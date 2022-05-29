AP News Digest 9:05 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TEXAS-SCHOOL SHOOTING —- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hoping to console a city stricken by grief and anger when they meet with families affected by a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Sunday. By Zeke Miller and Elliot Spagat. SENT; developing. Biden to arrive in Uvalde, Texas, about noon EDT; scheduled to attend Mass at 1 p.m., meet with families at 2:30 p.m., first responders at 6:05 p.m. EDT.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — Russian and Ukrainian troops engaged in close-quarter combat in an eastern Ukraine city Sunday as Moscow’s soldiers. By Elena Becatoros and Ricardo Mazalan. SENT: 740 words, photos, video. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-CIVILIANS — Civilians who managed to flee Ukraine have described intensified shelling over the past week that left them unable to venture out at all from basement bomb shelters. SENT: 540 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — More than 2,500 Jewish pilgrims have visited Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site ahead of a nationalist parade through the Old City. The visits prompted Palestinians barricaded inside the Al Aqsa Mosque to throw rocks and fireworks. By Josef Federman. SENT: 990 words, photos

REVITALIZING CHINATOWNS — The unprecedented one-two punch of pandemic shutdowns and increasing numbers of racist anti-Asian attacks have influenced the reemergence of various Chinatowns as close-knit hubs of vibrancy and culture. By Terry Tang. SENT: 1150 words, photos.

BRITAIN-JUBILEE — Britain is getting ready for a party featuring mounted troops, solemn prayers — and a pack of dancing mechanical corgis. SENT: 1180 words, photos.

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING-GOVERNORS — The massacre of 19 elementary school students and two teachers at a Texas school this week revealed the wide chasm between Republican and Democratic governors. UPCOMING: 1000 words, photos, by 10 a.m.

TEXAS-SCHOOL SHOOTING-SCHOOL JITTERS — U.S. schools have bolstered security in the aftermath of the horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, including making visitors ring a bell and temporarily banning large backpacks. SENT: 730 words, photos, video.

MEXICO-TROPICAL WEATHER —- A strengthening Agatha, the first tropical storm of the 2022 hurricane season in the Pacific, was forecast to become a hurricane Sunday as it approached Mexico’s southern coast. SENT: 230 words.

REAL MADRID-TITLE CELEBRATIONS —S everal thousand Real Madrid fans spent the early hours of Sunday celebrating the club’s latest Champions League title in the Spanish capital, and a big welcome was planned for the players at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium later in the day.. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos, by 11 a.m.

VATICAN-NEW CARDINALS — Pope Francis has announced he will elevate 21 churchmen to the rank of cardinal rank in a ceremony at the Vatican in late August. SENT: 160 words, photos.

OBIT-PIGGOTT — English jockey Lester Piggott has died at the age of 86. He won the English Derby nine times in his haul of victories in horse racing’s top events. SENT: 230 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH KOREA — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other top officials have discussed revising stringent anti-epidemic restrictions as they maintain a widely disputed claim that the country’s first COVID-19 outbreak is slowing. SENT: 470 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — Shoppers are returning to the malls of Beijing as the Chinese capital relaxes pandemic restrictions after declaring a small but persistent COVID-19 outbreak effectively under control. SENT: 310 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-VERMONT — With a rare opening this fall in its congressional delegation, Vermont appears poised to lose its distinction as the only state that has never been represented by a woman in Washington. SENT: 1090 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-CHRISTIAN NATIONALISM —- Many Republican candidates’ campaigns this year have featured what scholars call Christian nationalism -- a fusion of patriotic and Christian values, symbols and identity. SENT: 1300 words, photos.

COLOMBIA-ELECIONS — Colombians will pick their next president Sunday from a pool of six men who are all promising various degrees of change amid a generalized sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction. SENT: 680 words, photos. Developing.

TURKEY-NATO — Turkey’s president has told journalists he still intends to block Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO. SENT: 320 words.

IRAQ-WHEAT HARVEST — Iraqi farmers say they are paying the price for a government decision to irrigate only 50% of agricultural lands, due to low water levels. SENT: 830 words, photos.

NEPAL-PLANE MISSING — Police in Nepal say a small airplane with 22 people on board flying on a popular tourist route is missing in the mountains shortly after takeoff. SENT: 280 words, photos.

INDONESIA-FERRY — Rescuers in Indonesia are searching for 25 people who are missing after a cargo boat sank in the Makassar Strait in South Sulawesi province. SENT: 260 words, photos.

SUDAN — The U.N. envoy for Sudan has decried the killing of two people in a violent crackdown against pro-democracy protesters. SENT: 420 words, photo.

FILM-BOX OFFICE — Tom Cruise may be one of the biggest stars in the world but he has yet to have a $100 million domestic opening weekend. That might change when “Top Gun: Maverick” soars into theaters though. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos, by 12 p.m.

INDY 500 — Helio Castroneves goes for back-to-back wins at the Indianapolis 500 in a bid to become the first five-time winner of the famous race. He faces a host of challengers, inlcuding pole winner Scott Dixon and reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou along with former NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson. More than 300,000 fans are expected in what will be the biggest sporting event in the world since the pandemic hit. UPCOMING: Race begins at 12:45 p.m. EDT.

TEN-FRENCH OPEN —- Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are scheduled to play their fourth-round matches at a chilly Roland Garros on Sunday. In the women’s draw, Martina Trevisan of Italy and Canada’s Leylah Fernandez have moved into the quarterfinals. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 4 p.m.

BKN-CELTICS-HEAT — The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat meet Sunday night in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, set to finally determine who will meet Golden State for the NBA title. Game begins 8:45 p.m. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 11:30 p.m.

HKN-FACEOFF — The New York Rangers have looked comfortable playing with the pressure of elimination and advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a Game 7 victory. The Hurricanes went the distance in their opening-round win, too. Now the teams battling for the last spot in the NHL’s conference finals will turn their attention to another winner-take-all game. UPCOMING: 700 words and photos by 5 p.m.

