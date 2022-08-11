AP News Digest 3:15 am

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

TRUMP-REPUBLICANS — Donald Trump’s preferred candidates have been beating out GOP establishment picks in primary races all summer. And Republicans leapt to his defense after the FBI searched his Florida estate. As the 2022 midterm season enters its final phase, the Republicans on the November ballot are tied to the divisive former president as never before — whether they like it or not. By National Politics Writer Steve Peoples. SENT: 1,350 words, photos.

TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES — Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath in the New York attorney general’s long-running civil investigation into his business dealings. By Michael Balsamo, Michael R. Sisak and Michelle L. Price. SENT: 1,000 words, photos, videos. With TRUMP-FBI-THREATS — FBI’s Wray denounces threats following search of Trump home.

CANADA-EUTHANASIA — Canada arguably has the world’s most permissive euthanasia rules. Human rights advocates say those regulations devalue the lives of disabled people and have led to disturbing conversations, complaints from families and lawsuits. By Medical Writer Maria Cheng. SENT: 2,390 words, photos, video. An abridged version will be sent at 11 a.m.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — The Kremlin has refused to announce a full-blown mobilization as Russia suffers military losses in its invasion of Ukraine which is nearing its sixth month. Such a move could be very unpopular for President Vladimir Putin. Russia is engaged instead in a covert recruitment effort that includes using prisoners to make up for the manpower shortage. This also is happening amid reports that hundreds of soldiers are refusing to fight and are trying to quit the military. SENT: 1,280 words, photos.

INDIA AT 75-JOBLESS ECONOMY — India’s phenomenal transformation from an impoverished nation in 1947 into an emerging global power whose $3 trillion economy is Asia’s third largest has made it a major exporter of things like software and vaccines. But many millions of Indians are employed in informal day labor or farm work, struggling to survive. Raging unemployment is worsening insecurity and inequality between the rich and poor. By Krutika Pathi and Bhumika Saraswati. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE-AFTER THE BURN — The flames fade away. Firefighters extinguish the last embers. A final curl of smoke uncoils in the wind. A wildfire in the California wilderness has come to an end, and what’s left behind is a blackened landscape of skeletal pines and leafless oaks, scorched meadows and ashen stumps where saplings once stood. Then, slowly, life returns. By Michael R. Blood. SENT: 620 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH KOREA — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared victory over COVID-19 and ordered preventive measures eased just three months after acknowledging an outbreak, claiming the country’s widely disputed success would be recognized as a global health miracle. SENT: 910 words, photos.

KOBE BRYANT-CRASH — Photos Lawyer: Photos of Kobe Bryant’s remains shared “for a laugh.” SENT: 740 words, photos.

HAWAII-MODEL ARRESTED — Social media model arrested in Hawaii on murder charge. SENT: 160 words, photo.

IRAN-BOLTON — Iranian operative charged in plot to murder John Bolton. SENT: 790 words, photos.

CHEAPER AIRFARES — Travelers are starting to get a break from higher airfares. SENT: 340 words, photo.

RAPPER-ORGANIZED CRIME — Rapper Young Thug faces new charges in RICO case. SENT: 450 words, photos.

BIDEN-VACATION — President Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina. SENT: 450 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA-GOVERNOR — Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp will unfurl his first major policy proposals of his reelection bid, pledging another state income tax rebate and revival of a long-dormant state property tax break while contending with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams over who’s best for the state’s economy. SENT: 790 words, photos.

ABORTION-ONLINE SURVEILLANCE-EXPLAINER — With abortion now or soon to be illegal in over a dozen states and severely restricted in many more, Big Tech companies that collect personal details of their users are facing new calls to limit that tracking and surveillance. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

GEORGIA MUSIC FESTIVALS-GUN LAWS — The cancellation of a major music festival in Atlanta has ignited a new fight over Georgia gun laws. SENT: 980 words, photos.

AFRICA-US-BLINKEN — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Rwanda, the last stop on his three-nation tour of Africa where he has articulated Washington’s new strategy for engaging with sub-Saharan African nations as “equal partners.” SENT: 520 words, photos.

HUNGARY-HEAT-PHOTO GALLERY — Inflatable swimming pools are the new must-have item around Budapest as residents of Hungary’s sprawling capital struggle to stay cool amid one of the most oppressively hot summers in the country’s history. SENT: 330 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares advanced in Asia after benchmarks closed at three-month highs on Wall Street as investors cheered a report showing inflation cooled more than expected in July. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 600 words, photos.

OFF THE CHARTS-PRESSURED PROFITS — One of the underpinnings propping up Wall Street — the energy market — may not be a strong as it seems. By Business Writer Stan Choe. UPCOMING: 330 words, photo by 9:10 a.m.

PRODUCER PRICES — Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for July. By Economics Writer Chris Rugaber. UPCOMING: 130 words after 8:30 a.m. release, then updated.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. By Economics Writer Paul Wiseman. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., photo.

MORTGAGE RATES — Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. UPCOMING: 250 words after 10 a.m. release.

PHILANTHROPY-GLOBAL-CITIZEN — Metallica, Mariah Carey and The Jonas Brothers will headline a free concert in New York’s Central Park to mark the 10th anniversary of the Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 24. By Business Writer Glenn Gamboa. SENT: 710 words, photos.

IRAN-ART UNVEILED — Some of the world’s most prized works of contemporary Western art have been unveiled for the first time in decades — in Tehran. SENT: 610 words, photos.

