripped the country in 2020 following a a presidential election whose disputed results gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office.

Authorities launched an extensive and harsh crackdown on opposition amid the protests, which continues to the present day. More than 65,000 people were arrested for protesting or other opposition activity. The country's most prominent opposition figures are now imprisoned or have fled the country.

Hniot said he was able to leave Serbia without problems.

“In Berlin I was able to to breathe a sigh of relief and try to comprehend that this nightmarish year is already behind me,” he said.

Belarusian opposition figures abroad campaigned for Hniot's release. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was forced to leave Belarus after she ran against Lukashenko in 2020, said the German Foreign Ministry and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen supported efforts to release Hniot.

The Belarusian human rights group Viasna says there are about 1,300 political prisoners in Belarus, including the group's Nobel Peace Prize-winning founder Ales Bialiatski.