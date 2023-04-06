AP News Digest 3 am

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP's latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content.

TOP STORIES

WHITMER-DESANTIS-OPPOSITES COLLIDE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will appear at a county GOP event in northern Michigan. The visit to the battleground state transformed by Democratic-majorities will put the Republican governor’s agenda in direct contrast with one of the Democratic party’s brightest stars, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. By Joey Cappelletti. SENT: 970 words, photos. UPCOMING: DeSantis’ appearance at 7:30 a.m.

ABORTION-IDAHO — Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a bill into law that makes it illegal for an adult to help a minor get an abortion without parental consent. The law is the first of its kind in the U.S. and creates a new crime of “abortion trafficking,” barring adults from obtaining abortion pills for a minor or “recruiting, harboring or transporting the pregnant minor” without the consent of the minor’s parent or guardian. SENT: 330 words, photo.

OCEAN-FISHERIES-LAST DISH-SAVING CONCH — Scientists and others have sounded the alarm that the conch population is fading due to overfishing, and a food central to Bahamians’ diet and identity could cease to be commercially viable in as little as six years. The potential demise of conch reflects the threat to traditional foods overfishing poses around the world and how it’s changed people’s lives. By Patrick Whittle. SENT: 2,750 words, photos, video. With OCEAN-FISHERIES-LAST DISH-SENEGAL — Senegal struggles with loss of fish central to diet, culture; OCEAN-FISHERIES-LAST DISH-PHILIPPINES — Philippines tries to bring back small fish key to rural diet; OCEAN-FISHERIES-LAST DISH-SAVING CONCH-TAKEAWAYS.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Palestinian militants fired a barrage of rockets, setting off air raid sirens in southern Israel, as violence erupted for the second day in a row during a sensitive period of overlapping holidays. By Sam McNeil. SENT: 240 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Developing, will be updated.

IRAQ MISSING — Twenty years after the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, the families of thousands of people who went missing feel forgotten as they seek answers. The International Committee of the Red Cross says it has recorded more than 26,700 cases of people who disappeared since 2003. By Kareem Chehayeb. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

ROBOT WAITERS — Are robot waiters the future? Many think the waist-high machines are the solution to the industry’s labor shortages. Some restaurant owners who use them say they cost less than human servers, but others say they have had trouble with robots breaking down. And robots still have limits; they can't take orders or navigate outdoor patios, for example. By Business Writer Dee-Ann Durbin. SENT: 1,080 words, photos, video.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

CHINA-FRANCE — French President Emmanuel Macron said he wants to forge a “common path” with China on peace in Ukraine when he meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping. SENT: 450 words, photos.

MORE NEWS

MEDIA-TWITTER-NPR — NPR protests as Twitter calls it “state-affiliated media.” SENT: 300 words, photos.

CASH APP FOUNDER-SLAIN — Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco. SENT: 720 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-KENNEDY — Anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr. challenging Biden in 2024. SENT: 550 words, photos.

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP-REESE-BIDENS — LSU’s Reese on White House flap: “We’ll go to the Obamas.” SENT: 500 words, photos.

MICHAEL K WILLIAMS — Dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K. Williams. SENT: 350 words, photos.

ARGENTINA-BORGES — Future of Borges estate in limbo as widow doesn’t leave will. SENT: 500 words, photos.

JILL BIDEN-TULIP — Jill Biden accepts tulip named for her by the Netherlands. SENT: 280 words, photos.

WASHINGTON

UNITED STATES-TAIWAN PRESIDENT — Risking China’s anger, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hosted Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen as a “great friend of America” in a fraught show of U.S. support at a rare high-level, bipartisan meeting on U.S. soil. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

NATIONAL

CHURCH ABUSE-MARYLAND — More than 150 Catholic priests and others associated with the Archdiocese of Baltimore sexually abused over 600 children and often escaped accountability, according to a long-awaited state report that revealed the scope of abuse spanning 80 years and accused church leaders of decades of coverups. SENT: 1,330 words, photos.

TRANSGENDER LEGISLATION — Republican governors in Indiana and Idaho have signed into law bills banning gender-affirming care for minors, making those states the latest to restrict transgender health care as Republican-led legislatures continue to curb LGBTQ+ rights this year. SENT: 800 words, photos.

LEGISLATURE-NORTH CAROLINA — A Democratic state lawmaker in North Carolina announced that she is jumping to the Republican Party, giving the GOP veto-proof majorities in both the state’s legislative chambers that should make it easier to enact conservative policies over the opposition of Gov. Roy Cooper. SENT: 970 words, photos.

SEVERE WEATHER — A tornado ripped through southeastern Missouri before dawn on Wednesday, killing five people and causing widespread destruction as the third in a series of deadly massive storms over the past two weeks struck the nation’s heartland. SENT: 1,050 words, photos, video.

MENTAL HEALTH-MANDATED CARE — Massachusetts is one of a handful of states that bars judges from ordering individuals discharged from mental health facilities into outpatient mental health care. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

US-PERU-EX-PRESIDENT — A U.S. appeals court panel denied an appeal by former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo Manrique to stop his extradition to face charges he accepted millions of dollars in bribes as part of a mammoth corruption scandal in which four of Peru’s ex-presidents have been implicated. SENT: 610 words, photos.

CHASING HORSE ARREST-NEVADA — A former “Dances With Wolves” actor accused of sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls in the U.S. and Canada for two decades has asked a judge in Nevada to toss out a sweeping indictment against him in state court. SENT: 590 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

FRANCE-PENSION PROTESTS-ROAD AHEAD — How much longer will France be gripped by protests against government plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64? Political analysts give their views. SENT: 720 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea threatened unspecified “offensive action” over the expansion of U.S. military exercises with rival South Korea as President Joe Biden’s special representative for North Korea flew to Seoul for talks with allies over the North’s growing nuclear threat. SENT: 970 words, photos.

BRAZIL-DAYCARE-ATTACK — People in this small city in southern Brazil were shaken after a man killed four children in a daycare center, as many Brazilians also wonder what the government can do to prevent a similar tragedy. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

SAUDI ARABIA-IRAN — The foreign ministers of long-time Middle Eastern rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran met in Beijing, taking another step toward reconciliation after seven years of tension. SENT: 210 words.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were trading mostly lower as investors turned their attention to upcoming earnings reports and other economic indicators. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 710 words, photos.

SPORTS

MASTERS-PREVIEW — Masters chairman Fred Ridley is hopeful of a Masters just like any other. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 920 words, photos. UPCOMING: Tournament begins at 8 a.m.

HOW TO REACH US

