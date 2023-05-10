AP News Digest 3:30 am

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

TRUMP-COLUMNIST-LAWSUIT — A jury found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House. The verdict was split: Jurors rejected Carroll’s claim that she was raped, finding Trump responsible for a lesser degree of sexual abuse. By Larry Neumeister, Jennifer Peltz and Michael R. Sisak. SENT: 1,250 words, photos, videos.

PAKISTAN-IMRAN KHAN — Pakistan braced for more turmoil a day after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was dragged from court in Islamabad and his supporters clashed with police across the country. The 71-year-old opposition leader is expected in court later Wednesday for a hearing on keeping Khan in custody for up to 14 days. By Munir Ahmed and Riazat Butt. SENT: 540 words, photos.

DEBT LIMIT — Fresh off a White House meeting with no serious breakthrough on the debt limit standoff, President Joe Biden is launching a new phase of his pressure campaign against House Republicans as he makes his case that lawmakers should lift the nation’s borrowing authority without any strings attached. By Seung Min Kim. UPCOMING: 560 words, photos, video by 5:30 a.m.; speech at 1:30 p.m.

GEORGE SANTOS-CRIMINAL CHARGES — U.S. Rep. George Santos, who faced outrage and mockery over a litany of fabrications about his heritage, education and professional pedigree, has been charged with federal criminal offenses, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. SENT: 810 words, photo.

TUNISIA-SYNAGOGUE ATTACK — A Tunisian naval guard shot and killed a colleague and two civilians as he tried to reach a synagogue on the Mediterranean island of Djerba during an annual Jewish pilgrimage, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said. The attacker was slain by security guards, and 10 people were injured. By Bouazza Ben Bouazza. SENT: 400 words, photos. UPCOMING: Video.

MALL SHOOTING-TEXAS-THINGS-TO-KNOW — It took four minutes for a neo-Nazi with an arsenal of firearms to kill eight people and wound seven others at a Dallas-area shopping center before a police officer ended the rampage, likely saving untold lives. By Jake Bleiberg and Gene Johnson. SENT: 900 words, photos.

—————————

MORE NEWS

—————————

WESTMINSTER DOG SHOW — A “PBGV” wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed. SENT: 550 words, photos.

MEDIA-CARLSON-TWITTER — Tucker Carlson says he’s coming back with show on Twitter. SENT: 200 words, photo.

PEOPLE-ROBERT DE NIRO — Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the seventh time. SENT: 180 words, photo.

WIFE-MURDER-CHILDREN’S BOOK — Grief book author’s murder charge tangled in estate dispute. SENT: 720 words, photo.

HIDE AND SEEK-SHOOTING — Sheriff: Louisiana man shot child playing hide and seek. SENT: 220 words, photos.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-MARILYN MANSON — Marilyn Manson lawsuit against ex Evan Rachel Wood gutted. SENT: 620 words, photos.

RUSSIAN-UKRAINE-WAR-JOURNALIST KILLED — Journalist working for AFP news agency killed in Ukraine. SENT: 320 words, photos.

ESCAPED INMATES-PENNSYLVANIA — Perimeter guards absent as two men escaped Philadelphia prison. SENT: 880 words, photos.

GEORGIA-WHITE HOUSE INVITE — Georgia’s championship football team declines White House invitation. SENT: 220 words, photo.

OBIT-CRUM — Denny Crum, who coached Louisville to two NCAA titles, dies. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

————————

ELECTION 2024-TRUMP — Trump will return to CNN’s airwaves, joining the network for a town hall in New Hampshire a day after a civil jury found him liable for sexually assaulting an advice columnist nearly three decades ago. SENT: 820 words, photo. UPCOMING: 990 words after 8 p.m. event.

CONGRESS-OVERSIGHT-EXPLAINER — Facing growing pressure to show progress in their investigations, House Republicans this week plan to detail what they say are concerning new findings about Biden’s relatives and their finances. SENT: 1,100 words, photo.

—————————

NATIONAL

—————————

DEADLY-BUS-STOP-CRASH — Two days after eight people were killed when an SUV slammed into a crowd waiting at a Brownsville, Texas, bus stop, information on the victims remains scarce, leaving relatives of missing people scrambling to locate loved ones and pleading for information. SENT: 800 words, photos.

TEXAS PROTEST-SHOOTING — Prosecutors are seeking at least 25 years in prison for a U.S. Army sergeant who fatally shot an armed man during a Black Lives Matter protest in Texas, saying his history of racist and provocative texts and social media posts expose a threat of violence likely to resurface. SENT: 570 words, photos.

LGBTQ SANCTUARY-KANSAS CITY — A Kansas City Council committee will consider a resolution that would designate the city as a sanctuary for people seeking or providing gender-affirming care, even as the state’s attorney general is proposing a new restrictions on the procedures for adults and children. SENT: 580 words, photo.

—————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————

SOUTHEAST ASIA-SUMMIT — Southeast Asian leaders condemned an armed attack on an aid convoy that the regional group had arranged for displaced people in Myanmar, calling for an immediate stop to violence and for the military government to comply with a peace plan. SENT: 780 words, photos, video.

TURKEY-ELECTIONS-PREVIEW — In the year in which the Turkish republic marks its centenary, the country is being closely watched to see if a united opposition can succeed in unseating an increasingly authoritarian leader in the NATO-member country. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

IRAN-UNCOVERING DISSENT — More women are choosing not to wear the mandatory headscarf, or hijab, in Iran. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

SUDAN-TRAPPED ANIMALS — Dozens of zoo animals in Sudan’s capital — including an elderly crocodile, parrots and giant lizards — are feared dead after street battles between the country’s rival forces made the location unreachable. SENT: 730 words, photos. With SOUTH SUDAN-RETURNING TO CRISIS — South Sudanese flee Sudan’s conflict yet return to crisis.

INDIA-ELECTION — People in the southern Indian state of Karnataka were voting in an election where pre-poll surveys showed the opposition Congress party favored over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governing Hindu nationalist party. SENT: 550 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — The Israeli military said it killed two Palestinian gunmen who fired on troops in the occupied West Bank, the latest in near-daily violence roiling the region. SENT: 330 words, photo.

—————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————

CONSUMER PRICES — After steadily declining for nearly a year, consumer price data to be released will likely show that U.S. inflation remained stubbornly high in April, a sign that it might be entering a newer, stickier phase. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 760 words, photos. UPCOMING: Report at 8:30 a.m.

HACKING AI — ChatGPT's maker, OpenAI, and other major artificial intelligence providers such as Google and Microsoft, are coordinating with the Biden administration to let thousands of hackers take a shot at testing the limits of their technology. By Technology Writer Matt O'Brien. UPCOMING: 950 words, photos by 5 a.m.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares declined in muted trading as investors awaited an upcoming report on inflation in the United States, an important indicator for where interest rates and global growth might go in the coming months. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 600 words, photos.

—————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

—————————

BRITAIN-TABLOID-LAWSUITS-PRINCE HARRY — Prince Harry’s legal battle against the British press faces its biggest test yet and threatens to do something he said his family long feared: put a royal on the witness stand to discuss embarrassing revelations. SENT: 850 words, photo.

ITALY-COLONIAL RECKONING — Italy is coming to terms that it has stolen antiquities in its museum collections: the relics of a brutal colonial empire that the country hasn’t fully reckoned with. SENT: 1,350 words, photos.

—————————

