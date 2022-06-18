AP News Digest 3:20 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

CAPITOL RIOT-MISINFORMATION — Instead of convincing Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters of his misdeeds, the revelations from the hearings into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are prompting many of them to reinforce their views that he was correct in falsely asserting a claim to victory. By David Klepper. SENT: 680 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-IOWA-GOP — At least a half dozen GOP presidential prospects are planning Iowa visits this summer. The trips aimed at building relationships and learning the political geography in the state scheduled to launch the campaign for the party’s 2024 nomination. By Thomas Beaumont. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-FOOD-CRISIS-EXPLAINER — Russian hostilities in Ukraine are preventing grain from leaving the “breadbasket of the world” and making food more expensive across the globe, threatening to worsen shortages, hunger and political instability in developing countries. By Business Writers Kelvin Chan and Paul Wiseman. SENT: 1,680 words, photos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — The European Union’s executive arm recommended putting Ukraine on a path to membership Friday, a symbolic boost for a country fending off a Russian onslaught that is killing civilians, flattening cities and threatening its very survival (sent).

BRAZIL-INDIGENOUS-ACTIVIST — Before disappearing in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, Bruno Pereira was laying the groundwork for a mammoth undertaking: a 350-kilometer (217-mile) trail marking the southwestern border of the Javari Valley Indigenous territory, an area the size of Portugal. The project, still ongoing, aims to clearly define where Javari territory begins, so that cattle farmers won’t encroach. It was just the latest effort by Pereira to help Indigenous people protect their natural resources and traditional lifestyles. He was last seen alive on June 5 on a boat in the Itaquai river, along with British freelance journalist Dom Phillips, near an area bordering Peru and Colombia. On Wednesday, a fisherman confessed to killing Pereira, 41, and Phillips, 57. By Mauricio Savarese and Fabiano Maisonnave. SENT: 1,270 words, photos.

————————-

TRENDING

————————-

CAPITOL-UNLAWFUL-ENTRY — U.S. Capitol Police say officers arrested seven unauthorized people in a congressional office building Thursday night and charged them with unlawful entry. The people identified themselves as being affiliated with CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. SENT: 310 words, photo.

CALIFORNIA-AIRPORT-ATTACK — A man with an “edged weapon” attacked passengers inside a San Francisco International Airport terminal, leaving three with cuts and scrapes before he was arrested, authorities said. SENT: 150 words.

MEXICO-NETFLIX-CRASH — Two actors on the Netflix series The Chosen One were killed and six other cast or crew members were injured after the van they were riding in crashed near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. SENT: 130 words.

SPACE X-FIRINGS — SpaceX, the rocket ship company run by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has fired several employees involved in an open letter that blasted the colorful billionaire for his behavior, according to media reports. SENT: 410 words, photo.

KFC-FOUNDER-RESTAURANT — A restaurant created by KFC founder Harland Sanders for his wife decades ago is for sale. Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Shelbyville, Kentucky, hit the market this week. SENT: 210 words.

JERSEY-SHORE-POP-UP-PARTIES — Two Jersey Shore towns plan to have extra police on hand this weekend even though judges have blocked pop-up beach parties from happening there. SENT: 320 words, photos.

————————————————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE

————————————————————

UKRAINE-MARIUPOL-MEDIC-FREED — A celebrated Ukrainian medic whose footage was smuggled out of the besieged city of Mariupol by an Associated Press team was freed by Russian forces on Friday, three months after she was taken captive on the streets of the city. Yuliia Paievska is better known as Taira, and her release comes three months after she was taken captive on the streets of the city. By Vasilisa Stepanenko and Lori Hinnant. SENT: 570 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-MISSING-AMERICANS — Russian state television has showed video of two U.S. military veterans who went missing last week while fighting in Ukraine, confirming that the men were taken captive and raising fears about their fate. SENT: 470 words, photos.

——————————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK

—————————————-

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIDEN-FLORIDA — The White House says Florida doctors will be able to order COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 from the federal government. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has said the state will not order and distribute the shots. SENT: 760 words, photos. SENT: 760 words, photos.

——————————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

——————————————————-

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION-HIGHLIGHTS — In its first three hearings, the House panel investigating the Capitol insurrection has laid out the beginnings of its case against former President Donald Trump – that his lies about the 2020 election, and his pressure on his vice president to overturn it, directly led to the violence on Jan. 6, 2021. What’s next? By Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 1,290 words, photos, video.

CAPITOL RIOT-ELECTED OFFICIAL — An elected official who’s a central figure in a New Mexico county’s refusal to certify recent election results avoids more jail time for joining the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol. SENT: 880 words, photo.

EPA-ROUNDUP WEED KILLER — A federal appeals court has rejected a Trump administration finding that the active ingredient in the weed killer Roundup does not pose a serious health risk and is “not likely” to cause cancer in humans. SENT: 540 words, photo.

ELECTION-2022-TEXAS-HOUSE — A recount in Texas has affirmed Democrat Michelle Vallejo as her party’s nominee for a new congressional district that Republicans are aggressively targeting this November as they demonstrate new strength with Hispanic voters along the U.S.-Mexico border. SENT: 240 words.

———————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————————

BRAZIL-AMAZON — Federal police say human remains found in Brazil’s remote Amazon have been identified as belonging to British journalist Dom Phillips, who went missing almost two weeks ago along with a Brazilian Indigenous expert in a case that drew world attention. SENT: 700 words, photos.

BANGLADESH-FLOODS — At least 18 people died as floods cut a swatch across northeastern India and Bangladesh, leaving millions of homes underwater, authorities say. In India’s Assam state, at least nine people died in the floods and two million others saw their homes submerged in floodwaters, according to the state disaster management agency. SENT: 430 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Palestinian militants fired a rocket into southern Israel, shattering a two-month lull in violence at the Gaza-Israel border in contrast to soaring tensions in the occupied West Bank. SENT: 220 words.

AFGHANISTAN — Several explosions and gunfire ripped through a Sikh temple in Afghanistan’s capital, a Taliban official say. SENT: 210 words.

——————————

NATIONAL

——————————

RACIAL-INJUSTICE-MINGO-BEACH — An enslaved Black man, the tall tale he inspired and the beach that now bears his name are the focus of new efforts to recognize the role of slavery along Massachusetts’ picturesque North Shore. SENT: 840 words, photos.

BILL COSBY — After two days of deliberations in which they reached verdicts on nearly all of the questions put before them, jurors in a civil trial who were deciding on sexual abuse allegations against Bill Cosby will have to start from scratch on Monday. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 640 words, photos.

YELLOWSTONE-CLIMATE-SNOWPACK — Many of the ingredients in the devastating Yellowstone flooding, including the snowpack and heavy rains, likely have climate change fingerprints, but it’s more about how they came together in just the perfect way. An explanation of what happened and how will likely happen again. SENT: 970 words, photos. WITH: YELLOWSTONE-NATIONAL PARK FLOODING — The severe flooding at Yellowstone National Park has left business owners in some of the park’s gateway towns wondering how they’ll make ends meet. The park’s southern part, which features Old Faithful, could reopen as soon as next week. But the north end might stay closed for the rest of the summer. SENT: 1,080 words, photos. WITH: YELLOWSTONE-FLOODING-PHOTO-GALLERY —Nature’s forces on display in Yellowstone flood. SENT: 460 words.

—————————————-

HEALTH & SCIENCE

—————————————

CALIFORNIA-PLASTIC-POLLUTION — An ambitious California proposal aims to reduce plastic production for single-use products like shampoo bottles and food wrappers by 25% starting next decade, part of an effort to rein in pollution from the ubiquitous material. SENT: 760 words, photos.

——————————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

———————————————

5G-WIRELESS-AIRLINES — Federal regulators say Verizon and AT&T will delay part of their 5G rollout near airports to give airlines more time to ensure that equipment on their planes is safe from interference from the wireless signals, but the airline industry is not happy about the deal. By Airlines Writer David Koenig. SENT: 430 words, photos.

———————-

SPORTS

———————-

GLF--US OPEN-DAY 2 — In at least one important way, the halfway point of the 2022 U.S. Open doesn’t feel all that different from the day before it started. Certainly, there are stars and household names lined up. But right beside them, there are plenty of journeymen and dreamers and potential one-hit wonders. By National Writer Eddie Pells. UPCOMING: 720 words, photos by 4 a.m. With GLF--US-Open-Mickelson; GLF--US-Open-Buckley; GLF--US Open-The Book; GLF--US Open-Notebook; GLF--US Open-Glance; GLF—US Open-Key Hole (sent).

HKN--STANLEY CUP PREVIEW — The Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche have now started a chess match of strategical changes and adjustments a game into the Stanley Cup Final. It starts for the Lightning trailing the series with trying to slow down the speedy Avalanche all over the ice. Colorado wants to figure out how to get more pucks through after Tampa Bay blocked 25 shots in Game 1. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 720 words, photos.

———————————————

