AP News Digest 8:05 a.m.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-CHANGED LIVES — In the year since Russia invaded Ukraine, there has been a broad government crackdown that has silenced opposition to the war. Political opponents have been imprisoned or fled abroad. By Dasha Litinova. SENT: 1600 words, photos.

JIMMY-CARTER-HOSPICE-CARE — FThe Carter Center says former President Jimmy Carter has entered home hospice care. The charity created by the 98-year-old former president says that after a series of short hospital stays, Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.” SENT 1090 words, photos, video, audio.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE MANDATE — A federal mandate for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has been in place nationally for a year. An Associated Press analysis has identified about 750 nursing homes and 110 hospitals nationwide that have been cited for violations. By David A. Lieb and Kavish Harjai. SENT: 1500 words, photos. A 900-word abridged version will move by 11 a.m. Virus Outbreak-Vaccine-Mandate-Localize it also has moved.

MYANMAR LANDMINES — Since the February 2021 military takeover in Myanmar, landmines planted by all sides of the conflict have become responsible for skyrocketing civilian casualties, including children increasingly as victims. That’s according to an Associated Press analysis based on data and reports from nonprofit and humanitarian organizations, as well as interviews with civilian victims, aid workers and military defectors. By Victoria Milko and David Rising. SENT: 1880 words, photos. A 1060-word abridge version also has moved.

KOREA TENSIONS — North Korea says its latest intercontinental ballistic missile test was meant to further bolster its “fatal” nuclear attack capability against its rivals. It’s also threatening additional powerful steps over the upcoming drills between the U.S. and South Korea. By Hyung-Jin Kim. SENT: 970 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-GRAIN SHIPMENTS — The amount of grain leaving Ukraine has dropped even as a U.N.-brokered deal works to keep food flowing to developing nations nearly a year into Russia’s invasion. SENT: 980 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-BIDEN — A year ago, President Joe Biden braced for the worst as Russia massed troops in preparation to invade Ukraine. But as Russia’s invasion reaches the one-year mark, the capital of Kyiv still stands and Ukraine has exceeded even its own expectations. By Aamer Madhani and Zeke Miller. SENT: 1290 words, photos.

TRENDING

BRITAIN ROYALS — Andrew Lloyd Webber, the English composer who created the scores for blockbuster musicals such as “Cats,’’ “The Phantom of the Opera’’ and “Evita,’’ has written the anthem for King Charles III’s coronation, adapting a piece of church music that encourages singers to make a “joyful noise.” SENT: 420 words, photos.

BRITAIN FILM AWARDS — Hollywood stars and U.K. royalty are gathering in London for the British Academy Film Awards. German-language antiwar drama “All Quiet on the Western Front” leads the pack with 14 nominations, including best picture. SENT; developing.

PENGUIN CHICKS — An Arizona aquarium is celebrating the hatching of three African penguin chicks. SENT: 300 words, photos.

INDONESIA-ITALIAN FUGITIVE — Indonesian police say they will escort back to Italy an Italian-Australian fugitive who was arrested on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali after seven years on the run in connection with drug trafficking and organized crime. SENT: 190 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

MEDIA-CONGRESS-CAMERAS — Since the drama of Kevin McCarthy’s election as House speaker, there’s been some movement toward opening the chamber to more public view. His office has signaled a willingness to broaden access for television cameras, although how much is still being debated. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos, by 10 a.m.

SUPREME COURT-SOCIAL MEDIA LIABILITY — A lawsuit against YouTube from the family of an American college student who was killed by Islamic State gunmen in Paris in 2015 is at the center of a closely watched Supreme Court case being argued Tuesday. SENT: 1050 words, photos.

NATIONAL

MICHIGAN STATE SHOOTING - Michigan State University is set to return to classes on Monday amid pressure from some in the community to further delay the return. SENT: 820 words, photos.

BISHOP SHOT — A Roman Catholic bishop in Southern California was found dead Saturday of a gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles Times. SENT: 190 words, photos.

TEMPLE UNIVERSITY-OFFICER KILLED — A Temple University police officer was fatally shot near campus Saturday night while chasing a robbery suspect, officials said. SENT: 290 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

MEXICO-ACID ATTACKS — María Elena Ríos has conflicting feelings about her saxophone: She once blamed the instrument for bringing her to the brink of death — but it also has been her salvation. The 29-year-old Rios thought her career as a musician and her devotion to her instrument was what led a former boyfriend to hire the men who splashed acid into her face, disfiguring her. Now, with attackers in jail, Ríos says she is reconciling with her instrument, even playing it publicly. Meanwhile she has joined the push among activists for stronger punishment for acid attacks. UPCOMING 1000 words, photos, by 11 a.m.

SYRIA ATTACK — Syrian state news reports that Israeli airstrikes have targeted a residential neighborhood in central Damascus. SENT: 800 words, photos.

TURKEY-SYRIA-EARTHQUAKE- DEVELOPMENTS — Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake. SENT: 230 words, photos.

NIGERIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION — The leading contenders in Nigeria’s presidential election have made their last push for support as the campaign period nears its end. SENT: 580 words, photos.

SPORTS

NASCAR-DAYTONA 500 — Hendrick Motorsports again starts from the front row at the Daytona 500, where Alex Bowman and Kyle Busch will open NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season by leading the field to green on Sunday. Hendrick drivers have started on the front row in seven of the last eight seasons, but NASCAR’s winningest team hasn’t won “The Great American Race” since 2014. Race begins at 2:45 p.m. Eastern. UPCOMING.

BKN-ALL STAR GAME — LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the captains for Sunday night’s All-Star Game, with Boston’s Joe Mazzulla and Denver’s Michael Malone serving as coaches. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Game scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Eastern. UPCOMING.

GLF-GENESIS WOODS — The cheers sounded as though someone was making a charge at Riviera. It was just Tiger Woods. But he gave thousands something to yell about. SENT: 750 words, photos.

