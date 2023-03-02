AP News Digest 3 am

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

————————-

TOP STORIES

————————-

BIDEN-STUDENT LOANS — Facing the possibility that the Supreme Court will reject President Joe Biden’s plan for student loan forgiveness, the White House is aiming to turn the political heat toward Republicans while deflecting criticism from disappointed borrowers. At stake is the loyalty of young, college-educated voters who are a critical part of the Democratic coalition that Biden is counting on to return him to the White House for a second term. By Chris Megerian and Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,110 words, photos, video.

INDIA-G-20 — Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized and developing nations opened what are expected to be contentious talks in India dominated by Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s moves to boost its global influence. By Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee. SENT: 870 words, photos. With INDIA-G20-GEOPOLITICS — At G-20, high expectations for India as rising global power.

GREECE-TRAIN COLLISION — Rescuers searched late into the night for survivors amid the mangled, burned-out wrecks of two trains that collided in northern Greece, killing at least 43 people and crumpling carriages into twisted steel knots in the country’s deadliest rail crash. By Costas Kantouris and Nicholas Paphitis. SENT: 1,100 words, photos, videos.

CARTER MISCONCEPTIONS — Exaggeration, misinformation and myth have always infected politics — even before social media took it to the extreme. Misconceptions take especially strong hold where U.S. presidents are concerned: sometimes their advantage, sometimes not. Some of the claims relate to policy, others to their biographies and personal traits. Jimmy Carter's life is now coming into new focus as the 98-year-old former president receives hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 980 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-PATH TO PARIS — For Ukrainian athletes, the path to the 2024 Paris Olympics is clouded by war, anger and pain. Russian bombardments have wrecked training venues. Air raids disrupt training sessions. Athletes have lost family members and friends, or worry that they will. Because Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has closed the country’s airspace, traveling to international competitions has become arduous. By John Leicester. SENT: 1,040 words, photos, video.

ISRAEL-POLITICS-BEHIND THE OVERHAUL — In Israel’s divisive debate over the government’s planned legal overhaul, proponents claim that curtailing the power of judges and courts is good for the country. But, as their opponents often counter, other factors may be in play. By Tia Goldenberg. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

————————-

MORE NEWS

————————-

BRITAIN-ROYALS Harry, Meghan asked to leave U.K. home in further royal rift. SENT: 210 words, photo.

MUSIC-KISS-FAREWELL — Kiss reveal last dates of their farewell tour, ending in NYC. SENT: 170 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-CLASSROOM STABBING — California high schooler fatally stabbed in classroom fight. SENT: 490 words, photos.

FAMILY SLAYING-FLORIDA — Sheriff: Florida man fatally shot teenage daughter, three others. SENT: 160 words.

DOGS KILLED-HUNTER CHARGED — Hunter who killed pet dogs in Connecticut says he thought they were coyotes. SENT: 360 words, photos.

SIRHAN SIRHAN-PAROLE — RFK killer Sirhan Sirhan denied parole by California board. SENT: 750 words, photos.

DNA-CONVICTION OVERTURNED — L.A. man wrongly imprisoned for decades declared innocent. SENT: 490 words, photos.

——————-

WASHINGTON

——————-

OBAMA-FIRED UP — Barack Obama says the South Carolina woman whose “Fired up, ready to go!” chant came to epitomize his campaigns played a key role in lifting his spirits — and his candidacy. The Obama Foundation provided The Associated Press with a video Obama recorded for Edith Childs’ retirement from the Greenwood County Council after 24 years. By Meg Kinnard. SENT: 420 words, photo.

INTELLIGENCE-HAVANA SYNDROME — U.S. intelligence agencies cannot link a foreign adversary to any of the incidents associated with so-called “Havana syndrome,” the hundreds of cases of brain injuries and other symptoms reported by American personnel around the world. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————-

WINTER WEATHER — Emergency crews in California scrambled to shuttle food and medicine to mountain communities stranded by back-to-back winter storms that have dumped so much snow some residents can barely see out their windows. SENT: 1,120 words, photos, video.

MURDAUGH-KILLINGS-TRUE CRIME — As the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh wraps, the heaps of public attention poured on the case’s many twists and turns are hardly waning. SENT: 1,080 words, photo.

HATE CRIME-HAWAII — In a case that reflects Hawaii’s nuanced and complicated relationship with race, two Native Hawaiian men are scheduled to be sentenced for a federal hate crime in the brutal beating of a white man who tried to move into their remote, traditional fishing village. SENT: 1,090 words, photo.

COWBOYS FOR TRUMP — Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin was found not guilty of a misdemeanor charge of failing to register a political committee at a trial in southern New Mexico. SENT: 590 words, photo.

————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————-

MALAYSIA-FLOODS — Rescuers in boats retrieved families trapped on rooftops and hauled others to safety as villages and towns in parts of Malaysia were submerged in floodwaters, leading to over 26,000 people being evacuated. SENT: 270 words, photos.

BRITAIN-VEGETABLE SHORTAGES-EXPLAINER — British people have had to ration tomatoes and cucumbers for the past two weeks amid a shortage of fresh vegetables. SENT: 880 words, photos.

CHINA-CONGRESS-ECONOMY — Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s agenda for the annual meeting of the ceremonial legislature: Revive the economy by encouraging consumers to spend more now that severe anti-virus controls have ended and install a government of loyalists to intensify Communist Party control over the economy and society. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

NORTH KOREA-FOOD CRISIS — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to strengthen state control over agriculture and take a spate of other steps to increase grain production, state media reported. But experts say it won’t effectively address a worsening food shortage. SENT: 860 words, photos.

——————————-

HEALTH/SCIENCE

——————————-

SPACEX-CREW LAUNCH — SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA, including the first person from the Arab world going up for an extended monthslong stay. By Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn. SENT: 630 words, photos, videos.

CLIMATE-EMISSIONS GROW — Communities around the world emitted more carbon dioxide in 2022 than in any other year on records dating to 1900, a result of air travel rebounding from the pandemic and more cities turning to coal as a low-cost source of power. By Energy Writer Cathy Bussewitz. SENT: 570 words, photo.

————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————-

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mixed after signs of enduring upward pressure on American prices added to expectations of higher interest rates for longer. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 640 words, photos.

STARBUCKS-UNION — A federal labor judge has ordered Starbucks to reinstate seven fired workers, reopen a shuttered location and stop infringing on workers’ rights after finding that the company violated labor laws “hundreds of times” during a unionization campaign in Buffalo, New York. By Business Writer Dee-Ann Durbin. SENT: 430 words, photos.

TESLA-INVESTOR DAY — Tesla says it will cut the cost of its next generation of vehicles in half, largely by using innovative manufacturing techniques and smaller factories. By Auto Writer Tom Krisher. SENT: 670 words, photos.

SMALL BUSINESS-SHOESHINE-STANDS — Once a ubiquitous site in downtowns across the country, the shoeshining profession has shrunk precipitously due to more casual workwear and a sharp rise in remote working since the pandemic started. UPCOMING: 1,030 words, photos, video by 5 a.m.

————————-

SPORTS

————————-

NCAA SCORING RECORD-DAVIS — Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is on the verge of breaking a scoring record once considered untouchable — Pete Maravich's 53-year-old NCAA career scoring mark. By Sports Writer Tom Withers. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 6 a.m.; game starts at 8 p.m.

————————-

HOW TO REACH US

————————-

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Shuji Kajiyama (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from AP Newsroom. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.