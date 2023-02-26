AP News Digest 5:30 a.m.

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

——————————-

TOP STORIES

——————————-

WINTER WEATHER — A powerful winter storm that swept down the West Coast with flooding and frigid temperatures shifted its focus to southern California on Saturday, swelling rivers to dangerous levels and dropping snow in even low-lying areas around Los Angeles. The National Weather Service said it was one of the strongest storms to ever hit southwest California. By John Antczak. SENT: 1,070 words, photos, video, audio.

CARTER-WHY NOT ME — As 2024′s campaign season begins, politicians are looking in the mirror and deciding whether they see an American president staring back. It was no different for Jimmy Carter when he launched his White House bid on Dec. 12, 1974. And it took meeting several presidential candidates and then encouragement from an esteemed elder statesman before the young governor of Georgia, who had never met a president himself, saw himself as something bigger. He made the leap amid the fallout from the Vietnam War and President Richard Nixon’s resignation, and Carter leveraged his unknown — and politically untainted — status to become the 39th president. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

WORLD TRADE CENTER BOMBING ANNIVERSARY — Thirty years after terrorism first struck the World Trade Center, victims’ relatives and survivors are commemorating the deadly 1993 bombing that foreshadowed 9/11. Anniversary observances are planned Sunday at the trade center and at a nearby church. The explosion in an underground parking garage killed six people, including a pregnant woman. More than 1,000 people were injured. By Jennifer Peltz. SENT: 850 words, photos.

NATIVE AMERICAN-ENVIRONMENTAL AD — Since its debut in 1971, an anti-pollution ad showing a man in Native American attire shed a single tear at the sight of smokestacks and litter taking over a once unblemished landscape has become an indelible piece of TV pop culture. It’s been referenced over the decades since on shows like “The Simpsons” and “South Park” and in internet memes. But now a Native American advocacy group that was given the rights to the long-parodied public service announcement is retiring it, saying it has always been inappropriate. By Terry Tang. SENT: 800 words, photo.

————————————————————————

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

————————————————————————

UKRAINE CHEF-RECLAIMING CULTURE — Don’t tell Ukrainian chef Ievgen Klopotenko that borsch is just food. For him, the beet-and-meat stew is the embodiment of everything Ukraine is fighting for. Klopotenko says food is a powerful symbol of a nation’s identity. He’s been trying to reclaim Ukraine’s traditional cuisine and show that its culture is distinct from Russia’s. SENT: 1,170 words, video.

————————

TRENDING

————————

MEXICO ELF — Mexico’s president has posted a photo on his social media accounts showing what he says appears to be a mythological woodland spirit similar to an elf. SENT: 220 words.

DILBERT COMIC-RACE — The creator of the Dilbert comic strip faced a backlash of cancellations Saturday while defending remarks describing people who are Black as members of “a hate group” from which white people should “get away.” SENT: 450 words, photos.

TRAIN DERAILMENT-OHIO — Federal environmental authorities have ordered a temporary halt in the shipment of contaminated waste from the site of a fiery train derailment in Ohio involving hazardous materials. SENT: 460 words, photos.

MEDICAL-FLIGHT-CRASH – All five people aboard a medical transport flight, including a patient, were killed in a plane crash Friday night in Nevada. SENT: 230 words.

MEXICO MALNUTRITION — Mexican officials say about 12% of Mexicans suffer from malnutrition, a situation they blamed in part on consumption of junk food. Health officials told legislators the problem is more common in rural areas. SENT: 200 words.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

TRAIN DERAILMENT-OHIO — Federal environmental authorities have ordered a temporary halt in the shipment of contaminated waste from the site of a fiery train derailment in Ohio involving hazardous materials. Region 5 administrator Debra Shore of the Environmental Protection Agency said Saturday the agency had ordered Norfolk Southern to “pause” shipments from the East Palestine derailment but vowed that removal of the material would resume soon. SENT: 590 words, photos.

BICYCLIST TRUCK CRASH ARIZONA — Two people were killed and 11 others injured after a pickup truck crashed into a group of bicyclists Saturday morning in Arizona. The Goodyear Police Department said the pickup hit a large group of adult bicyclists just before 8 a.m. in suburban Phoenix. SENT: 100 words.

NYC JAILS GUARD UNION PROBE — A powerful New York jail union boss-turned-prison inmate is poised to go free less than halfway through his sentence in a corruption case. A federal judge decided this week that Norman Seabrook’s nearly five-year term should be reduced. Seabrook originally was sentenced to 58 months in prison. SENT: 350 words, photo.

————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————————-

HONG KONG-MODEL KILLED — Police in Hong Kong have filed murder charges against the former in-laws of a model, days after her body parts were found in a refrigerator. A police statement says Hong Kong model Abby Choi’s father-in-law and his eldest son are being charged with murder, while her mother-in-law faces one count of perverting the course of justice. SENT: 270 words, photo.

MIGRATION-ITALY — Italian state radio says the coast guard has recovered about 30 bodies after a migrant boat broke apart in rough seas off the southern coast of Italy’s mainland. SENT: 195 words.

PAPUA-NEW GUINEA-HOSTAGES — Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong says that an Australian-based archaeologist and two Papua New Guinea nationals have been released from captivity after being taken hostage by an armed group in a remote part of Papua New Guinea several days ago. SENT: 230 words.

PAKISTAN BOMBING — Police say a bombing at a crowded bazaar in southwestern Pakistan killed at least five people and wounded 16. No one immediately claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack in Barkhan, which is northeast of Quetta, the provincial capital. SENT: 190 words.

—————————————-

ENTERTAINMENT

—————————————-

NAACP IMAGE AWARDS — Angela Bassett won entertainer of the year at Saturday’s NAACP Image Awards on a night that also saw her take home a television acting trophy for “9-1-1.” The Marvel superhero sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which starred Bassett, won the best motion picture award at the ceremony. SENT: 260 words, photos.

SAG AWARDS — Last year, the top winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards all corresponded exactly with the Academy Awards winners. Will Sunday’s SAGs offer the same preview? The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Sunday and be streamed live on Netflix’s YouTube page. SENT: 450 words, photos.

PRODUCERS GUILD AWARDS — “Everything Everywhere All at Once” solidified its status as the frontrunner for the best picture Oscar by taking the top prize at the Producers Guild of America Awards. SENT: 650 words, photos.

MILAN-FASHION WEEK WATCH — Designers with diverse backgrounds figured prominently in shows on the fourth day of Milan Fashion Week, during a season when diversity in Italian fashion has become an every more pressing topic. SENT: 300 words, photos.

——————-

SPORTS

——————-

BKN--CELTICS-76ERS — Jayson Tatum made the winning 3-pointer for Boston with 1.3 seconds left to lead the Boston Celtics to a 110-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid buried his desperation heave but it was just after time expired and did not count. SENT: 750 words, photos.

——————————————-

HOW TO REACH US

——————————————-

At the Nerve Center, Shameka Dudley-Lowe can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Donald E. King (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from AP Newsroom. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.