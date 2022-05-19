AP News Digest 3:40 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————

ONLY ON AP

————————

INTELLIGENCE-DIVERSITY — The national reckoning over racial inequality sparked by George Floyd’s murder two years ago has gone on behind closed doors inside America’s intelligence agencies. Interviews with retired officers and the community’s own data show people of color remain underrepresented across the intelligence community and are less likely to be promoted. By Nomaan Merchant. SENT: 1,290 words, photo.

————————

TOP STORIES

————————

BIDEN-ASIA — President Joe Biden departs on a six-day trip to South Korea and Japan aiming to build rapport with the two nations’ leaders while also sending an unmistakable message to China: Russia’s faltering invasion of Ukraine should give Beijing pause about its own saber-rattling in the Pacific. By Aamer Madhani and Josh Boak. SENT: 1,350 words, photos. UPCOMING: 1,200 words after noon departure.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — The battle that turned Mariupol into a worldwide symbol of defiance and suffering drew toward a close as Russia said nearly 1,000 last-ditch Ukrainian fighters who held out inside a pulverized steel plant had surrendered. Ukraine’s military made no mention of Mariupol in its early morning briefing, saying only that Russian forces were still pressing their offensive on various sections of the front in the east, but were being successfully repelled. By Oleksandr Stashevskyi and Ciaran McQuillan. SENT: 1,000 words, photos, video. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST. For full coverage.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH KOREA’S STRUGGLE — North Korean propaganda describes an all-out effort to fight a suspected COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened nearly 2 million people. But defectors say fear is palpable among North Korean citizens who lack access to hospital care and struggle to afford even basic medicine. By Hyung-Jin Kim and Kim Tong-Hyung. SENT: 1,190 words, photos. With VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH KOREA — North Korea’s suspected COVID-19 caseload nears 2 million.

PAKISTAN-AFGHANISTAN — Pakistan is taking a tougher line to pressure Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to crack down on militants hiding on their soil who have stepped up attacks in Pakistan. But so far, the Taliban remain reluctant to take action. Last month, Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan, killing dozens of civilians, according to witnesses. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 960 words, photos.

MONKEYPOX — Massachusetts reported a rare case of monkeypox in a man who recently traveled to Canada, and health officials are looking into whether it is connected to small outbreaks in Europe. Monkeypox is typically limited to Africa, and rare cases in the U.S. and elsewhere are usually linked to travel there. A small number of confirmed or suspected cases have been reported this month in the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain. By Medical Writer Mike Stobbe. SENT: 350 words, photo.

CONGRESS-DOMESTIC TERRORISM — The House passes legislation that would devote more federal resources to preventing domestic terrorism in response to the racist mass shooting in Buffalo, New York. By Farnoush Amiri and Kevin Freking. SENT: 650 words, photo. With BUFFALO SUPERMARKET SHOOTING — Man charged in Buffalo massacre due back in court.

————————

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US — COVID-19 cases are increasing in the United States — and could get even worse over the coming months, federal health officials warned in urging areas hardest hit to consider reissuing calls for indoor masking. SENT: 800 words, photos, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — The locked-down Chinese metropolis of Shanghai will reopen four of its 20 subway lines Sunday as it slowly eases pandemic restrictions that have kept most residents in their housing complexes for more than six weeks. SENT: 320 words, photos.

—————————-

TRENDING NEWS

—————————-

SWIFT NYU-COMMENCEMENT — Taylor Swift gets honorary degree from New York University. SENT: 380 words, photos.

DEPP-HEARD TRIAL — Amber Heard’s sister, friend back her assault claims against Depp. SENT: 860 words, photos.

EQUAL PAY — U.S. Soccer equalizes pay in milestone with women, men. SENT: 970 words, photos.

MARTIN SHKRELI — “Pharma Bro” Shkreli freed from prison for halfway house. SENT: 420 words, photo.

CLIMBER DEATH — Climber from Japan dies after crevasse fall in Alaska. SENT: 200 words.

FATAL SHOOTING-GRADUATION — One dead after high school graduation at Tennessee university. SENT: 190 words.

—————————-

ELECTION 2022

—————————-

ELECTION 2022-VOTING-PENNSYLVANIA-EXPLAINER — Counting of mailed ballots in Pennsylvania is drawing renewed scrutiny amid a too-close-to-call Senate primary between Republicans David McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz. SENT: 990 words, photos. With ELECTION 2022-VOTING-PENNSYLVANIA-EXPLAINER — How mailed ballots slow results in Pennsylvania.

————————

WASHINGTON

————————

BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE — Biden invokes the Defense Production Act to speed production of infant formula and authorizes flights to import supply from overseas, as he faces mounting political pressure over a shortage caused by the safety-related closure of the country’s largest formula manufacturing plant. SENT: 860 words, photos.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

TAIWAN-PRESBYTERIANS — The recent deadly shooting at Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in California didn’t just violate a sacred space. Taiwanese Americans across the country say it ripped through their cultural bastion. SENT: 1,120 words, photos. With CALIFORNIA CHURCH SHOOTING — Alleged gunman sent diary to newspaper before church attack.

SPRING WILDFIRES — More than 2,000 firefighters battling the largest U.S. wildfire dug back-up fire lines and rearranged fire engines around homes in northeast New Mexico in anticipation of a return to windy, dangerous conditions in the days ahead. SENT: 680 words, photos.

————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————

THAILAND-POLITICS — Nine years after the last elections, and six years after the military government installed its governor, residents of the bustling Thai capital will finally cast their ballots Sunday for the city’s leader in a vote that could tip the balance in favor of the opposition ahead of an approaching general election. SENT: 630 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-TEAL INDEPENDENTS — The daughter of a conservative federal lawmaker and granddaughter of a conservative cabinet minister, Sydney businesswoman Allegra Spender has an impeccable pedigree for a career in Australian politics. SENT: 890 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-SAHEL FORCE — The U.N.’s top political official for Africa called Mali’s decision to withdraw from the Sahel regional counterterrorism force “unfortunate and regrettable,” especially at a time of increasing terrorist activity and insecurity. SENT: 690 words.

————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————

BEAR MARKET-EXPLAINER — The stock market’s skid this year has pulled the S&P 500 close to what’s known as a bear market. By Business Writers Stan Choe and Alex Veiga. SENT: 1,070 words, photos. With FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares track Wall Street’s inflation-fueled retreat.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., photo.

OFF THE CHARTS-ADJUSTABLE-RATE MORTGAGES — Rising interest rates are making adjustable-rate mortgages a more attractive alternative to common 30-year, fixed-rate home loans. By Business Writer Alex Veiga. UPCOMING: 400 words, photo by 9:30 a.m. With HOME SALES — Report on sales of existing homes in April; MORTGAGE RATES — Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

————————

SPORTS

————————

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP — Jordan Spieth is going for the final leg of the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 880 words, photos. UPCOMING: Play begins at 8 a.m.

SABAN-NIL — Alabama coach Nick Saban called out Texas A&M for “buying” players in its top-ranked recruiting class with name, image and likeness deals, saying Crimson Tide football players earned more than $3 million last year “the right way.” SENT: 640 words, photo.

————————

HOW TO REACH US

————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.