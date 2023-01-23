AP News Digest 3 am

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING — Authorities searched for a motive for the gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations, slayings that sent a wave of fear through Asian American communities in the region and cast a shadow over festivities nationwide. The suspect was found Sunday, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van in which authorities say he fled after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting Saturday night. By Amy Taxin and Damian Dovarganes. SENT: 870 words, photos, video. With CALIFORNIA SHOOTING-COMMUNITY — Asian community reeling after Lunar New Year shooting.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — The German government will not object if Poland decides to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, Germany’s top diplomat said, indicating movement on supplying weapons that Kyiv has described as essential to its ability to fend off an intensified Russian offensive. By Andrew Meldrum. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

BIDEN-CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS — Senior Democrats, dismayed by a steady stream of startling disclosures, expressed criticism of how President Joe Biden handled classified material after leaving office as vice president and disappointment that the White House has not been more forthcoming with the public. By Ellen Knickmeyer and Seung Min Kim. SENT: 720 words, photos.

BIDEN-CLIMATE — Biden persuaded Democrats in Congress to provide hundreds of billions of dollars to fight climate change. Now comes another formidable task: enticing Americans to buy millions of electric cars, heat pumps, solar panels and more efficient appliances. By Chris Megerian, Hannah Fingerhut and Matthew Daly. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-RNC CHAIR — The Republican National Committee is set to resolve a bitter leadership feud that is exposing dangerous divisions within the institution charged with electing the next Republican president. By National Political Writer Steve Peoples. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

YELLEN-AFRICA — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in Zambia on the second leg of her African tour, a stop aimed at promoting American investment and ties while she’s in a capital city that is visibly dominated by Chinese dollars. By Fatima Hussein. SENT: 440 words, photos.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY-FUNERAL — Fans, celebs gather at Graceland to mourn Lisa Marie Presley. SENT: 790 words, photos, video.

LUNAR NEW YEAR-PHOTO GALLERY — East Asia marks Lunar New Year of the Rabbit. SENT: 480 words, photos.

CONGRESSWOMAN’S CHILD ARRESTED — Rep. Katherine Clark’s daughter is charged in police assault. SENT: 310 words, photo.

BILLS-HAMLIN — Bills’ Hamlin attends first game since collapse, waves to fans. SENT: 600 words, photos.

HAWAII-BIG WAVE SURFING — Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus. SENT: 800 words, photos.

HOSPITAL SHOOTING-FLORIDA — Police: Woman fatally shoots dying husband at Florida hospital. SENT: 130 words.

BIDEN-CHIEF OF STAFF — Biden is expected to name Jeff Zients, who ran the administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of Biden’s term, as his next chief of staff, according to two people familiar with the matter. SENT: 860 words, photos.

NUCLEAR MISSILE BASE-CANCER — Nine military officers who had worked decades ago at a nuclear missile base in Montana have been diagnosed with blood cancer and there are “indications” the disease may be linked to their service, according to military briefing slides obtained by The Associated Press. SENT: 790 words, photos.

POLICE FORCE INVESTIGATION — The speed with which five Memphis, Tennessee, police officers were fired following the traffic stop of a man who later died in a hospital is unusual but could become more common, according to those studying police and criminal justice issues. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SHOOTING-LOUISIANA — A dozen people were injured in a Baton Rouge nightclub shooting, authorities in Louisiana said Sunday. SENT: 330 words, photos.

JAPAN POLITICS — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Japan faces the severest security environment in the region since the end of World War II and pledged to push a military buildup under a newly adopted security strategy over the next five years and beyond as well as tackle rapidly declining births so the country can sustain national strength. SENT: 510 words, photos.

FRANCE PENSION OVERHAUL — France's government formally presents a pension reform raising the retirement age, amid challenges from unions. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 5 a.m.

CLIMATE-INDIA ENERGY MIX — Energy analysts say while it’s encouraging that renewable energy shares in India’s electricity generation are gradually increasing, removing policy and practical roadblocks can make the transition away from dirty fuels pick up pace. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

BUSINESS ECONOMICS-SURVEY — A survey of national economists found that more businesses now expect job reductions at their firms and to spend less on expansions for the first time since the pandemic, a sign that the Federal Reserve’s push to raise interest rates is doing its job to slow the economy. SENT: 280 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares were higher in Asia, but most markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday, with markets in Shanghai shut for the whole week. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 360 words, photos.

ON FOOTBALL-DEFENSE WINS — The San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles all advanced to the conference championship games with excellent defensive performances proving that defense stills wins in the playoffs. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 6 a.m. With NFL PLAYOFF-GUIDE — NFL playoffs: Bengals win streak hits 10, 49ers also advance.

