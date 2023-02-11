AP News Digest 3:10 a.m.

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

UNITED STATES-AERIAL OBJECT — A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the remote northern coast of Alaska on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials say. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the object was downed because it was flying at about 40,000 feet (13,000 meters) and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, not because of any knowledge that it was engaged in surveillance. By Zeke Miller, Colleen Long and Tara Copp. SENT: 1,030 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-BATTLE-FOR-VUHLEDAR — The small coal-mining town of Vuhledar on Ukraine’s eastern front line has emerged as a critical hot spot in the fight for Donetsk province. Securing the town would give both Ukrainian forces and Russian troops a tactical upper hand in the greater battle for the Donbas region. By Samya Kullab. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

TURKEY-EARTHQUAKE-POLITICS — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power 20 years ago riding a wave of public outrage toward the previous government’s handling of a deadly earthquake. Now, three months away from an election, Erdogan’s political future could hinge on how the public perceives his government’s response to a similarly devastating natural disaster. By SUZAN FRASER and ZEYNEP BILGINSOY. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024=EDUCATION -- Education has typically been a state and local issue, playing a limited role in presidential campaigns. But in the opening stages of the 2024 GOP presidential primary, IT IS emerging as a critical flashpoint. By Michelle L. Price. With photos. 1300 words. This is the Sunday Spotlight.

PENCE-EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE - Subpoena to former Vice President Mike Pence in special counsel’s Jan. 6 investigation sets the stage for a potential clash over executive privilege. By Eric Tucker and Jill Colvin. With photos, 990 words.

BIDEN-DOCUMENTS — As the National Archives became aware of classified documents in President Joe Biden’s old office in Washington, Archives officials also took custody of papers that had been shipped to a law office in Boston by the president’s personal attorney, according to emails. SENT: 650 words, photos. With CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS-EXPLAINER — Similarities and differences in the classified-records situations of Biden, Trump and Pence (sent).

————————

TRENDING

————————

JAPAN-KISHIDA — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is having sinus surgery at a Tokyo hospital to treat chronic sinusitis that has caused him to have a stuffy nose since last year. SENT: 280 words, photo.

CANADA-TORONTO-MAYOR-RESIGNS — The mayor of Canada’s largest city has stepped down after after acknowledging he had an affair with a former staffer. SENT: 240 words, photos.

NEW-MEXICO-ST-OPERATIONS-SUSPENDED — New Mexico State indefinitely suspended its men’s basketball program in a virtually unheard-of move that the university says is unrelated to a fatal shooting involving one of its players last year. SENT: 470 words, photos.

——————————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

———————————————————

UN-RUSSIA-UKRAINE-ANNIVERSARY-RESOLUTION — Ukraine’s supporters have circulated a proposed resolution for adoption by the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of its smaller neighbor that would underscore the need for peace ensuring Ukraine’s “sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.” SENT: 860 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-BIDEN — President Joe Biden will travel to Poland this month to rally allies one year after Russia’s assault on Ukraine began, the White House announced Friday, as he aims to sustain a coalition that has supported Kyiv’s defenses. SENT: 370 words, photos.

—————————————————

WASHINGTON/POLTICS

—————————————————

TRUMP-CLASSIFIED-DOCUMENTS — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have in recent months voluntarily turned over to federal investigators additional papers marked as classified as well as a laptop belonging to a Trump aide, a person familiar with the situation says. SENT: 320 words, photo, audio.

FETTERMAN — Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman left a hospital in Washington after a two-day stay, his office said Friday, following a spell of lightheadedness that prompted the visit as he recovers from a stroke he suffered last year on the campaign trail. SENT: 410 words, photo.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

EMMETT-TILL-LAWSUIT — A relative of Emmett Till is suing to try to make a Mississippi sheriff serve a 1955 arrest warrant on a white woman in the kidnapping that led to the Black teenager’s brutal lynching. SENT: 550 words, photos, audio.

OREGON-WHISKEY WOES — The Oregon Department of Justice is opening a criminal investigation into allegations that senior officials in the state’s alcohol regulatory agency violated ethics laws by diverting rare, sought-after bourbons for personal use, the state attorney general says. SENT: 480 words, photo.

FUEL-LINE-LEAK-CALIFORNIA-VEGAS-PHOENIX — A leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix, but officials say they believed supplies would not immediately be affected. SENT: 340 words, photo.

TORNADO-RELIEF-KENTUCKY — Kentucky’s governor is defending his administration’s handling of disaster relief funds to help tornado victims in his state. SENT: 610 words, photos.

————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

—————————————

CHINA-BALLOON — The United States has blacklisted six Chinese entities it said were linked to Beijing’s aerospace programs as part of its retaliation over an alleged Chinese spy balloon that traversed U.S. airspace. SENT: 360 words, photos.

BRAZIL-YANOMAMI-HEALTH-CRISIS — Years of neglect during the previous government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro led to a health crisis in Brazil’s Indigenous Yanomami population. It got worse while thousands of illegal gold miners swarmed into their territory. Dozens of Yanomami now are seeking medical care in Boa Vista, the region’s largest city, but many end up living in the streets. SENT: 700 words, photos.

ARGENTINA-RUSSIAN-WOMEN — Argentine officials are expressing concern over the large number of pregnant Russian women who have recently entered the country to give birth as a way to obtain an Argentine passport, claiming three Russian spies who were recently detained in Slovenia were citizens of the South American country. SENT; 550 words.

——————————————

HEALTH & SCIENCE

———————————————

CLIMATE-E-MOTORBIKES — Electric motorcycles are gaining traction in Kenya as private sector-led firms rush to set up charging points and battery-swapping stations to speed up the growth of cleaner transport and put the east African nation on a path toward fresher air and lower emissions. But startups say more public support and better government schemes can help propel the industry further. SENT: 630 words, photos.

———————————————

ENTERTAINMENT

———————————————

FASHION-NYFW-PRABAL-GURUNG — Prabal Gurung installed a mirrored square runway reflecting an opulent blue light display at the main branch of the New York Public Library for a fashion week show. It was an exploration of the Buddhist concept of “anichya,” or impermanence. In butterfly motifs, wool jackets and hues of vermilion, saffron, burgundy and dusty pinks, Gurung was thinking of his homeland, Nepal. SENT: 410 words, photos, Video.

————————

SPORTS

————————

BKC-NEW MEXICO ST-OPERATIONS SUSPENDED — New Mexico State indefinitely suspended its men’s basketball program Friday night in a virtually unheard-of move that the university says is unrelated to a fatal shooting involving one of its players last year. SENT: 460 words, photos.

GLF-TIGER RETURNS — Tiger Woods is returning to competition next week at Riviera in Los Angeles for the Genesis Invitational. It will be his first time playing without a cart since the British Open last summer. SENT: 540 words, photos.

FBN--SUPER BOWL PREVIEW — Andy Reid faces his former team as the Chiefs and Eagles both seek their second Super Bowl title within five years. SENT: 800 words, photos.

———————————————

