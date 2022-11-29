AP News Digest 3:15 am

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — Chinese universities are sending students home as the ruling Communist Party tightens anti-virus controls and tries to prevent more protests after crowds angered by its severe “zero COVID” restrictions called for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. With police out in force, there was no word of protests Tuesday in Beijing, Shanghai or other major cities. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 970 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-TORTURE — A network of torture chambers is being uncovered in Kherson, two weeks after Russians retreated from the city, which they occupied for eight months. Authorities say five torture rooms have been found and at least four more in the wider Kherson region, where people were confined, beaten, subjected to electric shocks, interrogated and threatened with death. By Sam Mednick. SENT: 980 words, photo.

UNITED STATES-FRANCE — French President Emmanuel Macron is heading to Washington this week for the first state visit of Joe Biden’s presidency — a revival of diplomatic pageantry that had been put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. By Aamer Madhani and Sylvie Corbet. SENT: 960 words, photos.

RAILROAD CONTRACT TALKS — Biden asked Congress to intervene and block a railroad strike before next month’s deadline in the stalled contract talks, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers would take up legislation this week to impose the deal that unions agreed to in September. By Business Writer Josh Funk. SENT: 1,010 words, photo.

HAWAII VOLCANO-EXPLAINER — Quiet for four decades, the world’s largest active volcano began erupting on Hawaii’s Big Island late Sunday. Officials are telling residents to be prepared in case Mauna Loa starts sending lava toward communities, but so far few people seem fazed by the eruption, which started at the caldera and moved to the northeast flank Monday. Here’s some things to know about Mauna Loa. By Audrey McAvoy. SENT: 1,020 words, photos, videos. With HAWAII VOLCANO — Erupting Hawaii volcano spurs warning for people to prepare.

WCUP-ANALYSIS-THE WORLD TURNS — Soccer is not human society itself, with all its thorny issues. But it is at times a reflection of the entire planet. Nations, their disputes and their aspirations don’t just go away when the competition begins. The political issues have been coming fast and furious on a near-daily basis at one of the most heavily scrutinized World Cups in the tournament’s history. By Tamer Fakahany. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 4 a.m. Also see MORE ON WORLD CUP below.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-NATO — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his NATO counterparts are gathering in Romania to drum up urgently needed support for Ukraine, including deliveries of electrical components for the war-torn country’s devastated power transmission network. SENT: 230 words, photos.

SPAIN-UKRAINIAN ART — In an awesome feat of cultural defiance amid Russia’s war on Ukraine, museums in Madrid and Kyiv teamed up to secretly bring dozens of Ukrainian 20th century vanguard artworks by truck to the Spanish capital for a unique exhibition and statement in support of the war-torn country. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 6 a.m.

MORE ON WORLD CUP

WCUP-IRAN-US-POLITICS — The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history. This time, the political overtones are just as strong and relations perhaps even more fraught as the U.S. and Iran face off once again on Tuesday in Qatar. UPCOMING: 890 words, photos by 4 a.m.

WCUP-QATAR FLOPS — Qatar had 12 years notice to build a soccer team before more than a million visitors flocked to this small Arab country for soccer’s biggest event. Qatar became the earliest host nation eliminated from the World Cup. By National Writer Jenna Fryer. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 6 a.m.

WCUP-FOUR MATCHES-ONE DAY — An AP correspondent lives the ultimate soccer fan’s dream: Attempting to go to four World Cup matches in a single day. By Isabel Debre. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 4 a.m.

WCUP-QATAR-KOSHER KITCHEN — Rabbis involved with the effort to bring kosher food to the World Cup say it was made possible through working with Qatari officials to accommodate the attendance of Jewish fans at the tournament. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 4 a.m.

TRENDING

ELECTION 2024-TRUMP — Pence calls on Trump to apologize for dinner with antisemite. SENT: 780 words, photos.

STEELERS-COLTS — Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17. SENT: 740 words, photos.

OBIT-MCEACHIN — Virginia Rep. McEachin dies at 61 after cancer battle. SENT: 310 words, photos.

JULIUS ERVING-BRAND DISPUTE Arbitrator will referee Dr. J’s suit against brand developer. SENT: 260 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022-ARIZONA — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused to certify the 2022 election despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count, a decision that was quickly challenged in court by the state’s top election official. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

WASHINGTON

HOUSE-COMMITTEE CHAIRS — House Republicans are promising aggressive oversight of the Biden administration once they assume the majority next year. SENT: 920 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-IMMIGRATION — The Supreme Court is taking up a dispute over a blocked Biden administration policy that would prioritize deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk. SENT: 400 words, photo. UPCOMING: 750 words after 10 a.m. arguments.

BIDEN — The midterms may be over, but Biden is getting back on the road to push his economic agenda. UPCOMING: 140 words, photo by 5:30 a.m.; speech in Michigan at 3:30 p.m.

CONGRESS-MARRIAGE RIGHTS — The Senate is set to vote Tuesday on legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages, putting Congress one step closer to passing the landmark bill and ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law. SENT: 940 words, photos.

NATIONAL

WALMART MASS SHOOTING — Hundreds gathered in Virginia’s second-largest city to honor six people killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart, with the state’s governor pledging to confront a “mental health and a behavioral health crisis.” SENT: 760 words, photos.

COLORADO RIVER-SALTON SEA — The federal government said it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that’s fed by the depleted Colorado River. SENT: 740 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

SKOREA-NEW-ZEALAND-BODIES IN SUITCASES — South Korea extradited a 42-year-old woman to New Zealand, two months after she was arrested following the discovery of the bodies of two long-dead children in abandoned suitcases. SENT: 450 words, photo.

AUSTRALIA-GREAT BARRIER REEF — Australia’s environment minister said her government will lobby against UNESCO adding the Great Barrier Reef to a list of endangered World Heritage sites, arguing that criticisms of government inaction on climate change were outdated. SENT: 700 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

PHILANTHROPY-GIVING TUESDAY — Donations for the year are climbing, even as investments fall due to economic worries caused by inflation. Experts expect a strong Giving Tuesday, as many recognize the increased needs of charities, especially food banks. By Business Writer Glenn Gamboa. UPCOMING: 760 words, photos by 6 a.m.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly higher as jitters over protests in China set off by growing public anger over COVID-19 restrictions subsided. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 760 words, photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-GOTHAM AWARDS — “Everything Everywhere All at Once” won best feature at the 32nd Gotham Awards, taking one of the first major prizes of Hollywood’s awards season and boosting the Oscar hopes of the anarchic indie hit of the year. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

