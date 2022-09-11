AP News Digest 6:40 a.m.

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

——————————-

TOP STORIES

——————————-

BRITAIN-ROYALS — Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin left her beloved Scottish estate Balmoral Castle on Sunday as the monarch who died after 70 years on the throne begins her last journey back to London for a state funeral. By Michael Corder. SENT: 680 words, photos, video. With BRITAIN-ROYAL-THE-LATEST; Find all our coverage in the AP Newsroom hub.

BRITAIN-QUEEN-COLONIALISM’S-SHADOW — Queen Elizabeth II inherited millions of subjects around the world Upon taking the throne in 1952. Many of them were unwilling. Today, in the British Empire’s former colonies, her death brings complicated feelings, including anger. Beyond official condolences praising the queen’s longevity and service, there is some bitterness about the past in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and elsewhere. Talk has turned to the legacies of colonialism, from slavery to corporal punishment in African schools to looted artifacts held in British institutions. For many, the queen came to represent all of that during her seven decades on the throne. By Cara Anna, Danica Coto and Rodney Muhumuza. SENT: 900 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-NUCLEAR-PLANT — Europe’s largest nuclear plant has been reconnected to Ukraine’s electricity grid, allowing engineers to shut down its last operational reactor in an attempt to avoid a radiation disaster as fighting rages in the area. By Karl Ritter SENT: 410 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — As the war in Ukraine marks 200 days, the country has reclaimed broad swaths of the south and east in a long-anticipated counteroffensive that has dealt a heavy blow to Russia. The counterattack began in the final days of August and at first focused on the southern region of Kherson, which was swept by Russian forces in the opening days of the invasion. But just as Moscow redirected attention and troops there, Ukraine launched another, highly effective offensive in the northeastern region of Kharkiv. SENT: 990 words, photos.

SEPT 11-ANNIVERSARY — Americans are remembering 9/11 with moments of silence, readings of victims’ names, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Victims’ relatives and dignitaries will convene Sunday at the places where hijacked jets crashed on Sept. 11, 2001 — the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. By Jennifer Peltz and Karen Matthews. SENT: 630 words, photos.

SEPT 11-ANNIVERSARY-JILL-BIDEN — When Jill Biden realized that terrorists had attacked America on 9/11, her husband, Joe, wasn’t the only loved one she worried about. The first lady recalls in an Associated Press interview how “scared to death” she was that her sister Bonny Jacobs, a United Airlines flight attendant, was on one of the hijacked planes that crashed in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania. After learning that she was safe, Biden went straight to her sister’s home in Pennsylvania. Jacobs tells the AP the first lady was her “rock” that day. Jacobs is accompanying the president’s wife to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to help honor those who died 21 years ago. By Darlene Superville. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

——————————-——————————-——————————-———

MORE ON THE DEATH OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II

——————————-——————————-——————————-———

AUSTRALIA-REPUBLIC — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who had started laying the groundwork for an Australian republic after elections in May, said Sunday that now was the time not for a change but for paying tribute to the life of Queen Elizabeth II. SENT: 980 words, photos.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-NEXT GENERATION — Just two weeks ago, Prince William and his wife Kate announced they were moving their family from central London to a more rural base in Windsor. Observers thought they were seeking more privacy and a more “normal” upbringing for their three young children. Within days, everything has changed. The death of Queen Elizabeth II means the younger generation of Britain’s royal family must step up their responsibilities significantly. By Sylvia Hui. SENT: 840 words, photos.

——————————-

TRENDING

——————————-

D23 — An emotional Harrison Ford appeared along with a new trailer for the fifth Indiana Jones film, cast members from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” showed footage from their forthcoming sequel, and trailers and details were unveiled from the widening TV presence of the “Star Wars” galaxy at the D23 Expo. SENT: 810 words, photos.

MISSING-TIGER-ALBUQUERQUE — Authorities in New Mexico found an alligator and large quantities of drugs, guns and money at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but they’re still searching for a young tiger they think is being being illegally kept as a pet. SENT: 210 words.

JOGGER-ABDUCTED — The man charged with abducting and killing a Tennessee teacher this month was a suspect in a 2021 kidnapping and sexual case, but his indictment over those allegations didn’t occur until Thursday because of the timing in testing his DNA. SENT: 520 words, photos.

———————————————————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

———————————————————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-DEVELOPMENTS — Ukrainian forces have pushed its counteroffensive in the country’s east, exploiting quick gains they made in a week of fighting that has sharply changed the course of the conflict. SENT: 610 words, photos.

CHINA-RUSSIA — Chinese state media say the country’s top legislator decried sanctions against Russia during a recent visit to the country, underscoring China’s backing of Moscow in its war on Ukraine despite claims of neutrality. SENT: 490 words, photo.

GREECE-PUTIN-GAS — Greece’s prime minister says the European Union should have a coordinated response to the challenge posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “blackmail” with the supply of natural gas. SENT: 470 words, photos.

———————————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

——————————————————-

ELECTIONS-2022-SECRETARIES-OF-STATE — Four Republicans who have promoted false claims about the 2020 presidential election and are running for top state election offices said Saturday they were fighting against a corrupt system — even pointing a finger at mysterious forces within their own party. SENT: 1,000 words, photos, video.

ELECTION 2022-KANSAS-GOVERNOR — The Republican nominee for Kansas governor is trying to make the Democratic incumbent’s support for abortion rights a liability. SENT: 780 words, photos.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

GUN-CREDIT-CARDS — Payment processor Visa Inc. said Saturday that it plans to start separately categorizing sales at gun shops, a major win for gun control advocates who say it will help better track suspicious surges of gun sales that could be a prelude to a mass shooting. SENT: 800 words, photos.

—————————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————————

SWEDEN-ELECTION — Sweden is holding an election Sunday expected to boost a populist anti-immigration party that promises to crack down on shootings and other gang violence that have shaken many people’s sense of security. SENT: 760 words, photos.

CANADA-CONSERVATIVE-LEADER — Canada’s opposition Conservative Party elected its go-to attack dog as its new party leader. Pierre Poilievre is a firebrand populist who opposes vaccine mandates and blames Canada’s inflation on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He won the party leadership on the first ballot, defeating a moderate, centrist candidate with 68% of the votes cast by the party’s members. SENT: 590 words, photos.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA-EARTHQUAKE — At least three people are dead after a powerful earthquake hit a remote part of Papua New Guinea Sunday morning, authorities say. Others were injured and infrastructure damaged in the magnitude 7.6 jolt that was felt across the Pacific country. SENT: 530 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHINA — Almost 500 students at China’s premier college for broadcast journalists have been sent to a quarantine center after a handful of COVID-19 cases were detected in their dormitory. SENT: 380 words, photos.

INDIA-ROVING-FAIR-PHOTO-GALLERY — The enterprising sellers move from one small north Indian town to another carrying bags full of colorful wares to sell at local fairs, keeping centuries-old traditions alive when roving fairs were the main vehicle of commerce. SENT: 280 words, photos.

—————————————

ENTERTAINMENT

——————————————

TV-EMMYS-PREVIEW — Eager to root for viewer favorites “Yellowstone” or “NCIS” or “Young Sheldon” during Monday night’s Emmy Awards? Save your breath. Those shows and other ratings successes failed to make a dent in the nominations. Instead, series that are cooler or critically acclaimed got nods, such as “Stranger Things.” While it may be frustrating to fans, observers consider such omissions inevitable in the age of so-called peak TV. It’s also proof that television’s most prestigious honor is doing its job. By Television Writer Lynn Elber. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

FILM-TORONTO-SPIELBERG — Steven Spielberg premiered his much-anticipated “The Fabelmans” to thunderous applause at the Toronto International Film Festival, debuting his most autobiographical film and one the 75-year-old filmmaker said he’s been building toward his whole life. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 630 words, photos.

FILM-Q&A-TORONTO-TYLER PERRY — Tyler Perry has directed his first screenplay, 27 years after writing it. “A Jazzman’s Blues,” which is premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, was Perry’s first stab at screenwriting long before Madea made him a media mogul, back when he was pouring what little money he had into less successful Atlanta stage shows. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

DAYTIME-TV-TURNOVER — Daytime TV is is going through a “re-rack,” as one executive put it. There has been a mass exit of shows, including those hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, Wendy Williams and Maury Povich. That has created opening for newcomers Jennifer Hudson, Sherri Shepherd and Karamo Brown. Their shows debut this month in syndication, facing competitors including Kelly Clarkson and Tamron Hall. By Television Writer Lynn Elber. SENT: 810 words, photos.

NY-FASHION-WEEK-PRABAL GURUNG — Prabal Gurung sent his New York Fashion Week models down a long, stark runway in the shadow of the United Nations wearing an explosion of sheers and colors as an ode to the misfits of the world who are “often watched and monitored, scrutinized but unseen.” The designer told The Associated Press he discovered an industrial space in the former home of the Japanese consulate while on a bike ride on Manhattan’s East Side. He turned it into a white runway that made his revealing metallics, bondage looks and neon brights pop. SENT: 450 words, photos.

————————

SPORTS

————————

TEN--US OPEN — Iga Swiatek has defeated Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) to win her first U.S. Open championship and third Grand Slam title overall. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek cemented her status as a dominant figure in women’s tennis by triumphing at the tournament that is expected to be the last of Serena Williams’ career. Swiatek’s victory improved her record in tour-level matches to 55-7 with seven trophies in 2022. SENT: 880 words, photos.

TEN-US-OPEN-MEN'S-PREVIEW — Either Carlos Alcaraz or Casper Ruud will leave this U.S. Open with a Grand Slam trophy and the No. 1 ranking after Sunday’s men’s final. SENT: 740 words, photos.

———————————————

