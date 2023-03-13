AP News Digest 3:30 a.m.

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP's latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content.

——————————

TOP STORIES

——————————

SILICON-VALLEY-BANK —The U.S. government took extraordinary steps Sunday to stop a potential banking crisis after the historic failure of Silicon Valley Bank, assuring depositors at the failed financial institution that they would be able to access all of their money quickly. In a sign of how quickly the financial bleeding was occurring, regulators announced that New York-based Signature Bank had failed and was being seized on Sunday. At more than $110 billion in assets, Signature Bank is the third-largest bank failure in U.S. history. By Ken Sweet, Christopher Rugaber, Chris Megerian and Cathy Bussewitz. SENT: 730 words, photos. With: SILICON VALLEY BANK-WASHINGTON — Can the chaos from Silicon Valley Bank’s fall be contained? (sent). FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian shares have mostly fallen, (sent).

OSCARS — The metaphysical multiverse comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” wrapped its hot dog fingers around Hollywood’s top prize, winning best picture at the 95th Academy Awards, along with awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Though worlds away from Oscar bait, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s anarchic ballet of everything bagels, googly-eyed rocks and one messy tax audit emerged as an improbable Academy Awards heavyweight. The indie hit, A24’s second best-picture winner following “Moonlight,” won seven Oscars in all. By AP Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 1,540 words, photos, videos. With: OSCARS-GUIDE — Everything to know about the Oscars; OSCARS-FASHION; OSCARS-LIST; OSCARS-DIRECTOR; OSCARS-ACTRESS; OSCARS-ACTOR; OSCARS-DOCUMENTARY; OSCARS-ORIGINAL SONG; OSCARS-ANIMATED FEATURE; OSCARS-INTERNATIONAL FILM; OSCARS-SUPPORTING ACTRESS; OSCARS-SUPPORTING ACTOR; MALAYSIA-OSCARS-MICHELLE YEOH (all sent).

BIDEN — President Joe Biden is set to meet with two of America’s closest allies to announce that Australia will purchase U.S.-manufactured, nuclear-powered attack submarines to modernize its fleet. The agreement comes amid growing concerns about China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Biden is traveling Monday to San Diego to meet Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for talks on their 18-month-old nuclear partnership. By White House Correspondent Zeke Miller. SENT: 550 words, photos.

CHINA-CONGRESS — President Xi Jinping is calling for China to play a bigger role in managing global affairs after Beijing scored a diplomatic coup by hosting talks that produced an agreement by Saudi Arabia and Iran to reopen diplomatic relations. Xi spoke Monday following a legislative session that installed a government of loyalists to tighten his control over the economy and society. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 800 words, photos.

TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES — Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is poised to testify Monday before a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush-money payments he arranged and made on the former president’s behalf. By Michael R. Sisak. SENT: 630 words, photos. Cohen’s appearance before grand jury expected at 2 p.m.

BKC--NCAA TOURNAMENT — Alabama is the overall top seed in the NCAA Tournament after cruising through the end of a season clouded by a murder case. Kansas, Houston and Purdue grabbed the other top seeds. Action in the 68-team tournament begins Tuesday with two games in the First Four. By National Writer Eddie Pells. SENT: 850 words, photos. With: BKC--NCAA-EAST REGION; BKC--NCAA-MIDWEST REGION; BKC--NCAA-SOUTH REGION; BKC--NCAA-WEST REGION; BKC--NCAA-PICKING THE BRACKET; BKC--MARCH MADNESS GUIDE (sent).

————————————————————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

————————————————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-SANCTIONS — The U.S. has begun an aggressive new push to inflict pain on Russia’s economy and specifically its oligarchs with the intent of thwarting the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. By Fatima Hussein. SENT: 770 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR —A leading think tank says Russia’s advance seems to have stalled in Moscow’s campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said over the weekend that there were no confirmed advances by Russian forces in Bakhmut. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

——————————

TRENDING

——————————

BBC-LINEKER — The BBC’s sports coverage faced a second day of severe disruptions as dozens of staff refused to work in solidarity with top soccer host Gary Lineker, who was suspended by the broadcaster after he tweeted criticism of the British government’s asylum policy. SENT: 860 words, photo.

MMA-POWER SLAP — An energetic crowd packed the UFC Apex in Las Vegas to watch Power Slap 1 on Saturday night. Four new champions were crowned in Dana White’s latest creation. SENT: 580 words, photos

FILM-BOX OFFICE — Oscar weekend belonged to “Scream VI” in theaters, as the horror sequel notched a franchise-best $44.5 million in domestic ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. SENT: 490 words, photos.

——————————————————

WASHINGTON/ POLITICS

———————————————————

BIDEN-DRILLING — President Joe Biden will prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres in Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, an administration official said. The announcement comes as regulators prepare to announce a final decision on the Willow project, a controversial oil drilling plan. SENT: 200 words, photos.

ELECTIONS 2024-TRUMP IOWA — As Donald Trump returns to Iowa on Monday, he and his team are aiming for a more disciplined approach to his latest presidential campaign. They are particularly focused on building the data and digital engagement he will need to persuade Iowans to traipse through the cold and snow early next year to participate in state caucuses. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-SAUDI SECRECY — Officials who oversee Saudi Arabia’s tens of billions of dollars in U.S. investments haven’t been shy about flaunting their ties with top American business and political figures, down to wearing MAGA caps as they swing golf clubs alongside former President Donald Trump. But they’ve been silent about many of the details of these relationships. That’s changing as a result of a U.S. lawsuit pitting the Saudi-owned golf tour upstart LIV against the PGA Tour. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

HARRIS-AFRICA — Vice President Kamala Harris will spend a week in Africa at the end of March as the United States deepens its outreach to the continent amid global competition, notably with China. UPCOMING: 350 words, photos at 5 a.m.

————————-

NATIONAL

—————————

CALIFORNIA BOAT DEATHS — Eight people were killed when two suspected smuggling boats overturned off the coast San Diego, and crews are searching Sunday for seven additional victims, authorities said. By Elliot Spagat and Gregory Bull. SENT: 400 words, photos. Developing.

MEXICO-KIDNAPPED-AMERICANS-GRIEVING — The sister of an American killed in an attack in Mexico says that she and he both had a bad feeling about the trip. Zalandria Brown tells The Associated Press over the phone that her brother Zindell Brown was worried about taking his first trip outside the country. SENT: 700 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA STORMS — Wet, miserable weather continued across huge swaths of California as an atmospheric river that caused major flooding flowed eastward and makes way for another onslaught of rain and snow that could yet again pummel the beleaguered region as soon as Monday night. SENT: 660 words, photos.

COLORADO RIVER-RESIDENTIAL WATER USE — Nevada lawmakers are considering a significant shift in water use for Las Vegas, one of the driest major metropolitan areas in the U.S. The water agency managing the city’s Colorado River water supply is seeking authority to limit what comes out of residents’ taps. SENT: 700 words, photos.

————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

—————————————

KOREAS-TENSIONS — The South Korean and U.S. militaries have begun their biggest joint military exercises in years. In apparent protest, North Korea said it conducted submarine-launched cruise missile tests. The launches on Sunday signal North Korea likely will conduct more weapons testing during the U.S.-South Korean drills that are to run for 11 days. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

ITALY MIGRATION — An Italian lawmaker says intelligence reports indicate 680,000 migrants in Libya are awaiting an opportunity to set out in smugglers’ boats toward Italy. SENT: 850 words, photos.

MICRONEASIA CHINA — Micronesia’s president has accused China of “political warfare” in a letter to other national leaders. The Pacific island country has discussed switching diplomatic allegiance from China to Taiwan in exchange for $50 million. SENT: 600 words, photos.

MOLDOVA-PROTESTS — Moldovan police said they have foiled a plot by groups of Russia-backed actors who were specially trained to cause mass unrest during a protest the same day in the capital against the country’s new pro-Western government. SENT: 615 words.

————————————-

BUSINESS

————————————-

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares have mostly fallen, shaken by a Wall Street tumble that set off worries the biggest United States bank failure in nearly 15 years might have ripple effects around the world. Shares fell in Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul in morning trading, while benchmarks rose in Hong Kong and Shanghai. SENT: 650 words, photos.

———————

SPORTS

———————

BKW--NCAA TOURNAMENT — South Carolina is six wins away from becoming the 10th women’s basketball team to go undefeated for an entire season, and the Gamecocks will enter the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. The other No. 1 seeds are Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford. The tournament begins Wednesday with four First Four games and the full madness starts Friday. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT: 730 words, photos. With: BKW-MARCH MADNESS GUIDE. (sent).

SKI--SHIFFRIN-WHAT NEXT — Now that Mikaela Shiffrin has broken the record with her 87th victory on the World Cup skiing circuit, where does the American go from here? Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, who had set the previous record with 86 wins, thinks Shiffrin can reach triple digits. There are still other milestones to go after, too. SENT: 600 words, photos.

——————————————

