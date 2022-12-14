AP News Digest 3 am

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP's latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content.

————————-

TOP STORIES

————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Ukrainian authorities reported explosions in the capital, Kyiv, saying two administrative buildings were hit in drone strikes in a downtown district that is home to many government offices. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that municipal teams were in place after the blasts, and officials added that the attack involved Iranian-made Shahed drones like those that Ukrainian authorities say have been involved in other Russian strikes in the country. By Hanna Arhirova and Jamey Keaten. SENT: 420 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — China’s National Health Commission scaled down its daily COVID-19 report in response to a sharp decline in PCR testing since the government eased antivirus measures after daily cases hit record highs. By Dake Kang. SENT: 870 words, photos.

BIDEN-GAY MARRIAGE — A celebratory crowd of thousands bundled up to watch President Joe Biden sign gay marriage legislation into law, a joyful ceremony that was tempered by the backdrop of an ongoing conservative backlash over gender issues. By Chris Megerian. SENT: 870 words, photos, video.

WINTER WEATHER — A destructive winter storm marched across the United States on Wednesday, delivering blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains hours after tornadoes touched down in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. By Jamie Stengle and Stephen Groves. SENT: 630 words, photos.

FEDERAL RESERVE — After four straight three-quarter-point interest rate hikes, the Federal Reserve is set to announce a smaller half-point increase in its key rate, a first step toward dialing back its efforts to combat inflation. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 990 words, photos. UPCOMING: Policy statement, projections at 2 p.m.; news conference at 2:30 p.m.

ENERGY-FUSION-EXPLAINER — The major advance in fusion research announced in Washington was decades in coming, with scientists for the first time able to engineer a reaction that produced more power than was used to ignite it. By Doug Glass and Michael Phillis. SENT: 840 words, photos. With ENERGY-FUSION-MILESTONE-EXPERIMENT — Fusion breakthrough is a milestone for climate, clean energy.

————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-PATRIOT MISSILES — The U.S. is poised to approve sending a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, finally agreeing to an urgent request from Ukrainian leaders desperate for more robust weapons to shoot down incoming Russian missiles, U.S. officials said. SENT: 590 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-EQUIPPING WOMEN FIGHTERS — More than 50,000 women have enlisted in Ukraine’s war effort, but the country’s military wasn’t fully ready to equip them. So, a home-grown volunteer group is stepping up. UPCOMING: 820 words, photos by 4 a.m.

————————-

WORLD CUP

————————-

WCUP-ARGENTINA-CELEBRATES — The streets of Argentina turned into a party as the national team beat Croatia 3-0 and earned this soccer-crazed South American country a spot in the World Cup final against the winner of the other semifinal between France and Morocco. SENT: 710 words, photos, video. With WCUP-PHOTO GALLERY — World Cup highlights from Day 20.

————————-

TRENDING

————————-

TORY LANEZ-MEGAN THEE STALLION — Megan Thee Stallion faces down Tory Lanez at shooting trial. SENT: 570 words, photos.

ALASKA-MUSKOX ATTACK — Alaska law officer killed in muskox attack outside his house. SENT: 150 words, photo.

CALIFORNIA-FAMED MOUNTAIN LION — Exam finds famed California mountain lion may have been hit by car. SENT: 500 words, photos.

OBIT-LEACH — Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61. SENT: 1,410 words, photos.

EMPLOYEE SHOT-NO CORN — Police: Customer shoots St. Louis KFC employee over no corn. SENT: 120 words, photo.

——————————

WASHINGTON

——————————

CONGRESS-BUDGET — Lawmakers leading the negotiations on a bill to fund the federal government for the current fiscal year announced they’re reached agreement on a “framework” that should allow them to complete work on the bill over the next week and avoid a government shutdown. SENT: 370 words, photos.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————-

CALIFORNIA REPARATIONS — California’s committee to study reparations for African Americans will meet in Oakland to discuss what form reparations could take and eligibility requirements to receive possible payments. SENT: 650 words, photos.

MISSISSIPPI EXECUTION — A Mississippi man who pleaded guilty to raping and killing a 16-year-old girl is scheduled to be put to death, becoming the second inmate executed in the state in 10 years. SENT: 780 words, photos.

————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————-

AUSTRALIA-POLICE-KILLED — Australian police are investigating the extremist views of three people who shot and killed two officers and a neighbor at a rural property before they were killed hours later by police in a gunfight. SENT: 550 words, photos.

————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————-

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Stocks were mostly higher in Asia after a rally on Wall Street spurred by news that inflation in the U.S. cooled more than expected last month. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 670 words, photos.

HOLIDAY WORK PARTIES — Company holiday parties are making a comeback, but many celebrations will be smaller and more intimidate as companies try to accommodate workforces that have become increasingly remote and far-flung. By Business Writer Alexandra Olson. UPCOMING: 930 words, photos by 6 a.m.

————————-

SPORTS

————————-

CAPITALS-OVECHKIN — Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has become the third NHL player to score 800 career goals, scoring three times in a 7-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks. By Sports Writer Jay Cohen. SENT: 540 words, photos.

————————-

HOW TO REACH US

————————-

