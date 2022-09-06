AP News Digest 3 am

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————

TOP STORIES

————————

RUSSIAN-UKRAINE WAR-NORTH KOREA — The Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine, according to a newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding. By Aamer Madhani. SENT: 850 words, photos.

BRITAIN-POLITICS — Prime Minister Boris Johnson left his Downing Street office for the last time as he heads to Scotland to formally offer his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II. The British leader, who announced his intention to step down two months ago, is expected to meet with the queen in late morning at her Balmoral estate to begin the transfer of power to Liz Truss. By Danica Kirka and Jill Lawless. SENT: 1,280 words, photos. With BRITAIN-POLITICS-EXPLAINER — Why Truss is off to Scotland to become U.K. leader.

CANADA-STABBINGS — Canadian police hunted for the remaining suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in an Indigenous community and nearby town in the province of Saskatchewan after finding the body of his brother amid a massive manhunt for the pair. Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead near the stabbing sites and authorities believe his brother and fellow suspect, Myles Sanderson, 30, is injured, on the run and likely in the provincial capital of Regina, police said. By Rob Gillies and Robert Bumsted. SENT: 950 words, photos, videos.

ELECTION 2022-MASSACHUSETTS — Massachusetts Republicans weigh which candidate has the best chance of keeping the governor’s office in GOP hands: a former state lawmaker endorsed by Donald Trump or a political newcomer who has cast himself as the more moderate choice. By Steve LeBlanc. SENT: 750 words, photos. UPCOMING: Updates throughout the day; polls close at 8 p.m.

ASIA-TYPHOON — The most powerful typhoon to hit South Korea in years battered its southern region, dumping 3 feet of rain, destroying roads and felling power lines, leaving 66,000 homes without electricity as thousands of people fled to safer ground. By Kim Tong-Hyung. SENT: 530 words, photos. With INDIA-FLOODS — India’s Bengaluru flooded after days of torrential rains.

TEXAS-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-BACK-TO-SCHOOL — A new and worrisome school year begins in Uvalde, Texas. There’s high new fencing around the city’s public school campuses that still isn’t finished and a heavy police patrol that many families don’t trust after officers in May allowed a gunman to shooting inside Robb Elementary School for more than 70 minutes. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. Uvalde school officials last week said that several enhanced security measures remain incomplete, including installing additional cameras on campus and new locks. By Paul J. Weber. SENT: 480 words, photos.

———————

TRENDING

———————

INDONESIA-DOLPHINS — Three rescued dolphins swim free from Indonesia sanctuary. SENT: 750 words, photos, video.

CLEMSON-GEORGIA-TECH — No. 4 Clemson overcomes sluggish start, beats Ga. Tech 41-10. SENT: 870 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-AMERICANS-SANCTIONED — Russia sanctions 25 more Americans, including Sean Penn, Ben Stiller. SENT: 160 words, photos.

JOGGER ABDUCTED — Man charged in jogger abduction kidnapped attorney in 2000. SENT: 530 words, photos.

BRITAIN-MEGHAN AND HARRY — Meghan addresses youth summit on U.K. visit with Prince Harry. SENT: 230 words, photos.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

FLOATPLANE CRASH — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for nine people missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. SENT: 790 words, photos, video.

CALIFORNIA HEAT WAVE — California will face its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit heat, officials warned. SENT: 900 words, photos.

—————————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————————

CHINA-EARTHQUAKE — The powerful earthquake that set off landslides and shook buildings in southwestern China killed at least 65 people and injured hundreds, state media said. SENT: 350 words, photos.

INDIA-BANGLADESH — Bangladesh’s prime minister was welcomed to India with a ceremony in the capital, New Delhi, during a four-day visit aimed at boosting bilateral ties. SENT: 540 words, photos.

SOLOMON ISLANDS-WARSHIPS — Australia said its navy ships have been given clearance to resume visits to the Solomon Islands, which had last week announced a temporary block on all military vessels during a review of its approval processes. SENT: 360 words, photos.

—————————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

——————————————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mixed after China promised to speed up the rollout of policy changes to boost anemic economic growth and Australia’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 480 words, photos.

—————

SPORTS

—————

US OPEN — Frances Tiafoe has ended Rafael Nadal’s 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments by beating the 22-time major champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open’s fourth round. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

————————————-

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

————————————

DESEGREGATION-PICTURE BOOK — Ruby Bridges was a 6-year-old first-grader when she walked past jeering crowds of white people to become one of the first Black students at racially segregated schools in New Orleans in 1960. Now, she has authored a picture book about her experience for the youngest of readers. SENT: 610 words, photos.

——————————————

HOW TO REACH US

—————————————-

