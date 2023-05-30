AP News Digest 9:30 a.m.

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

ONLY ON AP

AP POLL-AFFIRMATIVE-ACTION — As the Supreme Court decides the fate of affirmative action, most people in the U.S. say the court should allow consideration of race as part of the admissions process. Yet few believe students’ race should play a significant role in those decisions. A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 63% say the Supreme Court should not stop colleges from considering race or ethnicity in their admission systems. SENT: 1,125 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — A rare drone attack jolted Moscow Tuesday morning, lightly damaging some buildings and leading to the evacuation of others, while Russia pursued its relentless bombardment of Kyiv with a third assault on the city in 24 hours. The Russian defense ministry said five drones were shot down and the systems of three others were jammed, causing them to veer off course. It called the incident a “terrorist attack” by the “Kyiv regime.” By Susie Blann and Joanna Kozlowska. SENT: 900 words, photos.

DEBT LIMIT — President Joe Biden says he “feels good” about the debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Biden has been calling lawmakers before this week’s votes in Congress. The White House and congressional leaders are working to ensure passage in time to lift the nation’s borrowing limit and prevent a U.S. default. By Lisa Mascaro and Aamer Madhani. SENT: 925 words, photos.

FLORIDA BEACH SHOOTING — Nine people were injured when gunfire erupted along a beachside promenade in Hollywood, Florida, sending people frantically running for cover along the crowded beach on Memorial Day. Memorial Healthcare System says the nine people hurt Monday evening included six adults and three children. By Terry Spencer. SENT: 490 words, photos.

THERANOS-FRAUD-HOLMES-PRISON — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Tuesday will be moving to her new home — a federal prison where she has been sentenced to spend the next 11 years for overseeing a blood-testing hoax that became a parable about greed and hubris in Silicon Valley. The judge who sentenced the 39-year-old Holmes recommended that she be incarcerated in a prison camp located in Bryan, Texas. By Michael Liedtke. SENT: 575 words, photos.

TARGET-PRIDE-BACKLASH — Activists in the LGBTQ+ community are calling for new ways to mobilize against threats to their long fight for equality. This comes after Target announced last week that it removed some products and relocated its Pride displays to the back of certain stores in the South after protestors confronted workers in stores. By Denise Lavoie and Andrew Selsky. SENT: 875 words, photos.

SYRIA-REHABILITATING IS CHILDREN — Kurdish officials in northeast Syria have expanded a program to rehabilitate boys from the families of Islamic State group militants. The boys come from al-Hol Camp, a sprawling facility where more than 50,000 family members of IS militants have been kept for years, since their home countries are reluctant to take them back. By Hogir Al Abdo and Bassem Mroue. SENT: 1,116 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE

UKRAINE-NUCLEAR-LAB — There is activity at the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, but it’s not what scientists at this cutting-edge nuclear laboratory trained for. Staff at the atomic research lab in northeastern Ukraine spend their days patching up the facility, which has been badly damaged by repeated Russian strikes. SENT: 895 words, photos.

MORE NEWS

BRITAIN-CHEESE ROLL — Dozens of reckless racers chased a 7-pound wheel of Double Gloucester cheese down the near-vertical Cooper’s Hill near Gloucester in southwestern England. The cheese-rolling race has been held at Cooper’s Hill since at least 1826. SENT: 185 words, photos.

FRANCE-NOTRE-DAME — Carpenters building a new timber frame for the fire-ravaged roof of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral are using the same tools and techniques as their medieval predecessors. SENT: 540 words, photos.

NORWAY-WHALE — Norwegian authorities say that a beluga whale first spotted in Arctic Norway in 2019 with an apparent Russian-made harness and alleged to have come from a Russian military facility has been spotted off Sweden’s west coast. SENT: 310 words.

WILDFIRES-GRAZING GOATS — Grazing goats are in high demand to devour wild grass and shrubs that are proliferating across California after a drought-busting winter of heavy rain and snow. But goatherding companies say California’s farmworker overtime law is making it more expensive to provide grazing services and threatening to put them out of business. SENT: 870 words, photos.

GERMANY-SOCCER-FIGHT — A 15-year-old soccer player has been hospitalized with life-threatening brain injuries after being struck by an opposing player in a post-match fight during an international youth tournament in Germany. SENT: 120 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

ELECTION-2024-DESANTIS — Ron DeSantis is kicking off his presidential campaign in Iowa at the start of a busy week that will take him to 12 cities in three states as he tests his pitch as the most formidable Republican challenger to former President Donald Trump. SENT: 845 words, photos.

BIDEN — President Joe Biden marked Tuesday’s eighth anniversary of one of the saddest days of his life, the death of his son Beau, by attending a memorial Mass and visiting his gravesite. SENT: 390 words, photos.

NATIONAL

TEXAS-IMPEACHMENT — A historic impeachment trial in Texas to determine whether Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton should be permanently removed from office will begin no later than August in the state Senate, where the jury that would determine his future could include his wife, Sen. Angela Paxton. SENT: 810 words, photos.

PITTSBURGH-SYNAGOGUE-SHOOTING — The suspect in a 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue massacre is going on trial before a jury that could decide whether he will face the death penalty in the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack. SENT: 700 words, photos.

IOWA-BUILDING — Officials in Iowa are making plans to demolish a six-story apartment building a day after it partially collapsed, injuring at least one person and displacing countless residents and businesses. SENT: 770 words, photos.

RALPH-YARL-WRONG-HOUSE — Ralph Yarl has walked at a brain injury awareness event, just weeks after he was shot in the head for accidentally knocking on the wrong door in Kansas City, Missouri. The Black 17-year-old was trying to pick up his younger brothers. SENT: 280 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

CHINA-SERBIA-KOSOVO — China on Tuesday expressed its support for Serbia’s efforts to “safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity” following renewed violence between ethnic Serbs and NATO peacekeeping troops in Kosovo. SENT: 375 words, photo. With SERBIA-KOSOVO-EXPLAINER — Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo have flared anew this weekend after Kosovo’s police raided Serb-dominated areas in the region’s north and seized local municipality buildings. SENT: 710 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea says it plans to launch its first military spy satellite in June. A military official described space-based reconnaissance as crucial for monitoring U.S. military exercises with South Korea. SENT: 800 words, photos.

ASIA-TYPHOON — Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan’s eastern coast with wind, rain and large waves Tuesday but largely skirted the island after giving a glancing blow to the northern Philippines. The storm was moving slowly toward southern Japan. SENT: 500 words, photos.

CHINA-SPACE — China has launched a spacecraft carrying a new three-person crew for its orbiting space station. This comes as it plans to put astronauts on the moon before the end of the decade. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SPORTS

BKN-HEAT-CELTICS — Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and Caleb Martin gave Miami 26 points and 10 rebounds in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals to help the Heat beat the Celtics 103-84 and turn back Boston’s attempt at an unprecedented comeback. SENT: 935 words, photos.

HKN-GOLDEN-KNIGHTS-ADVANCE — The Vegas Golden Knights are in their second Stanley Cup Final in the franchise’s six seasons a year after the only time they missed the playoffs. Captain Mark Stone credits the front office for keeping the core intact. SENT: 615 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

