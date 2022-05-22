AP News Digest 5:45 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — With Russia claiming to have taken prisoner nearly 2,500 Ukrainian fighters from the besieged Mariupol steel plant, concerns grew about their fate as a Moscow-backed separatist leader vowed they would face tribunals. By Elena Becatoros, Oleksandr Stashevskyi and Ciaran McQuillan. SENT: 1,270 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-WAR-POLAND-BELARUS-VOLUNTEERS — Belarusians are among the foreign fighters who have volunteered to take up arms in Ukraine against Russian forces. They consider the Ukrainians defending their homeland to be their brethren. And by joining their resistance to Russia’s onslaught, they hope to weaken the rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and ultimately that of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. By Vanessa Gera. SENT: 920 words, photos.

BIDEN-ASIA — President Joe Biden tended to both business and security interests as he wrapped up a three-day trip to South Korea, first showcasing Hyundai’s pledge to invest at least $10 billion in the United States and later mingling with troops at a nearby military base. By Josh Boak Aamer Madhani. SENT: 1,030 words, photos, video.

AUSTRALIA-POLITICS — Australians awoke on Sunday to a new prime minister in Anthony Albanese, the center-left Labor Party leader whose ascension to the nation’s top job from being raised in social housing by a single mother on a disability pension was said to reflect the country’s changed fabric. By Trevor Marshallsea. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-A WEEK-PHOTO GALLERY — Shattered lives and recovery in Ukraine war. SENT: 320 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MILITARY-ACADEMIES — Three cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy who have refused the COVID-19 vaccine will not be commissioned as military officers but will graduate with bachelor’s degrees, the academy says. SENT: 620 words, photos.

PEANUT BUTTER RECALL-SALMONELLA OUTBREAK — Jif’s creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced fat peanut butters have been linked to a salmonella outbreak across 12 states that has left 14 ill, with two people being hospitalized. SENT: 130 words.

TV-SATURDAY-NIGHT-LIVE — Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson are among those departing from “Saturday Night Live,” leaving the sketch institution without arguably its two most famous names after Saturday’s 47th season finale. SENT: 320 words.

CROATIA-SOCCER-VIOLENCE — Croatian police opens fire with live ammunition during clashes on a highway with hundreds of soccer fans returning from a match in the capital, authorities say. Two fans and about a dozen police officers were injured. SENT: 230 words.

SPRING SNOWSTORM-COLORADO — A late spring Colorado snowstorm dumped several inches in the Denver metro area and knocked out electricity for about 210,000 customers, officials say. SENT: 100 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION-GIULIANI — Rudy Giuliani, who as a lawyer for then-President Donald Trump pushed bogus legal challenges to the 2020 election, met for hours with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a person familiar with the interview says. SENT: 300 words, photo.

BIDEN-MONKEYPOX— President Joe Biden says that recent cases of monkeypox that have been identified in Europe and the United States were something “to be concerned about.” In his first public comments on the disease, Biden added: “It is a concern in that if it were to spread it would be consequential.” SENT: 240 word, photos.

CALIFORNIA-CHURCH SHOOTING — Survivors and church leaders are joining in prayer nearly a week after a deadly shooting at a Taiwanese American church congregation in California. They are also thanking community members in Laguna Woods for their support. The community is reeling after last Sunday’s attack on a luncheon of the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church killed one and wounded five. SENT: 500 words, photos.

CHICAGO SCHOOLS-RANSOMWARE ATTACK — Chicago Public Schools says the personal information of more than a half-million district students and staff was compromised in a ransomware attack on a district vendor. CPS said the data breach occurred Dec. 1, but CPS was not notified by technology vendor Battelle for Kids until April 26. SENT: 520 words.

US MARSHALS-SHOOTING-KENTUCKY — Police in Kentucky say a deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service fatally shot a man whom the deputy was trying to serve an arrest warrant. SENT: 160 words.

VATICAN-DIRTY-LAUNDRY — The Vatican’s sprawling financial trial may not have produced any convictions yet or any new smoking guns as prosecutors work through a first round of questioning of the 10 suspects accused of fleecing the Holy See of tens of millions of euros. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

THAILAND-BANGKOK ELECTION — Voters in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, headed to the polls Sunday to elect a new governor, in a contest whose results are likely to be seen as a barometer of the public mood ahead of an approaching general election. SENT: 550 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-EX-MINISTER ARRESTED — A court in Pakistan’s capital has ordered an investigation into the controversial arrest of a former human rights minister over a decades old land dispute. SENT: 220 words.

PEOPLE-KARDASHIAN-BARKER WEDDING — The Kravis wedding train has rolled into Italy. According to reports, Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker hit Portofino for a long wedding weekend. SENT: 520 words, photo.

RAC--PREAKNESS — Early Voting held off hard-charging favorite Epicenter to win the Preakness Stakes. Early Voting stalked behind the leaders for much of the race before moving into the lead around the final turn. The Preakness was run without Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike after his owner prioritized extra rest. By Sports Writer Stephen Whyno SENT: 820 words, photos. With RAC--PREAKNESS-THE LATEST.

BKN-CELTICS-HEAT — Bam Adebayo scored 31 points with 10 rebounds to lead Miami to a 109-103 victory in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Heat blew a 25-point, first-half lead and lost Jimmy Butler to a knee injury but held on. Jaylen Brown scored 40 for Boston. SENT: 970 words, photos.

HKN-AVALANCHE-BLUES — Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in Game 3 of their second-round series. Logan O’Connor, Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog also scored as the Avalanche took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. SENT: 780 words, photos.

GLF-PGA-CHAMPIONSHIP — Everyone went into a tailspin on a tough day of wind and cold at the PGA Championship. Mito Pereira managed to steady himself. The 27-year-old from Chile made birdies on three of his last six holes for a 69 at Southern Hills. That gives him a three-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris going into the final round. SENT: 970 words, photos. With GLF-PGA-CHAMPIONSHIP-THE LATEST.

