AP News Digest 3:25 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

———————

TOP STORIES

———————

TRUMP INDICTMENT — Former President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush-money payments. The booking and arraignment are expected to be relatively brief as Trump gets fingerprinted, learns the exact charges against him and pleads, as expected, not guilty. By Michael R. Sisak and Eric Tucker. SENT: 840 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: 990 words after 2:15 p.m. arraignment. With TRUMP INDICTMENT-ARREST — What to expect in court; TRUMP-INDICTMENT-FACT FOCUS — Manhattan DA’s record distorted amid Trump case.

NETHERLANDS-TRAIN ACCIDENT — A train derailed near The Hague, sending two carriages into a field next to the tracks, Dutch emergency services said. One person died and some 30 passengers were injured, many of them seriously. By Peter Dejong and Mike Corder. SENT: 350 words, photos.

NORTHERN IRELAND-FAITH IN FLUX — Twenty-five years ago, the Good Friday Agreement halted much of the sectarian violence in Northern Ireland. Today, grassroots faith leaders are working toward reconciliation in a land where religion was often part of the problem. Catholics now outnumber Protestants while church attendance is down and the secular population is growing. By Peter Smith. SENT: 1,590 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,090 words is also available. With NORTHERN IRELAND-GOOD FRIDAY AGREEMENT-EXPLAINER.

CHINA-US-TECH BATTLE — China's leaders are seething at U.S. efforts to cut off access to technology to make advanced computer chips. They appear to be struggling to figure out how to retaliate without hurting their own ambitions in telecoms, artificial intelligence and other industries. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 1,350 words, photos.

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP — Adama Sanogo powered UConn to the school’s fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State. By National Writer Eddie Pells. SENT: 970 words, photos. With MARCH-MADNESS-MOMENTS — The Cinderellas had their moments in this March Madness.

FREE LOLITA-WILLY’S FATE — The ambitious plan announced this week by the Miami Seaquarium to return a killer whale held captive for more than a half-century to the waters of Washington’s Puget Sound thrilled activists and Native American tribes who have called for Lolita’s release for years. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

—————————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

—————————————-

NATO-FINLAND — Finland is set to officially become a member of NATO and take its place among the ranks of the world’s biggest security alliance. SENT: 250 words, photos. UPCOMING: Ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

UNITED NATIONS-SECURITY COUNCIL-RUSSIA — Russia’s U.N. ambassador dismissed U.S. and European Union descriptions of its presidency of the Security Council this month as an April Fool’s joke and announced a meeting to be chaired by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on defending the principles of the U.N. Charter, which Moscow is widely accused of breaking by invading Ukraine. SENT: 720 words, photo.

———————-

MORE NEWS

———————-

SEVERE WEATHER-EAGLE CAM — EagleCam shows heavy winds blow nest from tree; eaglet dies. SENT: 470 words, photos.

MUSIC-COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME — Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless to join Country Hall of Fame. SENT: 740 words, photos.

JILL BIDEN-NCAA — Jill Biden wants champions LSU — and Iowa — at White House. SENT: 500 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-GUILTY PLEA — Washington state man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 insurrection. SENT: 260 words.

RAPPER CHARGED-DICAPRIO-EXPLAINER — Why Leonardo DiCaprio testified at trial of Fugees rapper. SENT: 670 words, photo.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-NEWPORT NEWS — Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old student files $40 million lawsuit. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

——————

POLITICS

——————

ELECTION 2023-CHICAGO MAYOR — Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson will meet in a runoff election for Chicago mayor after they defeated incumbent Lori Lightfoot in February. SENT: 710 words, photos, video.

WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT — A pivotal race to determine whether conservatives maintain control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court was to be decided, with future rulings on everything from abortion rights to redistricting on the line. SENT: 590 words, photo.

——————-

NATIONAL

——————-

NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING — As students across Nashville walked out of class to protest gun violence at the Tennessee Capitol following a school shooting last week, police said the person who killed six people, including three 9-year-old children, had been planning the massacre for months. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

ALASKA-OIL PROJECT — Environmentalists lost the first round of their legal battle over a major oil project on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope as a judge rejected their requests to halt immediate construction work related to the Willow project, but they vowed not to give up. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

MARYLAND-MANHUNT — A former Maryland political aide wanted on corruption charges died after he was wounded while being confronted by law enforcement agents, his lawyer said, following a manhunt that was launched when the man failed to appear for trial. SENT: 470 words, photo.

SEVERE WEATHER — Forecasters are warning of more severe weather, including tornadoes, in parts of the South and Midwest hammered just days ago by deadly storms. SENT: 300 words, photos, video.

—————————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————————

SYRIA-IS — A drone strike carried out by the American-led coalition in northwestern Syria has killed a senior member of the Islamic State group who was in charge of planning attacks in Europe, the United States military said. SENT: 250 words, map. With AFGHANISTAN — Afghan Taliban raid kills six members of Islamic State group.

FRANCE-CHINA — French President Emmanuel Macron will muster all his diplomatic adeptness and political acumen on a three-day state visit to China where the war in Ukraine will be front and center, along with tough talks on trade. SENT: 710 words, photos.

BANGLADESH-FIRE — Firefighters were working to get under control a massive fire that burned through a popular clothing market and spread to other small markets and buildings in Bangladesh’s capital. SENT: 200 words, photos.

————————

HEALTH/SCIENCE

————————

CLIMATE-INDIA-SALINITY IMPACTS — Saltwater’s intrusion into freshwater is a growing problem linked to climate change, and its effects can be seen in places like India’s southwestern shore. SENT: 1,030 words, photos, video.

NASA-MOON ASTRONAUTS — NASA named the four astronauts who will fly around the moon late next year, including the first woman and the first African American assigned to a lunar mission. By Aerospace Writer Marcia Dun. SENT: 580 words, photos, video.

EXCITED DELIRIUM — A leading group of medical experts says the term “excited delirium” should not be listed as a cause of death. SENT: 580 words, photos.

———————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

———————————

SWITZERLAND-CREDIT SUISSE — Once-venerable Credit Suisse is heading into a possible firestorm as shareholders meet for what is shaping up to be their last crack at managers following a colossal collapse of the bank’s stock price over the last decade and as rival UBS is set to gobble up the 167-year-old Swiss lender at a bargain-basement price. SENT: 560 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares were mixed in Asia as investors watched for the latest moves by central banks, while oil prices steadied after shooting higher the day before following an announcement that major exporters plan to cut production. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 680 words, photos. With AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY — Australia pauses key interest rate at 3.6% after 10 hikes.

ASIA-ECONOMY — China’s recovery from the pandemic and strong demand in India will drive strong economic growth in Asia this year, the Asian Development Bank said in a report. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 560 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-TIKTOK — Australia has become the last of the “Five Eyes” security partners to ban the Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok from its federal government’s devices. SENT: 310 words, photo.

——————-

HOW TO REACH US

——————-

