Germany triggers warning over gas amid Russian ruble demand
Germany’s economy minister says he's triggering the early warning level for gas supplies amid Russia’s continued demand to be paid in rubles
The German government said Wednesday it was triggering the early warning level for gas supplies amid concerns that Russia could cut off supplies unless it is paid in rubles.
Western nations have rejected the Russian demand for ruble payments, arguing it would undermine the sanctions imposed against Moscow over the war in Ukraine.
“There have been several comments from the Russian side that if this (payments in rubles) doesn't happen, then the supplies will be stopped,” Economy Minister Robert Habeck said. “In order to be prepared for this situation I have today triggered the early warning level.”
Habeck, who is also Germany's energy minister and vice chancellor, told reporters that this was the first of three warning levels and entailed the establishment of a crisis team in his ministry that will step up monitoring of the gas supply situation.
The measure was a precautionary one and Germany’s gas storages are currently filled to about 25% capacity, he said.
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
