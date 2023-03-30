AP News Digest 3 am

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP's latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content.

ONLY ON AP

ZELENSKYY’S WAR — Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy has been increasing his travel across Ukraine as his country’s war with Russia enters its second year. Zelenskyy typically travels by train, and his movements are closely held for security reasons. A team of journalists from the AP traveled with Zelenskyy aboard his train for two nights as he visited troops along the front lines and communities that have been liberated from Russian control. By Julie Pace. SENT: 1,670 words, photos, video.

TOP STORIES

MEXICO-MIGRANT-DEATHS-FAMILIES — As images of the devastating blaze at an immigration detention center in Mexico consume news broadcasts and social media, families scattered across the Americas are suffering the consequences, reeling with agony as they await news of their loved ones. Sonia Pérez D., Morgan Lee and Claudio Escalón. SENT: 940 words, photos.

MILITARY HELICOPTER CRASH — Two military helicopters crashed in southwestern Kentucky during a routine training mission, the U.S. Army’s Fort Campbell said. The two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne Division, crashed in Trigg County. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear wrote on Twitter that “fatalities are expected.” SENT: 100 words. UPCOMING: Developing, will be updated, photos, video.

NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING — Hundreds gathered at a candlelight vigil in Nashville to honor and mourn the three children and three adults who were killed in a shooting at a Christian school this week. By Travis Loller, Kimberlee Kruesi and Denise Lavoie. SENT: 960 words, photos, video. With NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING-VICTIMS — Children lost in shooting were “feisty,” a “shining light”; NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING-TIMELINE.

COLLEGE TAKEOVER-WAR ON WOKE — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has targeted New College of Florida as a staging ground for his war on “woke.” For years, students have come to this tiny, public liberal arts college because they were self-described free thinkers. Now they find themselves caught in the crosshairs of America’s culture war. By Jocelyn Gecker. SENT: 1,910 words, photos, video. With COLLEGE TAKEOVER-WAR ON WOKE-TIMELINE.

PHILIPPINES-FERRY FIRE — A ferry carrying about 250 passengers and crew caught fire in the southern Philippines and 31 people drowned or died in the blaze and were discovered later, a provincial governor said. Many of those rescued had jumped off the MV Lady Mary Joy 3 in panic at the height of the fire and were plucked from the sea by the coast guard, navy, another ferry and local fishermen, the official said. By Jim Gomez. SENT: 270 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-TAIWAN PRESIDENT — Taiwan’s president begins a swing through the United States and Central America in a visit aimed at showing her self-ruled island has allies in the face of rising tensions with China. Taiwan is carefully calibrating President Tsai Ing-wen’s stops in the United States, forgoing any official meetings with U.S. officials in Washington, in an effort to contain China’s promised response. By Ellen Knickmeyer. SENT: 700 words, photos, video.

MORE NEWS

NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING-MELISSA JOAN HART — Melissa Joan Hart says she helped “tiny kids” flee Nashville shooting. SENT: 240 words, photo.

TWITTER-TRANS DAY — Twitter removes tweets about “Trans Day of Vengeance.” SENT: 680 words, photo.

RWANDA-RUSESABAGINA — Freed “Hotel Rwanda” hero Paul Rusesabagina arrives in U.S. SENT: 570 words, photo.

BULLS-DRUMMOND — Bulls’ Drummond ruled out after posting about mental health. SENT: 480 words, photo.

WIZARDS-BEAL — Police: Wizards’ Bradley Beal faces possible battery charge. SENT: 260 words, photo.

ALEC BALDWIN-SET SHOOTING — Special prosecutors appointed in Alec Baldwin set shooting case. SENT: 320 words, photo.

INDIANA-BABY FATALLY SHOT — Sibling, 5, fatally shoots 16-month-old brother in Indiana. SENT: 150 words.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

CONGRESS-ENERGY — House Republicans are set to approve a sprawling energy package that counters virtually all of President Joe Biden’s agenda to address climate change. SENT: 890 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after vote, timing uncertain.

BIDEN-VIRUS OUTBREAK — President Joe Biden won’t veto a Republican-led measure to end the national COVID emergency, despite having expressed strong objections against it earlier this year, ensuring the bill is on an easy path to becoming law. SENT: 550 words, photo.

ELECTION 2024-TRUMP-VIDEOS — As Donald Trump rails against a possible indictment in New York, his team is leaning into a strategy that has quietly become a cornerstone of his 2024 presidential campaign: releasing made-for-social media videos reacting to the news and outlining his agenda for a possible second term. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

NATIONAL

TRANSGENDER HEALTH-KENTUCKY — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky swept aside the Democratic governor’s veto of a bill regulating some of the most personal aspects of life for transgender young people — from banning access to gender-affirming health care to restricting the bathrooms they can use. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

CENSUS-COUNTY POPULATIONS — The county that encompasses Manhattan added more than 17,000 residents in the year ended last July after losing almost 111,000 during the height of urban population decline stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau say. SENT: 710 words, photos.

DISNEY WORLD — Board members picked by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee the governance of Walt Disney World said that their Disney-controlled predecessors pulled a fast one on them by passing restrictive covenants that strip the new board of many of its powers. SENT: 610 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

ISRAEL POLITICS-ABSENT ARABS — Israel’s Palestinian minority has mostly sat out large protests against the government’s plan to overhaul the judiciary. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

HARRIS-AFRICA — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris steps onto the front lines of the battle for democracy in Africa. SENT: 460 words, photos.

ECUADOR-PRESIDENT — Ecuador’s Constitutional Court ruled the opposition-dominated National Assembly can take up the question of whether to impeach President Guillermo Lasso over allegations of crimes against state security and corruption. SENT: 240 words, photo.

SPAIN-WILDFIRES — In his more than a decade battling wildfires, firefighter Manuel Rubio had never seen a blaze like the one that raged for the past week in eastern Spain. Not this early in the year. SENT: 920 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly higher following a rally on Wall Street as worries over banks following the collapses of several lenders in recent weeks receded. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 620 words, photos. With CHINA-ECONOMY — China’s No. 2 leader says economy improved in March.

CHINA-ALIBABA — Top executives of Chinese e-commerce and financial giant Alibaba said that the company is moving toward giving up control of some of its business units in a transition toward becoming a capital operator to optimize the value of its sprawling businesses. By Technology Writer Zen Soo. SENT: 630 words, photos.

SPORTS

PICKLEBALL SLAM-RODDICK — When Andy Roddick agreed to join John McEnroe, Andre Agassi and Michael Chang at the Pickleball Slam, the 2003 U.S. Open champion figured he had two distinct advantages against the three other International Tennis Hall of Fame inductees participating in the made-for-TV exhibition in Hollywood, Florida. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 480 words, photos by 6 a.m.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

GWYNETH PALTROW-SKIING LAWSUIT — The closely watched trial over a 2016 ski collision between Gwyneth Paltrow and the retired optometrist suing her for the injuries he sustained is expected to draw to a close, when attorneys give closing arguments and send the case to the eight-member jury. SENT: 670 words, photos, video. With GWYNETH PALTROW SKI CRASH-HIGHLIGHTS.

HOW TO REACH US

