AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — Authorities eased anti-virus rules in scattered areas but reaffirmed China’s severe “zero- COVID” strategy after crowds demanded President Xi Jinping resign during protests against controls that confine millions of people to their homes. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 610 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA-POLITICAL PRESSURES — Barely a month after granting himself new powers as China’s potential leader for life, Xi is facing a wave of public anger of the kind not seen for decades, sparked by his draconian “zero COVID” program that will soon enter its fourth year. By Dake Kang. SENT: 1,130 words, photo.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-HEALTH SYSTEM — Devastating Russian strikes, which continued last week and plunged Ukraine into darkness again, have cut off power to many hospitals. Power outages have strained and disrupted the country’s health care system, already battered by years of corruption, mismanagement, the COVID-19 pandemic and nine months of war. Scheduled operations are being postponed; patient records are unavailable because of internet outages; and paramedics have had to use flashlights to examine patients in darkened apartments. By Yuras Karmanau, Sam Mednick and Dasha Litvinova. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-ARIZONA — Six Arizona counties must decide Monday whether to certify 2022 election results amid pressure from some Republicans not to officially approve a vote count that had Democrats winning for U.S. Senate, governor and other statewide races. By Jonathan J. Cooper. SENT: 560 words, photos. UPCOMING: Certification votes at 11 a.m. Also see ELECTION 2024-SENATE below.

FEDERAL PRISONS-SEXUAL ABUSE — The former warden of an abuse-plagued federal women’s prison known as the “rape club” goes on trial Monday, accused of molesting inmates and forcing them to pose naked in their cells. By Michael R. Sisak and Michael Balsamo. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos by 5 a.m.

BRITAIN-EARTHSHOT — Prince William and the Princess of Wales will be looking to focus attention on their Earthshot Prize for environmental innovators when they make their first visit to the U.S. in eight years this week, a trip likely to be dogged by tensions with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who have criticized Britain’s royal family in the American media. By Danica Kirka. SENT: 800 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-NATO — NATO returns on Tuesday to the scene of one of its most controversial decisions, intent on repeating its vow that Ukraine — now suffering through the 10th month of a war against Russia — will join the world’s biggest military alliance one day. SENT: 620 words, photos.

TRENDING

WORD OF THE YEAR-MERRIAM-WEBSTER — What headline? “Gaslighting" Merriam-Webster’s word of 2022. SENT: 730 words, photo.

ODELL BECKHAM-AIRPORT INCIDENT — NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. taken off plane in Miami. SENT: 460 words, photo.

WORLD CUP

WCUP-VIEWER’S GUIDE — Cristiano Ronaldo gets his rematch four years after Uruguay knocked his Portugal team out of the World Cup. By National Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 1,010 words, photos. With WCUP-PHOTO GALLERY — World Cup highlights from Day 8.

WCUP-IRAN-US PREVIEW — The task is defined simply for the United States beat Iran or go home. By Sports Writer Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos, by 6 a.m. UPCOMING: Developing from news conferences at 7 a.m. and 8:15 a.m.

ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2024-SENATE — Democrats kept control of the U.S. Senate this year, but they will soon confront a 2024 campaign that could prove more challenging. The party will defend 23 seats, including two held by independents who caucus with Democrats, compared to just 10 seats that Republicans hope to keep. UPCOMING: 1,370 words, photos by 5 a.m.

WASHINGTON

CONGRESS-MCCARTHY — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is in the fight of his political life, grinding through the promises and proposals, cajoling and deal-making necessary to win over reluctant colleagues whose support he needs to become House speaker. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 950 words, photos.

BIDEN-WARTIME SEXUAL VIOLENCE — President Joe Biden is strengthening U.S. policy aimed at stemming sexual violence in war conflict zones, elevating the problem — increasingly documented in Ukraine and elsewhere — to the level of a possible serious human rights abuse that triggers sanctions and other actions against foreign perpetrators. UPCOMING: 350 words, photos by 5 a.m.

WHITE HOUSE-HOLIDAYS — Drawing decorating inspiration from the nation’s founding documents, first lady Jill Biden chose a “We the People” theme to deck the White House halls and remind the thousands of Americans who will visit of what unites them during the holidays and throughout the year. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 5 a.m.

NATIONAL

MARYLAND-SMALL PLANE CRASH — Two people were extricated from a small plane early Monday in Maryland, several hours after they crashed into power lines, causing widespread outages in the surrounding county. SENT: 450 words, photos.

BUFFALO SUPERMARKET SHOOTING — A white gunman who targeted a Buffalo supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood plans to plead guilty on Monday to killing 10 people and wounding three others, according to lawyers representing victims’ relatives. SENT: 350 words, photos.

WALMART MASS SHOOTING — The city of Chesapeake, Virginia, has scheduled a candlelight vigil for Monday evening that will honor and remember the victims of last week’s mass shooting at a Walmart store. SENT: 290 words, photos. With WALMART MASS SHOOTING-SUNDAY VIGIL — Black pastors group holds vigil for Walmart shooting victims.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

CHINA-SPACE — A rocket carrying three astronauts to finish building China’s space station will blast off Tuesday amid intensifying competition with the U.S., the government said. SENT: 720 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares skidded in Asia, with Hong Kong briefly dipping more than 4% following weekend protests in various cities over China’s strict zero-COVID lockdowns. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 610 words, photos.

SPORTS

PACKERS-EAGLES — Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers injured his ribs in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay. By Sports Writer Dan Gelston. SENT: 910 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

