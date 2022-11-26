AP News Digest 7:30 a.m.

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Ukrainian authorities are endeavoring to restore electricity and water services after recent pummeling by Russian military strikes that vastly damaged infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said millions have seen their power restored since blackouts swept across the war-battered country days ago. Skirmishes continued Saturday in the east and residents from the southern city of Kherson have headed north and west to flee after punishing, deadly bombardments by Russian forces in recent days. By Jamey Keaten and Sam Mednick. SENT: 560 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-ELECTION POLICE — Two weeks after the midterms, state-level law enforcement units created after the 2020 presidential election to investigate voter fraud are looking into scattered complaints but have provided no indication of systemic problems. Election experts say that’s no surprise because voter fraud is easy to catch, a felony and risks jail time for the perpetrators. In Georgia, where a new law gives the Georgia Bureau of Investigation new authority, the agency’s lone recent fraud investigation is into breach of voting equipment in a heavily Republican county that involves high-profile supporters of former President Donald Trump. By Gary Fields, Anthony Izaguirre and Sudhin Thanawala. UPCOMING: 1,300 words, photos by 10 a.m.

EUROPE-ENERGY CRISIS-CHRISTMAS LIGHTS — In cities across Europe, officials are wrestling with a choice this Christmas. They could dim festive lighting to send a message of energy conservation and solidarity with citizens squeezed by higher energy costs and inflation. Or they could let the lights blaze in a message of defiance after two years of pandemic-suppressed Christmas seasons, creating a mood that retailers hope loosen holiday purse strings. By Colleen Barry. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

WCUP-QATAR-LABORERS — Far from the luxury hotels and sprawling new stadiums emblematic of Doha during the World Cup, scores of soccer-mad South Asian workers poured into a converted cricket stadium in the city’s sandy outskirts to enjoy the tournament they helped create. Their treatment has been the controversial backstory of the 2022 World Cup. By Isabel Debre. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 8:30 a.m.

WCUP-ARAB WORLD UNITES — Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup has provided a moment where many in the Arab world have rallied by Doha and the Saudi team’s win. Whether that momentum continues will be tested on Saturday as Saudi Arabia faces Poland — and as regional tensions, religious differences and renewed economic competition between countries resume. By Jon Gambrell. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

MORE ON WORLD CUP

WCUP-TUNISIA-AUSTRALIA — Australia beat Tunisia 1-0 to revive its chances of advancing from the group stage at the World Cup. Mitchell Duke gave Australia the lead midway through the first half with a header. SENT: 370 words, photos.

WCUP-QATAR-CLIMATE CHANGE — World Cup host Qatar sits in a region that is warming faster than anywhere else on earth besides the Arctic. It has inched forward in recent years with climate pledges. But the transition away from hydrocarbons will not be simple for one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of natural gas. SENT: 850 words, photos.

WCUP-QATAR-FIRE — Qatari authorities say a fire has broken out at an under-construction building in a newly built city where a World Cup match is set to be played Saturday evening but caused no injuries. SENT: 110 words.

TRENDING

ITALY-LANDSLIDE — A landslide triggered by a storm on the southern Italian island of Ischia has killed at least eight people, the country’s vice premier says. The news agency ANSA reported that at least 10 buildings had collapsed and more people are missing. SENT: 100 words. Developing.

CRUISE SHIP-PASSENGER OVERBOARD — The U.S. Coast Guard says a passenger who went overboard from a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico was rescued on Thanksgiving after likely being in the water for hours. SENT: 240 words, video.

INTERNATIONAL

TAIWAN-ELECTIONS — Lingering concerns about the threat posed by its giant neighbor China took a backseat in Taiwan’s closely watched local elections as voters focus on other pressing issues closer to home such as air pollution and bad traffic. SENT: 550 words, photos. UPCOMING: Results expected after 8 a.m.

GERMANY-CITIZENSHIP — Germany’s socially liberal government is moving ahead with plans to ease the rules for obtaining citizenship in the European Union’s most populous country, a drive that is being assailed by the conservative opposition. SENT: 530 words, photo.

CHINA-CUBA — Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Cuban counterpart have pledged mutual support over their fellow communist states’ “core interests.” SENT: 360 words, photos.

HEALTH & SCIENCE

PANAMA-WILDLIFE CONFERENCE — An international wildlife conference has moved to enact some of the most significant protection for shark species targeted in the fin trade and scores of turtles, lizards and frogs whose numbers are being decimated by the pet trade. SENT: 630 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

MACAO-CASINO LICENSES — Macao has tentatively renewed the casino licenses of MGM Resorts, Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts and three Chinese rivals after they promised to help diversify the economy by investing in non-gambling attractions. SENT: 460 words, photo.

SPORTS

MICHIGAN-OHIO STATE — Unbeaten No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State face off at Ohio Stadium with their seasons on the line. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at noon.

BKC--T25-NORTH CAROLINA-IOWA STATE — Caleb Grill has followed T.J. Otzelberger from South Dakota State to UNLV and now back to Iowa State hoping the pair could share a moment like they did Friday. Taking down the No. 1 team in the country was another bookmark moment in a long journey for the pair. Grill hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points and Iowa State rallied in the final five minutes to stun No. 1 North Carolina 70-65 in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. SENT: 650 words, photos.

FBN--WRISTBAND WRANGLE — Whether Pete Carroll meant it as a barb for Russell Wilson or a bouquet for Geno Smith, the Seattle Seahawks head coach made play-call wristbands a hot topic in the NFL during a topsy-turvy season that has rattled the longstanding quarterback order. SENT: 900 words, photos.

