AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP's latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content.

———————-

ONLY ON AP

———————-

THE AP INTERVIEW-YOON — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol says the spike in North Korean missile tests, growing nuclear ambitions and other provocative acts pose a “serious threat” that could spark a wider conflict. By Adam Schreck and Hyung-Jin Kim. SENT: 1,050 words, photos, video.

WHO SEX ASSAULT — Internal documents obtained by The Associated Press show the World Health Organization knew of past sex assault charges against one of its staffers — who was also accused of assaulting a woman at a Berlin conference in October. By Medical Writer Maria Cheng. SENT: 2,050 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,010 words has also been sent.

———————-

TOP STORIES

———————-

BIDEN-CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS — President Joe Biden said he was surprised when informed that government records were found by his attorneys at his former office space in Washington. He was asked about the issue after the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee requested that the U.S. intelligence conduct a “damage assessment” of potentially classified documents. By White House Correspondent Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,240 words, photos, video.

OBIT-CARDINAL PELL — Cardinal George Pell, a onetime financial adviser to Pope Francis who spent 404 days in solitary confinement in his native Australia on child sex abuse charges before his convictions were overturned, died in Rome. He was 81. He was a divisive figure. He lived to see Vatican rivals charged with financial crimes after seeking to reform the church’s finances. In Australia, he was a lightning rod for disagreements over whether the church had been properly held to account for historic child sex abuse. By Rod McGuirk, Nicole Winfield and Nick Perry. SENT: 1,080 words, photos, video.

CALIFORNIA STORMS — Millions of Californians faced flood warnings, nearly 50,000 people were under evacuation orders, and more than 110,000 homes and businesses were without power because of heavy rains, lightning, hail and landslides as wild weather continued to wrack the state. By Brian Melley and Christopher Weber. SENT: 1,080 words, photos, videos. With CALIFORNIA STORMS-DROUGHT-EXPLAINER — How much will the rain help California’s drought?

DEMOCRATS-UNITY — Biden’s toughest critics on the left are signaling they’ll work to help him secure a second term. Every Democrat voted — repeatedly — last week in support of Hakeem Jeffries for the House speakership. That unity is a shift for a Democratic Party built on fragile coalitions. How long can it last? By Will Weissert. SENT: 1,100 words, photo.

GERMANY-CLIMATE-COAL CONUNDRUM — The fate of a tiny village has sparked heated debate in Germany over the country’s continued use of coal and whether tackling climate change justifies breaking the law. Environmental activists were locked in a standoff with police this week around the hamlet of Luetzerath, west of Cologne, that’s due to be bulldozed for the expansion of a nearby lignite mine. By Frank Jordans. SENT: 820 words, photos. With GERMANY-COAL PROTEST— Police enter German village condemned to let mine expand.

GOLDEN GLOBES — The Golden Globes returned to the air with a red carpet flush with celebrities, comedian Jerrod Carmichael as a hesitant emcee and top awards for Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” and Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin,” as the beleaguered award show sought to rekindle its pre-pandemic and pre-scandal glamour. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 1,200 words, photos, videos. With GOLDEN GLOBES-LIST.

————————————-

MORE ON GOLDEN GLOBES

————————————-

GOLDEN GLOBES-REVIEW — Can you throw a party on a Tuesday that millions will want to watch on live television? It was the big bet the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association was willing to take to get the Golden Globe Awards back on television for its 80th anniversary. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT: 960 words, photos, video.

GOLDEN GLOBES-FASHION — The stars were back Tuesday for the Golden Globes’ return to television, walking a soggy grayish carpet in relatively predictable looks — with a few notable exceptions. By Entertainment Writer Leanne Italie. SENT: 760 words, photos, video.

———————-

TRENDING

———————-

MEGA-MILLIONS JACKPOT — New Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion is game’s second highest. SENT: 240 words, photos.

PHILANTHROPY--BILLS-HAMLIN — Damar Hamlin’s toy drive: What’s the plan for the $8.6 million? SENT: 800 words, photos.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-DANNY MASTERSON — Prosecutors to retry actor Danny Masterson on rape counts. SENT: 310 words, photo.

OBIT-DIAMOND AND SILK — “Diamond,” of pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk, dies at 51. SENT: 540 words, photos.

——————————

WASHINGTON

—————————-

DEBT LIMIT — The federal government is on track to max out on its $31.4 trillion borrowing authority as soon as this month. That starts the clock on an expected standoff between Biden and the new House Republican majority. By Fatima Hussein and Josh Boak. SENT: 1,190 words, photo.

———————-

NATIONAL

———————-

DC-SHOOTING — The fatal shooting of a middle-school student has sparked public uproar as the nation’s capital struggles with rising tensions about violent crime and racial justice. SENT: 490 words, photos.

TEXAS EXECUTION — A former suburban Houston police officer was executed for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago amid a contentious divorce and custody battle. SENT: 750 words, photos.

———————-

INTERNATIONAL

———————-

BRAZIL-BOLSONARO’S OPTIONS — The Biden administration is under growing pressure from leftists in Latin America as well as U.S. lawmakers to expel Jair Bolsonaro from a post-presidential retreat in Florida following his supporters’ brazen attack on Brazil’s capital over the weekend. SENT: 730 words, photos.

PERU-UNREST — A police officer on patrol was attacked and burned to death by protesters in the Peruvian region of Puno as the death toll from demonstrations in the wake of the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo rose to 47, authorities said. SENT: 440 words, photos.

FRANCE-STATION STABBINGS — People have been stabbed at a Paris train station and the interior minister says several were injured before police “rapidly neutralized” the attacker, French media report. SENT: 110 words. UPCOMING: Developing, will be updated, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-WOMEN ATHLETES-PHOTO GALLERY — Afghan women and girls who once played a variety of sports say they have faced intimidation from the Taliban, including visits and phone calls warning them not to engage in their sports. SENT: 980 words, photos.

OBIT-GREECE-KING CONSTANTINE — Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, who won an Olympic gold medal before becoming entangled in his country’s volatile politics in the 1960s as king and spent decades in exile, has died. He was 82. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

CHINA-TAIWAN — China renewed its threats to attack Taiwan and warned that foreign politicians who interact with the self-governing island are “playing with fire.” SENT: 370 words, photos.

———————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

———————-

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly higher, boosted by a rally on Wall Street that came ahead of some potentially market-moving reports due later in the week. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 840 words, photos.

PHILANTHROPY-Q&A-FRED SMITH — The founder of FedEx believes that if you’ve done well, you should give back to the public interest. SENT: 990 words, photos.

———————-

SPORTS

———————-

INSIDE THE NUMBERS — Coaching changes paid off in a big way for several NFL teams this season. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos by 6 a.m.

———————-

HOW TO REACH US

———————-

