AP News Digest 3 am

TOP STORIES

—————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-BUCHA’S CHILDREN — Bucha witnessed some of the ghastliest scenes of Russia’s invasion, and almost no children have been seen in its silent streets. But beside an apartment building spray-painted “CHILDREN,” Bucha’s fragile renewal can be seen. A small group of neighborhood children have gathered here, finding distraction from the war. A wooden box once used for ammunition now holds a teddy bear and other toys. A father says that “it’s hard to explain for the smaller ones that war is still going on.” By Cara Anna. SENT: 860 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Corpses are now “carpeted through the streets” of Mariupol after Russian troops killed more than 10,000 civilians over the past six weeks in their unsuccessful fight to capture the strategic southern port, the mayor said, while Western powers warned of an ongoing buildup for a suspected Russian assault in Ukraine’s east. The British Ministry of Defense said Russian forces are continuing to pull out of Belarus to support operations in eastern Ukraine, focused on the Donbas region, where Russian-allied separatists have claimed independence. By Yuras Karmanau, Adam Schreck and Cara Anna. SENT: 1,080 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-FERTILIZER CRUNCH — Russia is a huge exporter of fertilizer that farmers worldwide need to cultivate their crops. As the war in Ukraine has endangered supplies and raised prices for both fertilizer and energy, the crunch is affecting farmers’ ability to do their job. That could lead to rising prices throughout the food chain, lower crop yields and even food shortages worldwide. By Geoffrey Kaviti, Chinedu Asadu and Paul Wiseman. SENT: 1,240 words, photos, video. Also see MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR below. For full coverage.

FRANCE ELECTION EUROPE — A win for far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in France’s presidential election would have immense repercussions on the European Union, threatening its democratic values and commercial rules — and the EU’s united front against Russia’s war in Ukraine. Her rival Emmanuel Macron hopes to prevent that and woo voters at his pro-EU vision rally. By Sylvie Corbet, Samuel Petrequin and Raf Casert. UPCOMING: 870 words, photos by 4 a.m.

BIDEN — President Joe Biden heads to Iowa to promote his economic plans to help rural families struggling with higher costs at the gas pump and elsewhere, while highlighting the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law enacted last fall. By Will Weissert. SENT: 820 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after 3:45 p.m. speech.

CONSUMER PRICES — With ever-rising costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing consumers and threatening the economy, inflation in the United States likely set yet another four-decade high in March. By Economics Writer Paul Wiseman. SENT: 730 words, photo. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., then updated.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-SHOOTING TRAINING — After Russia launched the brutal attack against Ukraine, Ukrainians from all parts of the Czech Republic keep arriving in the second largest Czech city of Brno attracted by the courses designed to teach them skills to safely handle lethal rifles while being able to inflict damage on their enemy. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 5 a.m.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — The U.S. has ordered non-emergency government staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a tight lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge. SENT: 500 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRAL QUESTIONS-VARIANTS — Scientists say an extra-contagious version of the omicron variant is spreading globally, but it doesn’t seem to cause more severe disease. By Science Writer Victoria Milko. SENT: 240 words, illustration.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-UN-GLOBAL VACCINATIONS — The U.N. official spearheading global vaccination efforts against the coronavirus said the number of countries where 10% or less of the population has been vaccinated dropped from 34 to 18 since January and called for accelerated progress to end the pandemic. SENT: 610 words.

TRENDING NEWS

PEOPLE-BRITNEY SPEARS — Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news. SENT: 360 words, photo.

DEPP-HEARD LAWSUIT — Jury to hear opening statements in Johnny Depp libel case. SENT: 190 words, photos.

MEDIA-RACHEL MADDOW — Rachel Maddow returns to MSNBC, will switch to once a week. SENT: 320 words, photo.

ELECTION 2022-IOWA-SENATE — Iowa Democrat Finkenauer knocked off U.S. Senate primary ballot. SENT: 790 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-ZUCKERBERG — Donations Zuckerberg money won’t be in next round of aid for elections. SENT: 720 words, photo.

WASHINGTON

CAPITOL RIOT-POLICE OFFICER — A federal jury convicts a former Virginia police officer of storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer to obstruct Congress from certifying Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. SENT: 840 words, photo.

NATIONAL

SACRAMENTO MASS SHOOTING-DOWNTOWN — The recent mass shooting in Sacramento, California, has shaken a downtown core rattled in recent years by violence, protests and the pandemic’s economic drubbing. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

TRANSGENDER LAWS-EXPLAINER — Alabama has become the first state to criminalize the use of puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender people under age 19. AP explains what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law. SENT: 670 words, photo.

SOUTH DAKOTA-ATTORNEY GENERAL-FATAL ACCIDENT — The South Dakota House meets to consider whether to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for conduct in a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. SENT: 380 words, photo.

STATE OF BLACK AMERICA — The National Urban League released its annual report on the State of Black America, and its findings are grim. SENT: 600 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea is destroying a South Korean-owned golf course at a scenic mountain resort in the second confirmed case of South Korean assets being eliminated in an area where the rivals once ran a joint tour program, officials said in Seoul. SENT: 460 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets fell again as investors waited for U.S. inflation data amid unease about higher interest rates, Chinese efforts to contain coronavirus outbreaks and Russia’s war on Ukraine. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 490 words, photos.

JAPAN-HONDA — Honda is investing $40 billion over the next decade in research, especially to realize a major shift to ecological electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker said. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 380 words, photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-CMT MUSIC AWARDS — Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean were the big winners, the Judds reunited, and Kelsea Ballerini turned a tough break into a one-woman house party at the CMT music awards. By Entertainment Writers Andrew Dalton and Kristin M. Hall. SENT: 680 words, photos, video. With MUSIC-CMT MUSIC AWARDS-LIST.

HOW TO REACH US

