AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

ONLY ON AP

SACRED RIVERS-US-COLUMBIA — The Columbia River has sustained indigenous people in the Pacific Northwest for millennia. The river’s salmon and the roots and berries that grow nearby are known as “first foods” because of the belief that they volunteered to sacrifice themselves for the benefit of humans. Today, the foods and the river are threatened by industrialization, climate change and pollution. By Deepa Bharath. SENT: 2,420 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 1,140 words is also available. With SACRED RIVERS-COLUMBIA-RIVER CHIEF — River chief imprisoned for fishing fights for sacred rights.

TOP STORIES

ELECTION 2022 — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a captain in the Republican resistance to Donald Trump, is fighting to save her seat in the House. In Alaska, a new nonpartisan primary system is giving a periodic Trump critic, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an opportunity to survive the former president’s wrath. By Steve Peoples and Mead Gruver. SENT: 1,090 words, photos. UPCOMING: Updates throughout the day. Poll closing times: Wyoming 11 p.m.; Alaska midnight. Also see MORE ON ELECTION 2022 below.

BIDEN — President Joe Biden is preparing to sign Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill. It’s the “final piece” of the president’s pared-down domestic agenda as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters ahead of midterm elections. By Zeke Miller. SENT: 660 words, photo. UPCOMING: 880 words after signing, timing uncertain.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russia is the world’s biggest exporter of wheat and is forecast to have one of its best ever crop seasons this year. But since its invasion of Ukraine, Kremlin officials have grumbled that Western sanctions are hindering the export of that wheat to countries most in need. A deal signed last month to guarantee safe passage for Ukrainian grains exports through the Black Sea has also buoyed Russia’s ability to export its wheat. By Aya Batrawy. SENT: 960 words, photos.

TRUMP-FBI — The Justice Department rebuffed efforts to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for Trump’s estate in Florida, saying the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the document contains sensitive information about witnesses. By Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller and Eric Tucker. SENT: 520 words, photos. With TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES-WEISSELBERG — Trump Organization CFO expected to plead guilty in New York tax case.

CHINA-US-TAIWAN — China announces sanctions on several Taiwan officials, banning them from travel to China including Hong Kong and Macao and from doing business in mainland China. The action comes at a time of heightened tensions between China and Taiwan and the U.S. and one day after China held more military drills around Taiwan in response to the latest visit by a U.S. congressional delegation. UPCOMING: 350 words by 4 a.m., photos.

CONGRESS-BUDGET-STOCK BUYBACKS — Democrats have pulled off a quiet first in their just-passed legislation addressing climate change and health care: the creation of a tax on stock buybacks, a cherished tool of Corporate America that had long seemed untouchable. By Business Writer Marcy Gordon. SENT: 890 words, photo.

MORE ON ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022-ALASKA — Alaska voters get their first shot at using ranked voting in a statewide race in a special U.S. House election in which Sarah Palin seeks a return to elected office. SENT: 860 words, photos.

TRENDING

A$AP ROCKY — Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with felony assault with a firearm. SENT: 340 words, photo.

NEWTOWN SHOOTING-INFOWARS-CONNECTICUT-LAWSUIT — Case against Alex Jones can proceed, judge says. SENT: 440 words, photo.

COLORADO-BEAR BREAK-IN-KILLED — Colorado man shoots, kills bear after it entered his home. SENT: 240 words.

FLORIDA-POLICE OFFICER SHOT — Miami officer critical after shooting; suspect killed. SENT: 140 words, photos.

BORDER CROSSINGS — Illegal U.S. border crossings fall in July but remain high. SENT: 280 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

SOUTH KOREA-US-DRILLS — The United States and South Korea will begin their biggest combined military training in years next week in the face of an increasingly aggressive North Korea, which has been ramping up weapons tests and threats of nuclear conflict against Seoul and Washington, the South’s military said. SENT: 820 words, photo.

KENYA-ELECTION — After last-minute chaos that could foreshadow a court challenge, Kenya’s electoral commission chairman has declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the close presidential election over five-time contender Raila Odinga. SENT: 750 words, photos.

IRAN-NUCLEAR — Iran said it submitted a “written response” to what has been described as a final roadmap to restore its tattered nuclear deal with world powers. SENT: 270 words, photo.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

WESTERN DROUGHT-COLORADO RIVER — Federal officials are projecting that the elevations of two key reservoirs on the Colorado River will continue to plummet as a dangerous combination of drought and overuse becomes more dire in the western United States. SENT: 780 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares mostly rose after a rebound on Wall Street, despite regional investor risks reflected in negative economic data out of China. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 660 words, photos.

SPORTS

AP TOP 25 REALITY CHECK — Last season was especially volatile in the Top 25: 14 teams that started the season ranked finishing outside the rankings. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 1,400 words, photos.

WORLD CUP WATCH — Playing as the center forward for Brazil at a World Cup is one of the biggest honors in soccer and Gabriel Jesus knows all about it. By Sports Writer Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 680 words, photos by 6 a.m.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

LOST MURAL — A mural painted by a Lithuanian immigrant in a Vermont synagogue more than 100 years ago has been painstakingly restored and moved. SENT: 780 words, photo.

